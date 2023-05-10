CHAPPEL —Leyton sophomore Zaili Benish won three individual events and also was part of a winning relay team Wednesday during a Class D-9 district track meet at Creek Valley High School.

Benish was first in the girls 100 meters, and also swept the 100 and 300 hurdles. She also was part of Leyton’s 400 relay team which also qualified for next week’s Class D state meet in Omaha.

The Warriors’ Claire Watchorn also was part of the relay team and the junior also won the discus and qualified for state in the 200 as well with a second-pace finish in the 200.

Crawford’s Kylah Vogel won the 400 and also finished second in the 300 hurdles.

Garden County’s Johnny Vargas won the boys 300 hurdles as part of a strong district meet as well. The senior also was part of a winning 3.200 relay team and also qualified for state with a second-place finish in the triple jump.

Leyton’s Justin Ernest won the 800 and 1,600. His teammate, Zachary Anderson, was first in both the shot put and discus.

Potter-Dix’s Luke Kasten finished second to Arthur County’s Lance Vasa in both the 100 and 200.

Hay Springs Dylan Ramer won the 100 hurdles and was second to Vargas in the 300.

Boys

Leyton 97, Garden County 95, Arthur County 88, Hay Springs 76, Potter-Dix 54, Crawford 40, Hyannis 38, South Platte 16.

(Winners and local state qualifiers)

100: 1. Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 11.36. 2. Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 11.46. 200: 1. Lance Vasa, Arthur County, 23.10. 2. Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix, 23.33. 400: 1. Justin Ernest, Leyton, 52.08. 800: 1. Justin Ernest, Leyton, 2:03.78. 2. Ty Brady, Crawford, 2:04.42. 1,600: 1. Ty Brady, Crawford, 4:59.74. 2. James Pease, Potter-Dix, 5:01.10. 3,200: 1. Zeke Christiansen, Garden County, 11:06.06. 2. Parker Wellnitz, Hay Springs, 11:40.71. 110 hurdles: 1. Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 15.57. 2. Logan Levick, Garden County, 16.69. 300 hurdles: 1. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 41.60. 2. Dylan Raymer, Hay Springs, 42.80. 400 relay: 1. Arthur County (Dakota Storer, Justin Wenzel, Dane Pilakowski, Lance Vasa), 44.69. 1,600 relay: 1. Arthur County (Lance Vasa, Dakota Storer, Dane Pilakowski, Justin Wenzel), 3:37.60. 3,200 relay: 1. Garden County (Zeke Christiansen, Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Nate Billey), 8:46.58. Shot put: 1. Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 43-5.5. 2. Ty Coss, Garden County, 42-6.5. Discus: 1. Zachary Anderson, Leyton, 133-6. 2. Carter Rudloff, Crawford, 126-9. High jump: 1. Justin Wenzel, Arthur County, 5-8. 2T. Alec Watchorn, Leyton, 5-6. 2T. Wilsie Lobner, Garden County, 5-6. Pole vault: 1. Dawson Juelfs, Leyton, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 20-5.5. Triple jump: 1. Gage Mintken, Hay Springs, 40-8. 2. Johnny Vargas, Garden County, 40-0.5.

Girls

South Platte 80, Crawford 67, Potter-Dix 64, Leyton 59, Arthur County 56, Garden County 50, Creek VAlley 47, Hay Springs 24, Hyannis 23, Banner County 20, Sioux County 10, Minatare 9.

1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 13.12. 200: 1. Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 27.29. 2. Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 28.09. 400: 1. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 1:03.30. 2. Gabby Twarling, Hay Springs, 1:05.33. 800: 1. Mia Skinner, Hay Springs, 2:35.33. 2. Kiera Brennan, Crawford, 2:39.12. 1,600: 1. Anna Speirs, Creek Valley, 6:13.90. 2. Makayla Enriquez, Banner County, 6:23.80. 3,200: 1. Samantha Marin, Creek Vlley, 14.15.61. 100 hurdles: 1. Zailia Benish, Leyton, 16.70. 300 hurdles: 1. Zaili Benish, Leyton, 47.18. 2. Kylah Vogel, Crawford, 49.78. 400 relay: 1. Leyton (Claire Watchorn, Macey Roelle, Shawnee Gamble, Zaili Benish), 53.26. 1,600 relay: 1. South Platte (Isabelle Reichman, Avery Hayward, Jullian Frerichs, Johanna Frerichs), 4:23.96. 3,200 relay: Crawford (Kember Mittan, Keslyn Vogel, Halee Wasserburger, Kiera Brennan), 12:19.35. Shot put: 1. Haily Koenen, South Platte, 37-5.25. 2. Zaerihay Donchese, South Platte, 37-5.25. Discus: 1. Claire Watchorn, Leyton, 104-5. 2. Haily Koenen, South Platte, 103-7. High jump: 1. Riley Jones, Banner County, 4-9. 2. Isabelle Reichman, South Platte, 4-9. Pole vault: 1. Lily Tabor, Potter-Dix, 9-0. 2. Taylah Wilson, Potter-Dix, 8-6. Long jump: 1. Jaedin Johns, Arthur County, 16-3. Triple jump: 1. Aubrey Evans, Garden County, 32-9.5.