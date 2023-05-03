LEXINGTON — Top-seeded Lexington downed Scottsbluff in a Class B-8 subdistrict final prep boys soccer game Tuesday afternoon.

Antonio Moro had a pair of goals for the Minutemen, and Jose Leiva, Casillas Url and Jorge Zamora-Saenz also scored.

The Bearcats Braden Anderson’s goal tied the game 2-2, but the Minutemen ended the game with three unanswered scores.

The loss snapped the Bearcats eight-game winning streak, and also was Scottsbluff’s second loss of the season to Lexington.

The Minutemen beat Scottsbluff by a 5-2 score as well on April 11 at Landers Soccer Complex.

Girls soccer

LEXINGTON — The Minutemen got payback from a regular-season loss with a 3-1 win over Scottsbluff in a Class B-8 subdistrict final.

Scottsbluff beat Lexington 7-0 on April 11.