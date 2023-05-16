Gering’s Maddie Seiler has three state championships in her prep cross country career.

She also is favored to win three events during the NSAA state track meet this week.

The Bulldogs senior owns the top-seeded times in the Class B girls 800, 1,600 and 3,200 meter fields headed into the four-day event, which begins Wednesday morning at Burke High School.

Seiler will get her first opportunity with the 3,200 which is set for the late afternoon of the opening day and an event in which her seeded time of 10 minutes, 55.86 is more than 40 seconds ahead of the next-fastest time in the field.

Gering coach Rick Marez said earlier this season that Seiler has been healthy this season after dealing with the recovery of a broken ankle as a junior. He added that her focus has been a bit different than before.

“(The focus) is one of gratitude,” Marez wrote in an email. “She has learned not to take things for granted, not to waste opportunities to get better and she has learned to appreciate the process of training. Her focus is very specific in how she wants to train and compete.

“She has some big goals and she is working hard to reach them,” Marez wrote. “However, she understands that she has four more years at the college level, so she wants to finish strong at the high school level before moving on next year.”

The 800 and 1,600 is scheduled for Thursday, and Seiler is also part of the Bulldogs’ 1,600 relay team that will compete that day as well.

Seiler, who finished third in the 3,200 and sixth in the 800 last year, is one of about 15 local athletes who are back in the state meet after they medaled in an event last year.

The group includes Sidney’s Jacob Dowse and Isak Doty who helped the Raiders win the Class B state title last year. Chadron senior Xander Provance is also back as he attempts to defend his state title in the Class B 110 hurdles. He carries a top-seed time of 14.34 seconds into Wednesday’s preliminaries.

His teammate, Rhett Cullers also qualified after he finished sixth in the event last year.

Cullers and Malachi Swallow will both compete in the 300 hurdles, and Cullers has the third-fastest seed time (39.14) after he placed third in the event last year as a junior.

Cullers, Swallow and Provance are also teamed with Quinn Bailey for the Cardinals’ 400 relay, which is seeded third.

Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens (14.86) and Scottsbluff’s Paige Horne (14.91) have the second- and third-fastest seed times in the Class B girls 1oo hurdles. Horne finished second in the event last year, four spots ahead of Ahrens.

Ahrens, a junior, also has the top-seeded time in the 300 hurdles (45.10). Her teammate, Karsyn Leeling is seeded first in the triple jump (37 feet, 4.5 inches) and high jump (5-6) and also is second in the long jump.

Class B

Boys

Long jump: Xander Provance, sr., Chadron. Landon Riddle, so., Sidney. Triple jump: Eran James, jr., Gering. Shot put: Ryan Hinman, so., Scottsbluff. Sebastien Boyle, jr., Scottsbluff. High jump: Keian Kaiser, fr., Sidney. Jacob Dowse, sr., Sidney. 3,200 relay: Scottsbluff (Nathan Kelley, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein, Hunter Lund). Gering (Tanner Gartner, Jackson Howard, Axton Stone, Eli Marez). 110 hurdles: Xander Provance, sr., Chadron. Rhett Cullers, sr., Chadron. 100: Isak Doty, jr., Sidney. 400: Jacob Dowse, sr., Sidney. Kyan Allen, sr., Scottsbluff. Irvin Sierra Torres, jr., Scottsbluff. Isak Doty, jr., Sidney. 3,200: Hans Bastron, jr., Scottsbluff. 200: Isak Doty, jr., Sidney. 800: Eli Marez, sr., Gering. 300 hurdles: Rehett Cullers, sr., Chadron. Creighton Beals, so., Gering. Malachi Swallow, sr., Chadron. 400 relay: Scottsbluff (Hunter Lund, Kyan Allen, Ty Robles, Landon Amundsen). Chadron (Malachi Swallow, Rhett Cullers, Quinn Bailey, Xander Provance). Sidney (Lance Holly, Jacob Dowse, Landon Riddle, Isak Doty). 1,600 relay: Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swallow). Scottsbluff (Kyan Allen, Irvin Sierra Torres, Tyson Klein, Hunter Lund).

Girls

Long jump: Karsyn Leeling, jr., Sidney. Marly Laucomer, jr., Scottsbluff. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, jr., Sidney. Jaelynne Clarke, jr., Alliance. High jump: Grace Pyle, jr., Chadron. Karsyn Leeling, jr., Sidney. Pole vault: Catherine Bryner, sr., Alliance. 100 hurdles: Chloe Ahrens, jr., Sidney. Brooklynn Hoffman, fr., Chadron. Paige Horne, jr., Scottsbluff. 100: Alissa Morales, jr., Gering. Taryn Spady, sr., Scottsbluff. 400: Jaelynne Clarke, jr., Alliance. Talissa Tanquary, jr., Sidney. Gabrielle Fortner, sr., Sidney. Payton Burda, sr., Scottsbluff. 3,200: Maddie Seiler, sr., Gering. 200: Alissa Morales, jr., Gering. 800: Talissa Tanquary, jr., Sidney. Maddie Seiler, sr., Gering. Payton Burda, sr., Scottsbluff. 300 hurdles: Chloe Ahrens, jr., Sidney. Josie Sanders, so., Alliance. Paige Horne, jr., Scottsbluff. 1,600: Maddie Seider, sr., Gering. Hannah Rugroden, so., Scottsbluff. 400 relay: Sidney (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Payton Schrotberger). 1,600 relay: Gering (Maddie Seiler, Rylee Luce, Alissa Morales, Jada Schlonhauer). Sidney (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Katie Dowse, Talissa Tanquary). Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Marly Laucomer, Paige Horne).

