OMAHA — Zaili Benish’s won a state title on Saturday afternoon by a few fractions of a second.

The Leyton sophomore finished first in the Class D girls 300 hurdles in 46.0 seconds, just .03 ahead of Sterling’s Macy Richardson during the NSAA state track meet.

It was the fourth hurdles title for the Panhandle area this week. Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens won the Class B girls 100 and 300 titles, and Chadron’s Xander Provance defended his championship in the Class B boys 110 hurdles.

Benish was among the 10 local individuals or relay teams that medaled in their respective Class C or D events on the final day of the meet at Burke High School.

Mitchell’s Bryce Hodsden’s last meet in his prep pole vaulting career was a successful one.

The Tigers senior finished second in the Class C boys competition and was one of two local individuals to reach the podium in the event.

Bayard’s Kolby Houchin tied with Norfolk Catholic’s Clayton Carney for eighth place as both cleared 13 feet.

Gordon-Rushville’s Franklin Johns was third in the Class C boys 800 meters in 1 minute, 57.01 seconds. Mustangs fellow senior Aydon McDonald was fourth in the 300 hurdles.

The two also teamed with Jace Freeseman and Austin Child to finish fourth in the 1,600 relay in 3:28.81.

The Mustangs finished tied with Pender for 12th overall in the team standings for the two-day meet. Chase County captured the state title with 66 points and Battle Creek and St. Pat’s were second and third, respectively.

Hay Springs Gage Mintken was fifth in the Class D boys long jump with a leap of 20-5.5. His teammate, sophomore Dylan Raymer, was sixth in the 110 hurdles in 16.09.

Leyton senior Justin Ernest was fifth in the Class D 400 in 52.17.

Crawford’s Ty Brady was eighth in the Class D boys ,1600 in 4:43.08

Bayard’s Danika Hassel, who finished seventh in the long jump on Friday, just missed a second trip to the podium. The junior finished ninth in the triple jump.

Gordon-Rushville’s McKinley Grover, who was seventh in the Class C discus on the opening day of competition, finished ninth on Saturday in the shot put.