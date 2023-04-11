ALLIANCE — The Gering girls tennis team went .500 in a triangular meet on Tuesday.

The Bulldogs beat host Alliance 5-4 and fell to Scottsbluff 6-3.

Gering’s No. 1 doubles team of Maia Swan and Cami Newman went 2-0 on the day, as did the Bulldogs No. 2 tandem of Aria Schneider and Jaylei Cevantes.

Schneider also won both of her singles matches. Cervantes went 1-1 with a close loss in the Scottsbluff dual.

Gering travels to Lexington and Kearney on Friday and Saturday, respectively.

Boys golf

Mitchell Invite

MITCHELL —Scottsbluff’s Noah Shaddick took medalist honors and led the Bearcats to the team title.

Shaddick shot a round of 74 at the Scenic Knolls Golf Course, one stroke ahead of Mitchell’s Cale Peters. Shaddick’s teammate, Treyton York was fifth overall with a round of 79. The Bearcats shot a 320 as a team, 16 strokes ahead of Gering.

Team

Scottsbluff 320, Gering 336, Chadron 337.

Top Ten individuals

Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 74; Cale Peters, Mitchell, 75; Jace Nelson, Gordon-Rushville, 77; Kyler Luche, Kimball, 76; Treyton York, Scottsbluff, 79; Tayton Timbers, Alliance, 79; Broc Berry, Chadron, 80; Chase Olson, Chadron, 80; John Beir, Sidney, 81; Brexton Kimmel, Alliance, 81.