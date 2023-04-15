KEARNEY — The Scottsbluff girls tennis team fell twice in a pair of dual meets on Saturday afternoon at the Ernest Grundy Tennis Center.

Kearney topped the Bobcats 9-4, and Kearney Catholic recorded an 8-4 win.

Scottsbluff’s Alyssa Mendoza and Aubrey Barrett won both of her matches at No. 3 and No. 4 singles, respectively.

Gering also fell twice

Kearney and Kearney Catholic beat the Bulldogs 9-0 and 8-1, respectively.

Gering’s Aria Schneider had the lone win in singles play. She also dropped a 9-7 decision in her matchup against Kearney.

Kearney 9,

Scottsbluff 4

Singles: No. 1: Emma Heacock, Kearney, def. Jessica Davis, 8-0. No. 2 Emilee Anderson, Kearney, def. Abby Harveson, 8-1. No. 3: Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff, def. Breck Holmes, 8-1. No. 4: Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, def. Aydin McCaslin, 8-0. No. 5: Hannah Wulf, Kearney, def. Abby Harveson, 8-3. No. 6: Malory Eklund, Kearney, def. Aspyn Andreas, 8-6. No. 7: Annai Aguirre, Kearney, def. Elizabeth Roberts, 7-6(5). No.8: Emily Larsen, Kearney, def. Njoleigh Gonzalez, 6-1. No. 9: Natalie Garcia, Scottsbluff, def. Grace Sievers, 6-3.

Doubles: No. 1: Henning/Eklund, Kearney, def. Barrett/Andreas, 9-8(6). No. 2: Mendoza/Harveson, Scottsbluff, def. Hohnes/Wulf, 8-6. No. 3: Heacock/Anderson, Kearney, def. Davis/Roberts, 8-1. No. 4: McCaslin/Gangwish, Kearney, def. Roberts/Gonzales, 8-1.

Kearney Catholic 8, Scottsbluff 4

Singles: No. 1: Kyleigh Seim, KC, def. Jessica Davis, 8-0. No. 2: Claire Rogers, KC, def. Abby Roberts, 8-1. No. 3. Alyssa Mendoza, Scottsbluff, def. Baily Stover, 8-1. No. 4: Aubrey Barrett, Scottsbluff, def. Tessa Colling (w). No. 5: Makenzie Schroeder, KC, def. Abby Harveson, 8-4. No. 6: Aspyn Andreas, Scottsbluff, def. Kit Schrock, 8-2. No. 7: Kiam Homan, KC, def. Njoleigh Gonzales, 6-3. No. 8: Katelyn Huls, KC, def. Elizabeth Roberts.

Doubles: No. 1: Schroeder/Schrock, KC, def. Barrett/Andreas, 8-4. No.2: Mendoza/Harveson, Scottsbluff, def. Rogers/Colling, 1-1 (w). No 3: Seim/Huls, KC, def. Davis/Roberts, 8-1. No. 4: Stover/Homan, KC, def. Garcia/Gonzales, 6-4.