Class C

Boys

Triple jump: Logan Metz, so., Bridgeport. Discus: Jeremiah Coley, jr., Mitchell. Shot put: Theron Miller, jr., Hemingford. High jump: Leo Carnine, so., Bridgeport. Caleb Wilkins, sr., Bayard. Pole vault: Kolby Houchin, jr., Bayard. Bryce Hodsden, sr., Mitchell. 110 hurdles: Aydon McDonald, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 400: Jace Freeseman, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 3,200: Gregory Johns, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 200: Jace Freeseman, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 800: Gabriel Tretter, sr.,. Bridgeport. Franklin Johns, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 300 hurdles: Aydon McDonald, sr., Gordon-Rushville. 1,600: Gregory Johns, Gordon-Rushville. 3,200 relay: Gordon-Rushville (Jace Freeseman, Austin Child, Aydon McDonald, Franklin Johns)

Girls

Long jump: Kate Pieper, fr., Mitchell. Danika Hassel, jr., Bayard. Triple jump: Danika Hassel, jr., Bayard. Discus: McKinley Grover, jr., Gordon-Rushville. Ruthie Loomis-Goltl, sr., Bridgeport. Shot put: Grace Dean, jr., Bridgeport. McKinley Grover, jr., Gordon-Rushville. Pole vault: Kate Pieper, fr., Mitchell. 100: Dani Harter, jr., Bayard. 400: Brooklin Hess, jr., Morrill. 3.200: Kierra Miller, sr., Bayard. Cecelia Barron, so., Morrill. 200: Brooklin Hess, jr., Morrill. Dani Harter, jr., Bayard. 800: Haley Johnson, jr., Gordon-Rushville. 1,600: Tyrah American Horse, jr., Gordon-Rushville. Kierra Miller, sr., Bayard. Dakota Horstman, fr., Hemingford.

Class D

Boys

Long jump: Gage Mintken, jr., Hay Springs. Triple jump: Johnny Vargas, sr., Garden County. Gage Mintken, jr., Hay Springs. Discus: Zachary Anderson, so., Leyton. Carter Rudloff, jr., Crawford. Shot put: Zachary Anderson, so., Leyton. Ty Cross, sr., Garden County. High jump: Alec Watchorn, fr., Leyton. Wilsie Lobner, fr., Garden County. Pole vault: Dawson Juelfs, sr., Leyton. 3.200 relay: Garden County (Zeke Christianson, Johnny Vargas, Gunner Roberson, Nate Billey). 110 hurdles: Logan Levick, fr., Garden County. Dylan Raymer, so., Hay Springs. 100: Cort Rummel, sr., Leyton. Luke Kasten, sr., Potter-Dix. 400: Justin Ernest, sr., Leyton. 3,200: Zeke Christiansen, jr., Garden County. Parker Wellnitz, fr., Hay Springs. 200: Luke Kasten, sr., Potter-Dix. 800: Justin Ernest, sr., Leyton. Ty Brady, sr., Crawford. Wes Jacobs, sr., Hay Springs. 300 hurdles: Dylan Raymer, so., Hay Springs. Johnny Vargas, sr., Garden County. 1,600: Ty Brady, sr., Crawford. James Pease, sr., Potter-Dix. 1,600 relay: Leyton (Chance Carter, Alec Watchorn, Cort Rummel, Justin Ernest).

Girls

Triple jump: Aubrey Evans, sr., Garden County. Discus: Claire Watchorn, jr., Leyton. High jump: Riley Jones, so., Banner County. Pole vault: Taylah Wilson, so., Potter-Dix. Lily Tabor, sr., Potter-Dix. 3,200 relay: Crawford (Kember Mittan, Keslyn Vogel, Halee Wasserburger, Kiera Brennan). 100 hurdles: Zaili Benish, so., Leyton. Olivia Christiansen, so., Garden County. 100: Zaili Benish, so., Leyton. 400: Gabby Twarling, jr., Hay Springs. Kylah Vogel, sr., Crawford. 200: Claire Watchorn, jr., Leyton. 800: Kiera Brennan, jr., Crawford. 300 hurdles: Kylah Vogel, sr., Crawford. Zaili Benish, so., Leyton. 1,600: Makayla Enriquez, so., Banner County. 400 relay: Leyton (Claire Watchorn, Macey Roelle, Shawnee Gamble, Zaili Benish).