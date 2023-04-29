DALTON — Kierra Miller won the 800, 1,600 and 3,200 and helped Bayard to the girls team title during the MAC track meet Saturday at Leyton High School.

Miller's teammate, Dani Harter, was first in the 100 and 200 and high jump and was also part of the first-place 400 relay team as Bayard finished with 160 points.

South Platte was second with 104 points.

Garden County won the boys title, finishing 17 points ahead of Bayard. Leyton was third.

Garden County's Zeke Christianson won the 1,600 and 3,200.

Boys

Garden County 138, Bayard 121, Leyton 116, Potter-Dix 95, South Platte 35, Creek Valley 6, Minatare 3.

100: Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.6. 200: Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 24.82. 400: 1. Justin Ernest, Leyton, 53.09. 800: 1. Cavin Lanman, South Platte, 2:12.08. 1,600: 1. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 5:22.61. 3,200: 1. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:32.93. 110 hurdles: 1. Alec Watchorn, Leyton, 17.35. 300 hurdles: 1. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 43.71. 400 relay: 1. Leyton (Kaleb Borges, Justin Ernest, Cort Rummel, Chance Carter), 46.29. 1,600 relay: 1. Leyton (Chance Carter, Alec Watchorn, Cort Rummel, Justin Ernest), 3:51.34. 3,200 relay: 1. Garden County (Zeke Christiansen, Gunner Roberson, Nate Billey, Johnny Vargas), 9:03.91. Shot put: 1. Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 41-3.25. Discus: 1. Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 129-9. High jump: 1. Alec Watchom, Leyton, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-6. Long jump: 1. Wyland Lobner, Garden County, 17-11.25. Triple jump: 1. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 40-8.

Girls

Bayard 160, South Platte 104, Potter-Dix 58, Garden County 56, Creek Valley 53, Leyton 53, Banner County 16, Minatare 10.

100: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.03. 200: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 28.03. 400: 1. Cambree Schmaltz, Bayard, 1:06.52. 800: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 2:41.30. 1,600: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 6:12.31. 3,200: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 13:17.21. 100 hurdles: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 16.89. 300 hurdles: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 50.50. 400 relay: 1. Bayard (Cambree Schmaltz, Danika Hassel, Shelbie McKibbin, Dani Harter), 52.98. 1,600 relay: 1. South Platte (Isabelle Reichman, Avery Hayward, Jillian Frerichs, Johanna Frerichs), 4:43.79. 3,200 relay: 1. South Platte (Avery Hayward, Madison Cheleen, Jillian Frerichs, Britany Lofton), 12:27.2. Shot put: 1. Haily Koenen, South Platte, 36-7.75. Discus: 1. Haily Koenen, South Platte, 106. High jump: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 4-11. Pole vault: 1. Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 8-6. Long jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 16-8.25. Triple jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 33-2.5.

Girls tennis

MCCOOK —Scottsbluff finished second overall in the five-team McCook Invitational.

The Bearcats' No. 2 singles player Abby Roberts and the No. 3 doubles team of Elizabeth Roberts/Natalie Garcia both finished second in their respective divisions.

Gering's Hannah Walker finished second at No. 1 singles during the McCook Invitational. Walker beat Scottsbluff's Jessica Davis, 9-7 and Ogallala's Amelie Avalos 8-2.

"She was versatile and strong in all of her matches today," Gering coach Ron Swank said. .

McCook 50, Scottsbluff 33, North Platte 23, Ogallala 16, Gering 8