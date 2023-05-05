BAYARD — Alliance's Jonah Amill won the long jump and triple jump to help the Bulldogs to the boys team title Friday during the BCD Bayard Invite track meet.

Amill's teammate, Payton Boyer, was second in both events as the Bulldogs finished with 118.5 points. Alliance's Trevor Zurn won the 3,200 and was second in the 800, and the Bulldogs' Carson Bair was first in the 400.

Mitchell and Bridgeport finished second and third, respectively. Mitchell's Jeremiah Coley won the shot put and the discus.

Chadron won the girls title, and Bridgeport and Alliance placed second and third.

Bridgeport's Ruthie Loomis-Goltl won the high jump and discus.

Bayard's Dani Harter swept the 100 and 200.

Boys

Alliance 118.5, Mitchell 80, Bridgeport 76, Chadron 67, Garden County 66, Hemingford 52.5, Bayard 44, Morrill 24, Crawford 23, Sidney 18

100: 1. Quinn Bailey, Chadron, 11.26. 200: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 22.59. 400: 1. Carson Bair, Alliance, 52.74. 800: 1. Ty Brady, Crawford, 2:04.50. 1,600: 1. Elijah Conley, Bridgeport, 5:08.60. 3,200: 1. Trevor Zurn, Alliance, 11:00.26. 110 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.82. 300 hurdles: 1. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 41.98. 3,200 relay: 1. Garden County (Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Zeke Christiansen, Nate Billey), 8:57.90. Shot put: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 46-0.5. Discus: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 143-1. High jump: 1. Leo Carnine, Bridgeport, 5-10. Pole vault: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-8. Long jump: 1. Jonah Amill, Alliance, 19-5.75. Triple jump: 1. Jonah Amill, Alliance, 40-11.5.

Girls

Chadron 103, Bridgeport 88, Alliance 79, Bayard 73, Mitchell 54, Hemingford 52, Morrill 50, Crawford 41, Garden County 28, Sioux County 9, Sidney 1.

100: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 12.82. 200: Dani Harter, Bayard, 26.55. 400: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:02.08. 800: 1. Macey Seebohm, Alliance, 2:31.89. 1,600: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 5:42.85. 3,200: 1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 12:53.83. 100 hurdles: 1. Brooklynn Hoffman, Chadron, 16.41. 300 hurdles: 1. Josie Sanders, Alliance, 49.40. 3,200 hurdle: 1. Bridgeport (Madison Ribble Mackenzie Liakos, Brooklyn Mohrman, Alexis Hill), 10:46.53. Shot put: 1. Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 37-9. Discus: 1. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 128-2. High jump: Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 9-7. Long jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 15-11.75. Triple jump: 1. Jaelynne Clarke, Alliance, 34-5.75.

Leyton Invite/At Leyton High School

Boys

Paxton 149, Leyton 121, Kimball 118, Potter-Dix 71, South Platte 28, Creek Valley 10, Minatare 6, Banner County 5.

100: 1. Justin Ernest, Leyton, 11.49. 200: 1. Chance Carter, Leyton, 24.20. 400: 1. Justin Ernest, Leyton, 53.34. 800: 1. Rylin Johns, Paxton, 2:07.48. 1,600: 1. Rylin Johns, Paxton, 5:07.51. 3,200: 1. James Pease, Potter-Dix, 11:49.9. 110 hurdles: 1. Alec Watchorn, Leyton, 17.44. 300 hurdles: 1. Alec Watchorn, Leyton, 44.57. 400 relay: 1. Leyton (Kaleb Borges, Justin Ernest, Cort Rummel, Chance Carter), 45.76. 1,600 relay: 1. Potter-Dix (Brayden Kasten, Dylan Tabor, Karter Wittrock, James Pease), 3:58.64. 3,200 relay: 1. Paxton (Jasper Brewster, Noah Connick, Tanner Hebblethwaite, Rylin Johns), 9:17.44. Shot put: 1. Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 43-11.25. Discus: 1. Easton Finch, Paxton, 129-4. High jump: 1. Rylin Johns, Paxton, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Trevor Fuss, Kimball, 12-6. Long jump: 1. Wyatt Walker, Paxton, 17-9. Triple jump: 1. Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix, 36-7

Girls

Paxton 117, Kimball 86, South Platte 79, Creek Valley 64, Potter-Dix 63, Leyton 57, Banner County 22, Minatare 18.

