LEXINGTON — Scottsbluff finished third in the Lexington girls tennis invite on Friday.

The event used the scoring system employed at the NSAA state tournament, best-of-three sets.

"This was a great way to organize the event and really helps our players prepare for the second half of the season," Bearcats coach Darren Emerick said. "I was really happy with the way the Bearcats played across all divisions."

McCook won the invite with 74 points, followed by Kearney Catholic.

Scottsbluff's No. 1 doubles team of Aubrey Barrett and Aspyn Andreas finished second in their division, and the No. 3 doubles squad of Elizabeth Roberts and Natalie Garcia were third.

Jessica Davis and Abby Roberts both finished fourth at No. 1 and No. 2 singles, respectively. The Bearcats' No. 2 doubles team of Alyssa Mendoza and Abby Harveson was fifth.

Gering also was part of the invite field and the Bulldogs were led by Jaylei Cervantes and Aria Schneider, who finished second at No. 2 doubles.

Team results

McCook 74, Kearney Catholic 62, Scottsbluff 49, Lexington 38, Alliance 28, Hastings St. Cecilia 21, Ogallala 20, Gering 17.