MORRILL — Brooklin Hess won the 100 and 200 meters and helped the Morrill girls capture the Panhandle Athletic Conference track title Friday afternoon.

Hess also was part of the first-place 400 relay team as Morrill finished with 185 points.

Crawford and Hemingford finished second and third, respectively. The teams were separated by four points.

Hemingford's Dakota Horstman won the 1,600 and 3,200.

Hemingford won the boys title by 30 points over Morrill. Hay Springs finished third.

Hemingford's Theron Miller won the shot put and the discus.

Hay Springs' Gage Mintken was first in the 100, 200 and long jump

Boys

Hemingford 155, Morrill 125, Hay Springs 115, Crawford 56, Edgemont 30

100: 1. Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 11.79. 200: Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 24.67. 400: 1. Ty Brady, Crawford, 53.77. 800: 1. Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 2:08.87. 1,600: 1. Wes Jacobs, Hay Springs, 4:59.82. 3,200: 1. Luke Ott, Morrill, 11:25.87. 110 hurdles: 1. Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 16.46. 300 hurdles: 1. Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 44.12. 400 relay: 1. Morrill (Kyser Lewis, Ashwin Pittman, Daniel Kohel, Wyler Fisher), 47.79. 1,600 relay: 1. Morrill (Osirus Saucedo, Justin Haskins, Josh Henderson, Camryn nChapman), 4:06.47. 3,200 relay: 1. Crawford (Abi Munoz-Salazar, Payton Horan, Taylor Homan, Ty Brady), 9:13.83. Shot put: 1. Theron Miller, Hemingford, 42-3. Discus: 1. Theron Miller, Hemingford, 130-6. High jump: 1. Ashwin Pittsman, Morrill, 5-9. Pole vault: 1. Ryan Ragsdale, Hemingford, 10-7. Long jump: 1. Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 19-8.5 Triple jump: 1. Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 38-11.5.

Girls

Morrill 185, Crawford 108, Hemingford 104, Edgemont 52, Hay Springs 27, Sioux County 10.

100: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 13.60. 200: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 28.88. 400: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:03.86. 800: 1. Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:38.72. 1,600: 1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 6:11.57. 3,200: 1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 12:53.11. 199 hurdles: 1. Aurora Himan, Hemingford, 18:11. 300 hurdles: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 50.45. 400 relay: 1. Morrill (Autumn Edwards, Kyndall Sprague, Katelyn Walker, Brooklin Hess), 54.12. 1,600 relay: 1. Crawford (Kylah Vogel, Keslyn Vogel, Kyler Gortsema, Kiera Brennan , 4:51.64 3,200 relay: 1. Crawford (Peyton Osmotherly, Tomi Reid, Kylee Osmotherly, Leah Holmgren), 12:06.09. Shot put: 1. Hadley Hollenbeck, Edgemont, 32-1.5. Discus: 1. Hadley Hollenbeck, Edgemont, 88-2.5. High jump: 1. Katrina Kohel, Morrill, 4-7. Pole vault: 1. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 8-7. Long jump: 1. Kinzley Hess, Morrill, 14-8.5. Triple jump: 1. Kyndall Sprague, Morrill, 31-7.