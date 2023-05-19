OMAHA — Two local athletes reached the podium in the girls discus Friday in the opening day of Class C competition during the NSAA state track meet at Burke High School.

Bridgeport’s Ruthie Loomis-Goltl was fifth with an attempt of 135 feet, 6 inches. The Bulldogs senior, who placed third in the event last year, finished just an inch out of a fourth by an inch.

Gordon-Rushville junior McKinley Grover took seventh in same event with an attempt of 128-11.

The two were not the only individuals who earned a medal on Friday.

Bayard’s Danika Hassel finished seventh in the Class C girls long jump with a leap of 16-10

In addition, Garden County took seventh in the Class D boys 3,200 relay.

The team of Johnny Vargas, Zeke Christiansen, Gunner Roberson and Nate Billey finished the race in 8 minutes, 46.58 seconds.

Advancing to the finals

Leyton sophomore Zaili Benish holds the second-fastest time heading into Saturday's final for the Class D girls 300 hurdles. Benish, running in the final of three preliminary heats, posted a time of 47.27 seconds. Sterling’s Macy Richardson has the fastest time of 46.40

Hay Springs sophomore Dylan Raymer had the third-fastest time in the Class D boys 110 hurdle preliminary. Raymer, running in the third heat, had a time of 15.66. Mullen senior Clayton Moore had the top time of 15.18.

Leyton’s Justin Ernest qualified sixth in the Class D boys 400, and Gordon-Rushville senior Aydon McDonald was eighth in the Class C boys 300 hurdles in 40.77.

Gordon-Rushville senior Jace Freeseman just missed advancing to the Class C boys 400 final. Freeseman's time of 51.78 was ninth, just .06 behind the eighth and final spot.