SCHUYLER — Schuyler scored twice in the second half to beat Scottsbluff 3-1 on Saturday in the Class B-5 boys soccer district final.

Braden Anderson scored in the third minute to give the Bearcats the early advantage, but the fifth-seeded Warriors tied the game before the break. Schuyler then had the only goals of the second half to earn a trip to the NSAA state tournament.

Jose Cruz had two goals for Schuyler, and Arciga also scored.

Cruz scored his two goals in the 43rd and 80th minutes.

Scottsbluff, seeded 12th in the district, ends the year with a 9-7 mark.

Girls tennis

Scottsbluff’s top doubles team of Aubrey Barrett and Aspyn Andrea won their respective bracket and helped the Bearcats to the team title in their home tournament.

Abby Roberts finished second at No. 2 singles as the Bearcats finished with 33 points, three more than McCook.

“It was good to be home for this big invite,” Scottsbluff coach Darren Emerick said. “We love the travel and the opportunities for team bonding, but there are real advantages to driving a few minutes across town to compete on your home courts with a lot of support from the fans.”

Gering’s No. 2 doubles team of Aria Schneider/Jaylei Cervantes and No. 3 tandem of Arebel Stock and Sarah Baltz both finished third in their respective divisions.

Team scores

Scottsbluff 33, McCook 30, Hastings 20, North Platte 16, Gering 11.

Individual results

No 1 singles: 1. Keira Erickson, Hastings. 2. Izzy Clause, McCook. 3. Jessica Davis, Scottsbluff. No. 2 singles: 1. Carsyn Craig, MccCook. 2. Abby Roberts, Scottsbluff. 3. Breeana Lundgreen, North Platte.

No. 1 doubles: 1. Barrett/Andrea, Scottsbluff. 2. Douglas/Hamilton, North Platte. 3. Ansbach/Benson, Hastings. No. 2 doubles: 1. Wiemers/Miemers, McCook. 2. Harveson/Mendoza, Scottsbluff. 3. Schneider/Cervantes, Gering. No. 3 doubles: 1. Gillen/Stewart, McCook. 2. Roberts/Garcia, Scottsbluff. 3. Baltz/Strock, Gering.