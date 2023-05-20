Saturday's results
CLASS C BOYS
Team scoring: Chase County 66, Battle Creek 52, North Platte St Patrick 46, Lincoln Lutheran 37, Cedar Catholic 34, Norfolk Catholic 33.5, Elmwood-Murdock 28, Stanton 28, St Cecilia 24, Hi-Line 23, Perkins County 21, Gordon-Rushville 16, Pender 16, Bishop Neumann 15, Oakland-Craig 13, Sutton 13, Winnebago 12, Tri County 12, Wakefield 11, Elkhorn Valley 11, Centura 10, Ponca 9, South Loup 9, Wilber-Clatonia 9, Cornerstone Christian 9, Bancroft-Rosalie 8, Mitchell 8, West Holt 7, Yutan 7, David City 6, Ord 6, Milford 6, Amherst 6, Syracuse 6, Kearney Catholic 6, Aquinas Catholic 5, Sutherland 5, Laurel-Concord-Coleridge 5, Ainsworth 5, Alma 3, Freeman 3, Wisner-Pilger 3, Doniphan-Trumbull 3, Fillmore Central 2, North Bend Central 2, Hartington-Newcastle 1, Hershey 1, Palmyra 1, Bayard 0.5.
(Winners and local medalists)
100: 1, Brody Krusemark, Pender, 11.06. 200: 1, Ryker Evans, Hi-Line, 22.05. 400: 1, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 49.36. 110 hurdles: 1, Jaxon Knisley, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 14.18.300 hurdles: 1, Easton Fries, Chase County, 38.74. 4, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 39.29.800: 1, Logan Lebo, Lincoln Lutheran, 1:55.72. 3, Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 1:57.01. 1,600: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 4:19.35. 400 relay: 1, Norfolk Catholic (Kanyon Talton, Carter Janssen, Mason Timmerman, Mason Weidner), 43.37. 1,600 relay: 1, Chase County (Jonathan Sosa, Tristan Jablonski, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries), 3:25.37. 4, Gordon-Rushville 3:28.81. Discus: 1, Nathan Baldwin, Sutton, 183-10. Long jump: 1, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 22-0½.Pole vault: 1, Mason Wallin, Chase County, 14-0. 2, Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 14-0. 8, Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-0.
CLASS C GIRLS
Team scoring: Bishop Neumann 43, Kearney Catholic 40.33, Chase County 40.33, Milford 39, Superior 36, Crofton 30, North Platte St. Patrick’s 30, Shelby-Rising City 29, Aquinas Catholic 28, Centennial 20, Battle Creek 20, Cedar Catholic 20, Clarkson/Leigh 18.33, Arcadia-Loup City 18, Wakefield 17, GACC 16, Sutherland 16, West Holt 15, Norfolk Catholic 13, Summerland 13, Doniphan-Trumbull 13, Hastings St. Cecilia 13, Hershey 11, South Loup 10, Thayer Central 10, Syracuse 10, Elmwood-Murdock 9, Fillmore Central 8, Louisville 7, Archbishop Bergan 6, Centura 6, Cross County 6, Malcolm 5, Grand Island Central Catholic 5, North Bend Central 4, David City 4, Bridgeport 4, North Central 4, Conestoga 3, Ainsworth 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Cornerstone Christian 3, Southern Valley 3, Palmyra 3, Gordon-Rushville 2, Oakland-Craig 2, Bayard 2, Ponca 1, Pender 1
100: 1, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 12.54. 200: 1, Savannah Horne, Centennial, 25.74. 400: 1, Story Rasby, Sutherland, 57.63. 100 hurdles: 1, Liberty Baker, Shelby-Rising City, 14.81. 300 hurdles: 1, Kinslee Bosak, Bishop Neumann, 44.54. 800: 1, Jordan Metzler, Wakefield, 2:14.35. 1,600: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 5:12.69. 400 relay: 1, West Holt (Katelynn Kratz, Makenna Schaaf, Abbygail Davis, Ainsley Galyen), 49.68. 1,600 relay: 1, Cedar Catholic 4:02.00. High jump: 1, Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-6. Shot: 1, Jessica Stieb, Arcadia-Loup City, 43-8½. Triple jump: 1, Mae Siegel, North Platte St. Patrick’s, 38-5.
