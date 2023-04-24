GERING — Gering’s No. 2 doubles team of Aria Schneider and Jaylei Cervantes went 2-0 during the Bulldogs girls tennis triangular Monday.

Alliance beat Gering 5-4, and Scottsbluff topped the Bulldogs 8-1.

Schneider and Cervantes won their matches over Scottsbluff and Alliance opponents by the respective scores of 8-5 and 8-6.

The Bulldogs also finished fourth in the Scottsbluff Invitational on Saturday.

The host Bearcats had two teams in the tournament, and Scottsbluff Red finished second in the event. Scottsbluff White was eighth.

Alliance tied North Platte for sixth place.

Scottsbluff girls tennis invitational

Gothenburg 18, Scottsbluff Red 16, Thunder Basin 15, Gering 13, Hershey 12, North Platte 11, Alliance 11. Scottsbluff White 0

Track

Western Nebraska Twilight Invite

Saturday/at Scottsbluff

Boys

Scottsbluff 343, Gering, 278, Torrington 231, Alliance 166.

100: Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 11.29. 200: 1. Kyan Allen, Scottsbluff, 23.25. 400: 1. Brendan Flock, Torrington, 50.46. 800: 1. Aydan Loya, Torrington, 1:59.63. 1,600: 1. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 4:45.92. 3,200: 1. Trevor Zurn, Alliance, 10:49.49. 110 hurdles: 1. Creighton Beals, Gering, 16.64. 300 hurdles: 1. Benjamin Fuller, Torrington, 43.11. 400 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Lund, Allen, Robles, Amundsen), 44.74. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Kelley, Sierra Torres, Lund, Klein), 3:32.77. 3,200 relay: 1. Gering (Marez, Howard, Stone, Narvais), 8:40.27. Shot put: 1. Tyler Bennick, Torrington, 49-1.75. Discus: 1. Ryan Baker, Torrington, 137-11. High jump: 1. Camden Ceplecha, Scottsbluff, 5-11. Pole vault: 1 Ty Robles, Scottsbluff, 12-3. Long jump: 1. Benjamin Fuller, Torrington, 20-5. Triple jump: 1. Eran James, Gering, 40-6.

Girls Scottsbluff 332.5, Torrington 263, Gering 200.5, Alliance 167.

100: 1. Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 12.96. 200: Brooklyn Asmus, Torrington, 26.30. 400: 1. Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington, 1:00.50. 800: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:25.07. 1,600: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:15.79. 3,200: 1. Callie Taylor, Torrington, 13.19.85. 100 hurdles: 1. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.45. 300 hurdles: 1. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 46.84. 400 relay: 1. Torrington (Hawes, Le Nezet, Pontarolo, Wondercheck), 31.70. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Burda, Spady, Laucomer, Horne), 4:17.13. 3,200 relay: 1. Torrington (Froener, Krueger, Taylor Long), 11:02.45. Shot put: 1. Piper Ryschon, Scottsbluff, 32-6.76. Discus: 1. Piper Ryschon, Scottsbluff, 93-1.5. High jump: 1. Jaleigh Kumm, Gering, 4-9. Pole vault: 1. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 9-3. Long jump: 1. Alyssa Wondercheck, Torrington, 16-10.75. Triple jump: 1. Marissa Moorehouse, Torrington, 35-3.25.