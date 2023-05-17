OMAHA — The muggy weather may have slowed down Maddie Seiler’s pace on Wednesday afternoon.

But it was clear that no one was going to chase her down in the Class B girls 3,200 meters.

The Gering senior led from the start and finished in 11 minutes, 1.12 seconds during the opening day of competition of the NSAA state track meet at Burke High School.

The state title came after Seiler finished second in the event as a sophomore and third as a junior. She broke into a smile as she neared the finish.

“It was a bit heartbreaking because I was really going for the win last year,” said Seiler, who finished more than 26 seconds ahead of Ogallala’s Lindee Henning. “This year I knew I had (a state title) in me and (being) it’s my senior year, I knew I had to go all out and try and get it.

“I wanted this so bad and it feels great. I’m so happy.”

York’s Kassidy Stuckey finished third and Elkhorn North’s Ella Ford was fourth.

Seiler entered the race with the top-qualifying time in the field and said she initially targeted the class state record of 10:27.33, set by Scottsbluff’s Aubree Worden in 2011.

She ran the first 400 in about 72 seconds and the half-mile in about 2:34 on an afternoon in which temperatures reached into the low 80s. And Seiler said the weather played a factor in her race strategy.

“I wanted to get that first mile and see how I felt,” said Seiler, who set a school record in the event with her time of 10:49.88 during the Best in the West meet in Scottsbluff earlier this month. “It was about 5:21 and I was off (her pace) a little bit. I wanted to be around 5:17, 5:16, and just thought, ‘OK, maybe today is not the day.’ I got around Lap 6 and my coach told me, ‘Just cruise it in.’ That’s what I did. I wasn’t really pushing for anything after that, but still happy with my performance.”

Seiler also got a boost from her supporters, who were positioned throughout the stadium. She went over to the fence in front of the grandstand near the finish line after the race and hugged some of them.

“I struggle a little when there’s no (other competitors) around me (in the race). It’s always fun to have someone right there breathing down your neck. It just makes you better,” said Seiler, who will compete collegiately at Kennesaw State. “But I knew today I was probably going to be (running) alone, so it helps that I have my family and friends here to cheer me on.”

They will get more opportunities to do so on Thursday.

Seiler has the top-seeded times in both the 800 and 1,600 and is also slated to be a part of the Bulldogs’ 1,600 relay team during the final day of the Class B competition.

“Definitely I know it’s going to be tough,” Seiler said. “I have a few miles on my legs, but I’m excited. (Thursday) is going to be a great day. It’s supposed to be rainy and I’m ready for it.”

She also welcomes the opportunity to add to her growing state medal collection.

“I want to try and get three golds,” Seiler said. “That’s what me and my coach were talking about (this week). The 800 is going to be a tough race, but I’m just going to gut it out and see what happens.”