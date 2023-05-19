Friday's results
CLASS C BOYS
Team scoring: Cedar Catholic 20, Battle Creek 18, Bishop Neumann 15, Norfolk Catholic 13, Elmwood-Murdock 10, Oakland-Craig 10, St Cecilia 10, Lincoln Lutheran 8, Perkins County 8, Elkhorn Valley 8, North Platte St Patrick 7, Milford 6, Kearney Catholic 6, Wakefield 6, Stanton 6, Winnebago 6, Ainsworth 5, Chase County 5, Cornerstone Christian 4, Ord 4, Bancroft-Rosalie 4, Tri County 3, Ponca 3, Alma 3, Sutton 3, Fillmore Central 2, Aquinas Catholic 1, Amherst 1
FINALS (Winners and local medalists)
3,200: 1, Carson Noecker, Cedar Catholic, 9:07.73S. 3,200 relay: 1, Cedar Catholic (Matthew Loecker, Carson Noecker, Nolan Becker, Carson Arens), 8:16.74. High jump: 1, Jenson Anderson, Hastings St. Cecilia, 6-6. Shot: 1, Kade Pieper, Norfolk Catholic, 63-7½. Triple jump: 1, Cade Hosier, Elmwood-Murdock, 45-9¾.
PRELIMINARIES
(Local individuals advancing to finals)
300 hurdles: 8, Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 40.77q.
CLASS D BOYS
Team scoring: Parkview Christian 23.5, Nebraska Christian 22, Plainview 19, Wausa 12, Wallace 10, Axtell 10, Hitchcock County 10, McCool Junction 9, Dundy County Stratton 8, Cambridge 8, Sandhills Valley 8, Loomis 6.5, Howells-Dodge 6, BDS 6, Overton 5, Bertrand 5, Cody-Kilgore 4, Sterling 4, High Plains Community 4, Harvard 3, Falls City Sacred Heart 3, Heartland 3, Silver Lake 2, Garden County 2, Diller-Odell 1, Central Valley 1
FINALS
3,200: 1, Trey Robertson, Wallace, 9:59.00.
3,200 relay: 1, Axtell (Keyton Cole, Tyler Hanson, Zach Arner, Luc Lopez), 8:22.88. 7, Garden County 8:42.62.
Shot: 1, Keegan Shuler, Hitchcock Co, 56-¾.
High jump: 1, Viktar Kachalouski, Parkview Christian, 6-7.
Triple jump: 1, Maurice Reide, Parkview Christian, 44-1.
PRELIMINARIES
400: 6, Justin Ernest, Leyton, 52.10q. 110 hurdles: 3, Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 15.66Q.
CLASS C GIRLS
Team scoring: Kearney Catholic 18, Superior 16, Chase County 14, Milford 13, Crofton 12, Doniphan-Trumbull 12, South Loup 10, North Platte St Patrick 10, St Cecilia 9, Arcadia-Loup City 8, Aquinas Catholic 8, Fillmore Central 8, Cross County 6, Cedar Catholic 6, Shelby-Rising City 6, Battle Creek 5, Hershey 5, North Central 4, Bridgeport 4, Centura 3, Lincoln Lutheran 3, Cornerstone Christian 3, Ainsworth 3, Palmyra 3, Bayard 2, Gordon-Rushville 2, David City 1, Conestoga 1.
FINALS
3,200: 1, Jordyn Arens, Crofton, 11:23.94. 3,200 relay: 1, Chase County (Olivia Spady, Miranda Spady, Landree McNair, Ashlyn Heermann), 10:00.30. Discus: 1, Abby Stallbaumer, South Loup, 141-10. 5, Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 135-6. 7, McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 128-11. Long jump: 1, Ella Gardner, Superior, 18-9. 7. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 16-10. Pole vault: 1, Alyssa Onnen, Kearney Catholic, 12-4. .
CLASS D GIRLS
Team scoring: Nebraska Christian 24, Meridian 20, McCool Junction 13, St Marys 12, Humphrey St. Francis 10, BDS 10, Sandy Creek 8, Shelton 8, Osceola 8, Sterling 7, Cedar Bluffs 6, Mullen 6, Twin Loup 6, Cody-Kilgore 6, Heartland 6, Maywood-Hayes Center 5, Fullerton 5, Wauneta-Palisade 5, Boyd County 4, Pawnee City 4, Elm Creek 4, Central Valley 3, Cambridge 3, Axtell 3, Giltner 3, Creighton 2, Exeter-Milligan 1, Bloomfield 1, Arthur County 1, Silver Lake 1,
FINALS
3,200: 1. Hannah Swanson, Nebraska Christian, 12:00.73. 3,200 relay: 1. Humphrey St. Francis (Kali Jarosz, Anna Stricklin, Emma Baumgart, Hannah Baumgart), 10:01.91. Discus: 1, JessaLynn Hudson, BDS, 138-2. Long jump: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 17-0. Pole vault: 1, Kaylee Pribyl, Meridian, 11-0.
PRELIMINARIES
300 hurdles: 2, Zaili Benish, Leyton, 47.27Q.