CLASS D BOYS
Team scoring: Plainview 53, Axtell 33, Riverside 33, Mullen 33, Sterling 32, McCool Junction 28, Howells-Dodge 28, Overton 27, Nebraska Christian 26, Brady 26, Parkview Christian 25.5, Wausa 24, BDS 22, Hitchcock County 20, Wallace 20, Arthur County 19, Sandhills Valley 18, Bertrand 14, Cambridge 13, Pawnee City 13, Harvard 11, High Plains Community 11, Loomis 10.5, Central Valley 10, Arapahoe 10, Fullerton 10, Cody-Kilgore 9, Sandy Creek 9, Nebraska Lutheran 8, Dundy County Stratton 8, Osceola 8, Hay Springs 7, Wynot 5, Creighton 5, Leyton 4, Paxton 4, Heartland 4, Elm Creek 3, Lyons-Decatur NE 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Exeter-Milligan 2, Giltner 2, Silver Lake 2, Southwest 2, Garden County 2, Diller-Odell 1, Crawford 1, Winside 1.
100: 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 11.04. 200: 1, Dillon Miller, Brady, 22¼. 400: 1, Will Cacy, Arapahoe, 50.94. 5, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 52.17. 800: 1, Addison Smith, Wausa, 1:59.11. 1,600: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 4:30½.8, Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:43.08. 110 hurdles: 1, Andrew Harms, Sterling, 15.32. 6, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 16.09. 300 hurdles: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 39.83. 400 relay: 1, Riverside (Klayton Kleffner, Drew Carraher, Jack Molt, Carson Bloom), 44.03. 1,600 relay: 1, Sterling (Jesus Gonzalez-Castillo, Wyatt Rathe, Collin Kinney, Andrew Harms), 3:30.85. Discus: 1, Tad Dimmitt, Sandhills Valley, 161-6. Long jump: 1, Spencer Hille, Plainview, 21-9¾. 5, Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 20-5½. Pole vault: 1, Roe Patton, Fullerton, 14-6.
CLASS D GIRLS
Team scoring: Osceola 48, Nebraska Christian 42, Maywood-Hayes Center 35, BDS 31, Sterling 31, St. Marys 29, Mullen 28, Central Valley 28, Sandhills/Thedford 27, McCool Junction 23.5, Sandy Creek 23, Meridian 20, Shelton 17, Loomis 16, Cedar Bluffs 16, Anselmo-Merna 16, Axtell 14, Parkview Christian 14, Humphrey St. Francis 14, Brady 12, Boyd County 12, Fullerton 11, East Butler 10, Palmer 10, Wauneta-Palisade 10, Leyton 10, Overton 8, Cody-Kilgore 8, Cambridge 7, Twin Loup 7, Sumner-Eddyville-Miller 6, Johnson-Brock 6, Dorchester 6, Dundy County Stratton 6, Heartland 6, Exeter-Milligan 6, Elm Creek 5, Plainview 5, Medicine Valley 4.5, Riverside 4, Wallace 4, South Platte 4, Pawnee City 4, Diller-Odell 3, Howells-Dodge 3, Giltner 3, Deshler 2, Ansley-Litchfield 2, Creighton 2, Arthur County 1, Niobrara/Verdigre 1, Silver Lake 1, Bloomfield 1
100: 1, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 12.76. 200: 1, Fayth Winkelman, Osceola, 26.07. 400: 1, Koral Schmidt, Anselmo-Merna, 59.52.100 hurdles: 1, Macy Richardson, Sterling, 15.48. 300 hurdles: 1, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 46.00. 800: 1, Reagan Stengel, Maywood-Hayes Center, 2:24.64. 1,600: 1, Emma Fisher, Sandy Creek, 5:28.20. 400 relay: 1, Osceola (Janna Roberts, Savanna Boden, Fayth Winkelman, Rori Wieseman), 49.79. 1,600 relay: 1, Central Valley (Katlyn Oakley, Piper Shepard, Taya Engel, Alexis Johnson), 4:05.37. Shot: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 44-2¾. High jump: 1, Marlea Donahey, Palmer, 5-2. Triple jump: 1, Kassidy Wehrer, Axtell, 35-10½.