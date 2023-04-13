NORTH PLATTE — The host team got the win in the battle of the Bulldogs on Thursday afternoon.

North Platte beat Gering 7-0 in a girls soccer matchup at Madison Middle School.

The matchup was initially scheduled as part of a doubleheader, but the boys game between the two schools was cancelled due to the weather.

Gering is scheduled to host Scottsbluff in a doubleheader on Saturday.

The girls game is set for a 11 a.m. start, followed by the boys.

Track Dutch Zorn Invite

at Gothenburg Boys

McCook 109.5, Gothenburg 92.5, Scottsbluff 64, Lexington 56, Cozad 52, Broken Bow 46, Sidney 46, Holdrege 30, Aurora 28, Ogallala 23, Kearney Catholic 22.

Winner and top local individual

100: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 11.09. 2. Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.15. 200: 1. Lucas Gomez-Wilson, McCook, 22.72. 2. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 23.202. 400: 1. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 52.90. 800: 1. Lucas Gautier, Aurora, 2:04.79. 3. Nathan Kelley, 2:09.02. 1,600: 1. Parker Graves, Gothenburg, 4:43.90. 4. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 4:53.13. 3,200: 1. Noah Osmond, Broken Bow, 10:20.92. 4. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:32.49. 110 hurdles: 1. Jayden Curtis, Ogallala, 15.44. 7. Koleman Kaiser, Sidney, 17.79. 300 hurdles: 1. Zane Eggleston, Broken Bow, 42.06. 4. Koleman Kaiser, Sidney, 43.77. 400 relay: 1. McCook (Jernigan, Dugger, Gomez-Wilson, Walgren), 43.85. 1,600 relay:1. McCook (Messinger, Gross, Gomez-Wilson, Wilkinson), 3:32.38. 2. Scottsbluff (Allen, Sierra-Torres, Klein, Lund). 3,200 relay: 1. Gothenburg (Graves, Sager, Gaeta, Urman), 8:30.96. 3. Scottsbluff (Kelley, Sierra Torres, Klein, Lund), 8:32.20. Pole vault: 1. Jake Burge, Gothenburg, 14-2. 7. Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 13-0. High jump: 1. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-3. Long jump: 1. Evan Mai, McCook, 21-10. 2. Cameron Leeling, Sidney, 21-8.5. Triple jump: 1. Alex Messinger, McCook, 43-8.5. 9. Austin Roelle, Sidney, 39,0.5. Shot put: 1. Brant Christner, Kearney Catholic, 51-1. 3. Ryan Hinman, Scottsbluff, 48-4.5. Discus: 1. Max Denson, Broken Bow, 149-10. 7. Brock Knutson, Scottsbluff, 125-0.

Girls McCook 85, Kearney Catholic 81, Gothenbur 62, Aurora 54, Ogallala 54, Scottsbluff 43, Holdrege 42, Sidney 42, Cozad 36, Lexington 35, Broken Bow 28,

Winner and top local individual

100: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 12.34. 6. Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 13.42. 200: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 25.28. 7. Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 28.57. 400: 1. Payton Dzingle, Kearney Catholic, 1:01.46. 3. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:02.43. 800: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:28.01. 1,600: 1. Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:39.82. 16. Claire Thomalla, Scottsbluff, 6:34.27. 3,200: 1. Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 12:57.86. 10. Rheo Dykstra, Sidney, 15:00.17. 400 relay: 1. Kearney Catholic (M. Haarberg, Dzingle, Onnen, H. Haarberg), 49.77. 9. Scottsbluff (Still, Haack, Beals, Brezenski), 55.76. 1,600 relay: 1. McCook (Bortner, Spencer, Dutton, Wilkinson), 4:13.15. 2. Scottsbluff (Burda, Spady, Scherer, Horne), 4:15.23. 3,200 relay: 1. McCook (Bortner, Renner, Spencer, Wilkinson), 10:23.37. 100 hurdles: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.28. 300 hurdles: 1. Aubrey O’Hare, Gothenburg, 46.66. 3. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 47.68. Pole vault: 1. Bradie Medina, Holdrege, 11-6. High jump: 1. Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-4. 2. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-4. Long jump: 1. Hazel Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 17-6.75. 2. Karsyn Leeling, ,Sidney, 16-10.75. Triple jump: 1. Reese Kuecker, Lexington, 34-8.5. 4. Karsyn Leeling, 32-6.5.