OMAHA — Last year’s title was a celebration for Chadron’s Xander Provance.

This time was more about vindication.

The Cardinals’ senior completed his bid for back-to-back Class B boys 110 meter hurdles on Thursday during the NSAA state track meet at Burke High School. As he crossed the finish line in a career-best time of 14.17 seconds, he held out his right arm and raised his index and middle finger to signal No. 2.

He also hugged teammate Rhett Cullers, who finished fourth in the race, and let out more than a few whoops of joy as he hopped up and down on the track at the event’s conclusion.

“It means a lot to defend my title,” said Provance, who also was part of the Cardinals’ 400 relay team, which finished fourth. “This is something I’ve wanted to do since (winning) last year. I chose (competing) in track in college over football, so I just wanted to prove to everybody that it was the right decision for me.”

Provance, who will attend the University of South Dakota, said his decision was based on his connection with the coaches at the school,

“They told me I could do great things and I believe them. Just have to see what happens,” Provance said.

And he has a plan to accomplish that.

“You’ve just got to come to practice every day and work hard,” he said. “You just have to believe in yourself.”

That’s been the motto for the Chadron hurdlers this year. And the results have proved it’s more than words.

The Cardinals’ Malachi Swallow and Cullers finished fourth and sixth, respectively, in the 300 hurdles.

“We’ve been working hard all year and it just feels good that it paid off,” Provance said.

Seiler just misses

on three-title meet

Gering’s Maddie Seiler led from the start to win the Class B girls 1,600 title, and just missed on another championship.

The senior led more than three laps of the 800 earlier in the afternoon but was out-kicked down the final stretch by a fast-closing Ellie Thomas of Norris.

Thomas posted a blazing time of 2:13.66 with Seiler a close second at 2:14.30.

“She kind of came out of nowhere, but she’s awesome and had a great kick,” Seiler said. “It was a great race. It was a fun race. Ellie is a super competitor.”

Seiler rebounded to win the 1,600 in 5:05.13. York s Kassidy Stuckey was second in 5:11.84 and Norris’ Kendall Zavala was third in 5:12.19.

“My legs were pretty tired and it showed,” said Seiler, who also ran a leg of the Bulldogs 1,600 relay which finished 10th overall. “I wanted to hit the (800) at 2:25 but I hit it at around 2:31-ish. I needed to make that up on the third lap, and that’s always the toughest run. I just tried to push it on the last lap and I really kicked it in with about 300 (meters) to go.

“I was hoping to get the 800 (title) and I fell short,” Seiler said, “but I’m happy (overall).”

Not a bad afternoon

Sidney’s Isak Doty did not win a state title on Thursday but he did reach the podium four times.

Doty was fourth in the Class B boys 100 and 200 and seventh in the 400. He also ran the anchor leg of the Raiders 400 relay team which finished fifth, just behind Chadron.

Not a bad collection on the final day of competition.