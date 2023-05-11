OGALLALA — Gordon-Rushville's McKinley Grover won the girls shot put and discus Thursday during a Class C-9 district track meet.

Bayard's Danika Hassel was s dual winner as well in the long jump and triple jump.

Hassel's teammate, Dani Harter won the 100 meters and also qualified for state with a second-place finish in the 200 behind Morrill's Brooklin Hess.

Hess, a junior, also finished second in the 400.

The district meet began at Perkins County High School and was moved to Ogallala due to inclement weather during the day.

Bayard senior Kierra Miller will also compete in the Class C state meet in multiple events as well. Miller won the 3,200 and was second in the 1,600 to Gordon-Rushville's Tyrah American Horse.

Gordon-Rushville's Jace Freeseman qualified for state as he finished second in both the boys 200 and 400. His teammate, Gregory Johns, was second in both the 1,600 and 3,200.

Boys

Chase County 175, BAyard 75.5, Perkins County 58.5, Morrill 52, Bridgeport 49, Mitchell 48, Gordon-Rushville 46, Hemingford 18.

(Winners and local state qualifiers)

100: 1. Thomas Reeves, Chase County, 11.42. 200: 1. 1. Thomas Reeves, Chase County, 22.86. 2. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 23.08. 400: 1. Easton Fries, Chase County, 49.78. 2. Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rushville, 50.43. 800: 1. Franklin Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 2:00.05. 1,600: 1. Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 4:50.79. 2. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 4:55.30. 3,200: 1. Mason McGreer, Perkins County, 10:39.87. 2. Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville, 10:43.72. 110 hurdles: 1. Easton Fries, Chase County, 14.95. 2. Kade Anderson, Chase County, 15.47. 300 hurdles: 1. Easton Fries, Chase County, 39.52. 2. Aydon McDonald, Gordon-Rushville, 40.06. 400 relay: 1. Chase County (Jonathan Sosa, Tucker Mollendor, Thomas Reeves, Dawson Mollendor), 44.72. 1,600 relay: 1. Chase County (Jonathan Sosa, Tristan Jablonski, Stephen Murray, Easton Fries), 3:29.09. 3,200 relay: 1. Chase County (Tristan Jablonski, Luis Co, Stephen Murray, Zach Herbert), 8:31.07. Shot put: 1. Theron Miller, Hemingford, 50-3. Discus: 1. Jaret Peterson, Chase County, 152-0. 2. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 147-0. Pole vault: 1. Bryce Hodsden, Mitchell, 13-7. 2. Kolby Houchin, Bayard, 13-1. Long jump: 1. Kole Clevenger, Chase County. Triple jump: 1. Kade Anderson, Chase County, 42-2.25. 2. Logan Metz, Bridgeport, 41-4.5.

Girls

100: 1. Dani Harter, Bayard, 13.37. 2. Riley Rusher, Chase County, 13.50. 200: 1. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 27.17. 2. Dani Harter, Bayard, 27.20 400: 1. Bryn McNair, Chase County, 59.79. 2. Brooklin Hess, Morrill, 1:01.97. 800: 1. Bryn McNair, Chase County, 2:22.39. 100 hurdles: 1. Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 16.30. 300 hurdles: 1. Kailee Potts, Perkins County, 48.18. 1,600: 1. Tyrah American-Horse, Gordon-Rushville, 5:35.77. 2. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 5:43.52. 3,200: 1. Kierra Miller, Bayard, 12:34.39. 2. Dakota Horstman, Hemingford, 12:42.74. 400 relay: 1. Chase County (Hayley Rusher, Ella Colson, Ali McNair, Riley Rusher), 52.17. 1,600 relay: 1. Chase County (Peyton Owens, Olivia Spady, Riley Rusher, Bryn McNair), 4:13.06. 3,200 relay: 1. Chase County (Olivia Spady, Miranda Spady, Landree McNair, Ashlyn Heermann), 10:11.38. Shot put: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 38-9. 2. Grace Dean, Bridgeport, 38-6. Discus: 1. McKinley Grover, Gordon-Rushville, 133-8. 2. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, Bridgeport, 130-0. High jump: 1. Bryn McNair, Chase County, 5-3. Triple jump: 1. Danika Hassel, Bayard, 34-8.