The Bearcats are entering the postseason with momentum.

Junior Tallon McDonald scored twice as Scottsbluff downed North Platte 3-0 Thursday afternoon in a prep boys soccer game at Landers Soccer Complex.

Kellon Harris also scored for the Bearcats, who have a seven-game winning streak and face Holdrege in a Class B postseason game Monday in Lexington.

“You want to play your best soccer at the end of the season and this was one of our better performances,” Bearcats coach Nate Rock said. “I wish we would have finished a few more chances but that’s been our problem all year. But (North Platte’s Brody Sheets) is a great keeper and (the Bulldogs) are a well-coached team and a disciplined team. They are always going to be tough to play against.”

McDonald scored in the 10th minute off assists from XayVian Gonzalez to give the Bearcats a 1-0 lead at the break.

Harris and McDonald then scored in the 50th and 72nd minute, respectively. Sheets also made a handful of diving saves in the second half, and the Bearcats also hit the crossbar within the closing minutes of regulation.

“(Scottsbluff) possessed (the ball) well and they seized opportunities when they got in dangerous positions (offensively. They stuck it in the net,” said North Platte coach Daniel Whitney, whose team faces Lincoln Northeast in a District A-2 matchup on Saturday. “In the first half, we had a few good opportunities and just didn’t (convert).”

GIRLS SOCCER

NORTH PLATTE — Three first-half goals helped the North Platte girls soccer team defeat Scottsbluff 3-1 in the regular season finale.

Sydney Letourneau, Briley Haneborg and Nora Wehr each scored in the win.

“They came out ready to play,” North Platte coach Sarah Kaminski “They were on fire. I think the lightning delay and the massive dance party they had in the locker room before this might have gotten them amped up a little bit. I think they were all just excited to play one last game on our field here.”

North Platte held Scottsbluff scoreless in the first half, but after a Bearcat shot bounced off the crossbar straight down, Madelynne Kovarik scored on an open net to give Scottsbluff their only goal of the game.

But the Bearcats were still down 3-1 at that point. North Platte took advantage of some strong winds in the first half, finding both Letourneau and Haneborg on one-on-one opportunities that they both converted one.

Letourneau struck first with 28:15 left in the first half, then Wehr scored three minutes later on a free kick where the wind helped carry the ball past the Scottsbluff goalkeeper on a hop.

Fifteen minutes later, Haneborg scored on a breakaway and put the Bulldogs up 3-0.

—Jake Dreilinger, North Platte Telegraph

Douglas 2, Gering 0: Lauren Olson and Lyndsey Rhamsey each had a goal in a shutout win over the Bulldogs.