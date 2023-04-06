BROKEN BOW — Scottsbluff's Payton Burda won the girls 800 meters and was second in the 400 during the Broken Bow Invite on Thursday.

Burda won the event in 2 minutes, 27.13 seconds. Her teammate, Paige Horne, was first in the 100 hurdles in 15.87.

Alliance's Jaelynne Clarke won the triple jump with a leap of 33-4.

Scottsbluff won the boys 1,600 relay. The team of Kyan Allen, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein and Hunter Lund finished in 3:29.81.

Boys

McCook 78, Aurora 71, Gothenburg 70, Broken Bow 64, Scottsbluff 60, Ord 51.5, Cozad 44.5, Holdrege 42, Kearney Catholic 22, O'Neill 17, Alliance 7.

Winners and top local individual

100: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.17. 2. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 11.48. 200: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 22.45. 7. Tyzen Brown, Alliance, 23.96. 400: 1. Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 51.43. 2. Tyson Klein, Scottsbluff, 53.21. 800: 1. Owen Lane, Ord, 2:04.83. 3. Nate Kelley, Scottsbluff, 2:06.64. 1,600: 1. Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:41.05. 4. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 4:45.92. 3.200: 1. Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 10:07.20. 7. Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, Alliance, 11:07.65. 110 hurdles: 1. Hayden Kluthen, Ord, 15.47. 5. Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 16.92. 300 hurdles: 1. Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 42.13. 9. Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff, 45.22. 400 relay: 1. McCook (Kaden Jernigan, Adam Dugger, Lucas Gomez-Wilson, Weston Walgren), 44.53. 2. Scottsbluff (Ty Robles, Kyan Allen, Josiah Mobley, Hunter Lund), 44.99. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Kyan Allen, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein, Hunter Lund), 3:29.81. 3,200 relay: 1. Gothenburg (Parker Graves, Nathan Sager, Yahriel Gaeta, Isaiah Urman), 8:28.93. 4. Scottsbluff (Irvin Sierra Torres, Hans Bastron, Savian Marquez, Thompson Bastron), 9:00.56. Shot put: 1. Max Denson, Broken Bow, 51-4. 7. Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff, 46-11. Discus: 1. Jaden Vollenweider, Cozad, 181-10. 8. Randall (Trey) May, Scottsbluff, 137-1. High jump: 1. Monty Brooks-Follmer, Cozad, 6-0. 2. Camden Ceplecha, Scottsbluff, 5-10. Pole vault: 1. Coy Wardyn, Broken Bow, 13-4. 7. Ty Robles, Scottsbluff, 11-10. Long jump: 1. Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-11.25. Triple jump: 1. Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 44-8. 10. Espen Lanik, Alliance, 36-0.

Girls

McCook 108, Kearney Catholic 74, Gothenburg 67, Aurora 59, Cozad 56, Holdrege 51.5, Scottsbluff 42, Ord 21.5, Broken Bow 21, O'Neill 15, Alliance 12.

Winners and top local individual

100: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 12.59. 6. Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 13.44. 200: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 25.80. 7. Kayel Lambert, Alliance, 28.55. 400: 1. Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 1:00.77. 4. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:02.12. 800: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:27.13. 1,600: 1. Mallory Applegate, Cozad, 5:42.46. 2. Hannah Rogroden, Scottsbluff, 5:45.54. 3,200: 1. Samantha Rodewald, McCook, 12:56.06. 100 hurdles: 1. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.87. 300 hurdles: 1. Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 47.65. 4. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 51.22. 400 relay: 1. Kearney Catholic (Onyx Smith, Margaret Haarberg, Payton Dzingle, Hazel Haarberg), 52.07. 5. Alliance (Joside Sanders, Jaelynne Clark, Kayel Lambert, Catherine Bryner), 52.90. 600 relay: 1. McCook (Paige Bortner, Leah Spencer, Sienna Dutton, Shawna Wilkinson), 4:15.38. 5. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Ysabella Scherer, Paige Horne), 4:22.44. 3,200 relay: 1. McCook (Samantha Rodewald, Leah Spencer, Isabella Renner, Sienna Dutton), 10:22.55. 6. Scottsbluff (Hannah Rugroden, Kylee Newman, Claire Thomalla, Charley Edens), 11:57.94. Shot put: 1. Brittni Kinne, McCook, 38-5.25. 11. Shyla Salcido, Alliance, 33-2.25. Discus: 1. Madison Smith, Gothenburg, 152-8. 13. Piper Ryschon, Scottsbluff, 101-3. High jump: 1. Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-4. Pole vault: 1. Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 10-10. 9. Breanna Stinson, Alliance, 8-4. 9. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 8-4. Long jump: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 16-7; 5. Marly Laucomer, Scottsbluff, 14-10. Triple jump: 1. Jaelynne Clark, Alliance, 13-4.