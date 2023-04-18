MITCHELL — Isak Doty won the 100, 200 and 400 meters, and also was part of Sidney's first-place 400 relay team as the Raiders took the boys title during the Mitchell Invitation track meet Tuesday afternoon.

Karsyn Leeling was first in the girls high jump and long jump as Sidney captured the girls title as well.

Madison Seiler finishes 3,200 in 11 minutes, 18.01 seconds, and won the race by 1:23. Seiler also was part of the Bulldogs' first-place 1,600 relay team.

Boys

Sidney 121, Gordon-Rushville 74, Gering 65, Lingle Fort Laramie 61, Mitchell 54, Chadron 53, Bayard 23, Hay Springs 21, Bridgeport 21, Hemingford 17, Morrill 16, Crawford 1.

100: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.16. 200: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.53. 400: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 51.03. 800: 1. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 2:04.09. 1,600: 1. Myles Wilson, Lingle-Fort. Laramie, 4:46.98. 3,200: 1. Luke Ott, Morrill, 11:14.03. 100 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.61. 300: Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.20. 400 relay: Sidney (Lance Holly, Jacob Dowse, Landon Riddle, Isak Doty), 44.33. 1,600 relay: 1. Gering (Tanner Gartner,William Rairigh, Jackson Howard, Eli Marez), 3:33.96. 3,200 relay: Lingle-Fort Laramie (Brody Roberts, Braydon Posten, Sullivan Wilson, Myles Wilson), 8:36.28. Shot put: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 45-2.5. Discus: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 142-2. Long jump: 1. Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 20-2. High jump: 1. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-1. Triple jump: 1. Eran James, Gering, 41-3.5. Pole valut: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 14-1.

Girls

Sidney 80, Chadron 66, Gering 62, Gordon-Rushville 59, Lingle-Fort Laramie, Mitchell 51, Bridgeport 51, Morrill 35, Bayard 33, Hemingford 20, Crawford 11, Hay Springs 6.

100: 1. Alissa Morales, Gering, 12.96. 200: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 27.04. 400: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:03.57. 800: 1. Haley Johnson, Gordon-Rushville, 2:35.04. 1,600: 1. Tyrah American Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:52.77. 3,200: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 11.18.01. 100 hurdles: 1. Chole Ahrens, Sidney, 15.30. 300: Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 46.10. 400 relay: 1. Gering (Rylee Lace, Myah Villafranca, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales), 51.56. 1,600 relay: 1. Gering (Madison Seiler, Rylee Luce, Jada Schlothauer, Alissa Morales), 4:13.74. 3.200 relay: 1. Gordon-Rushville (Tyrah American Horse, Rylie Barker, Kylie Goings, Haley Johnson), 10:37.10. Shot put: 1. McKinley Grover Gordon-Rushville, 37-3.75. Discus: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 129-1. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Alissa Hodsden, Mitchell, 9-7. Long jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 17-0. Triple jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 32-8.

Girls tennis

Scottsbluff won both of its duals at its home triangular. The Bearcats beat Alliance 7-3 and Gering 6-0.

Gering beat Alliance 7-5 in its other dual. The Bulldogs will take part in the Scottsbluff Invite on Saturday.

Scottsbluff 6, Gering 0

Singles

No. 1 Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff, beat Hannah Walker 6-0, 6-1. No. 2: Abby Roberts, Scottsbluff, beat Ashlyn Feil 6-1, 6-1. No. 3: Elizabeth Roberts, Scottsbluff, def. Alisya Altamirano 6-1, 6-0.

Doubles

Aubrey Barrett/Aspyn Andreas, Scottsbluff def. Aria Schneider/Jaylei Cervantes 6-0, 6-2. No. 2: Alyssa Mendoza/Abby Harveson, Scottsbluff, def. Cami Newman/Maia Swan 7-5, 6-1. No. 3: Njoleigh Gonzales/Natalie Garcia def. Sarah Baltz/Karli Newman 6-0, 6-4.

Boys golf

SIDNEY — Sidney's John Beier shot a 2-under round of 70 to take medalist honors during the opening round of the Raider Invite on Monday at Hillside Golf Course.

Beier finished four strokes ahead of Cozad's Alex Svajgr.

Scottsbluff finished first in the team standings with a collective round of 40-over par. McCook finished two strokes behind the Bearcats.

1 Scottsbluff. 2. McCook 42. 3T. Cozad. 3T. Ogallala. 5. Sidney. 6. Gering. 7. Cadron. 8. Alliance. 9. Gothenburg. 10. Crawford.

Top 10 individuals:

1. John Beier, Sidney, 70. 2. Alex Svajgr, Cozad, 74. 3. Tommy Dredla, Scottsbluff, 75. 4. Caleb Castillo, Ogallala, 78. 7. Kadeon Patton, Scottsbluff, 80. 8. Landon Kmock, McCook, 80. 9. Broc Berry, Chadron, 80. 10. Treyten York, Scottsbluff, 81.