100: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 13.32. 200: 1. Marlee Gleason, Paxton, 28.62. 400: 1. Marlee Gleason, Paxton, 1:05.56. 800: 1. Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 2:35.81. 1,600: 1. Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 6:26.15. 3,200: 1. Samantha Marin, Creek VAlley, 14:15.98. 100 hurdles: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 16.88. 300: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 48.02. 400 hurdles: 1. Potter-Dix (Kallie Crossman, Crystal Dhooge, Madison Williamson, Lily Tabor), 55.09. 1,600 relay: 1. South Platte (Isabelle Reichman, Avery Hayward, Jillian Frerichs, Johanna Frerichs), 4:38.14. 3,200 relay: 1. Paxton (Jacelyn Jorgensen, Ainsley McConnell, Jaleigh Hansen, Jordan Clouse), 11:09.2 Shot put: 1. Haly Koenen, South Platte, 36-7.5. Discus: 1. Jacelyn Jorgensen, Paxton, 113-9.5. High jump: 1. Addisyn Olson, Kimball, 4-9. Pole vault: 1. Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 8-0. Long jump: Jayden Paxton, Kimball, 14-5. Triple jump: 1. Addisyn Olson, Kimball, 32-1.

Greg Gass Invite/at Valentine

Boys

Gordon-Rushville 115, Valentine 100, North Central 76, Ainsworth 71, Ha Springs 56, Hyannis 22, Cody-Kilgore 21.

100: 1. Connor Kreutner, Valentine, 11.86. 200: 1. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 23.0. 400: 1. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 51.34. 800: 1. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 2:00.47. 1,600: 1. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 4:42.23. 3,200: 1. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 10:41.73. 110 hurdles: 1. Trey Anthony, North Central, 16.14. 300 hurdles: 1. Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 40.08. 400 relay: 1. Gordon-Rushville (Aydon McDonald, Caleb Heck, Ellis Livingston, Jace Freeseman), 44.78. 3,200 relay: 1. Ainsworth (Holden Beel, Zaine Evans, Bear Rea, Jacob Ortner), 10:27.40. Shot put: 1. Dylan Naslund, Cody-Kilgore, 52-9.5. Discus: 1. Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 161-1.5. High jump: 1. Isaac Cronin, Valentine, 6-0. Pole vault: 1. Carter Nelson, Ainsworth, 13-6. Long jump: 1. Trey Anthony, North Central, 20-8. Triple jump: 1. Nathan Perrett, Valentine, 39-10.75.

Girls

Valentine 210, Hyannis 90, Ainsworth 69, Gordon-Rushville 39, North Central 38, Hay Springs 22, St. Francis 8, Cody-Kilgore 7.

100: 1. Lainey Fillmore, Gordon-Rushville, 14.05. 200: 1. Aubree Johnson, Cody-Kilgore, 28.47. 400: 1. Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 1:04.29. 800: 1. Katherine Kerrigan, Ainsworth, 2:32.60. 1,600: 1. Lillian Ravenscroft, Cody-Kilgore, 5:54.79. 3,200: 1. Emma Kennedy, Ainsworth, 13:24.51. 100 hurdles: 1. Dakota Stutzman, Ainsworth, 17.16. 300 hurdles: 1. Morgan Lewis, North Central, 48.74. 400 relay: 1. Ainsworth (Kendyl Delimont, Dakoita Stutzman, Cheyan Temple, Cameryn Goochey), 52.93. 1,600 relay: 1. Valentine (Danika Janssen, Addison Stec, Annalena Nelson, Clarrah Beebout), 4:34.40. 3,200 relay: 1. Gordon-Rushville (Tyrah American Horse, Rylie Barker, Kylie Goings, Haley Johnson), 10:19.80. Shot put: 1. Karlene Kepler, North Central, 38-5. Discus: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 123-3.25. High jump: 1. Aubree Johnson, Cody-Kilgore, 5-1. Pole vault: 1. Kaitlynn Inbody, Ainsworth, 8-0. Long jump: 1. Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 14-8.75. Triple jump: 1. Dakota Stutzman, Ainsworth, 31-6.5.

Dave Blevins Memorial Invite/at Arnold

Boys

St. Pat's 156, South Lour 78, Mullen 62.5, Arthur County 61.5, Sandhills Valley 54, Brady 31, Wallace 29, Anselmo-Merna 29, Sandhills/Thedford 23.

Girls

St. Pat's 102, South Loup 85, Brady 75.5, Sandhills/Thedford 57.5, Sandhills Valley 56, Anselmo-Merna 43, Mullen 37, Wallace 31, Arthur County 18.