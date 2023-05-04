COZAD — Sidney’s Isak Doty and Lance Holly finished first and third overall in the boys 100 meters and were also part of a winning 400 relay team on Thursday during the Cozad Invite.

Doty’s winning time was 10.87 seconds and the relay team finished in 43.15.

Keian Kaiser also won the high jump as he cleared 6-foot-1 for the Raiders, who placed sixth overall as a team.

Chloe Ahrens won the girls 100 hurdles in 14.87, and Karsyn Leeling and Carli Black were first in the high jump and triple jump, respectively. Leeling cleared cleared 5-6 and Black had a winning leap of 32-11.

The Raiders finished sixth overall.

Girls tennis

KEARNEY — The No. 2 doubles team of Aria Schneider and Jaylei Cervantes finished sixth in their division with a 3-2 record on the day during the Kearney Catholic Invitational.

Grand Island Catholic Central won the meet with 72 points. McCook and Kearney Catholic were second and third, respectively.

The Bulldogs Ashlynn Feil placed ninth at No. 2 singles.

Gering hosts McCook on Friday, which also is Senior Night for the program.

Grand Island Catholic Central 72, McCook 64, Kearney Catholic 60, Ogallala 37, Alliance 35, Hershey 35, Adams Central 34, Hastings 33, St. Cecilia 33, Lexington 25, Beastrice 23, Gering 17.