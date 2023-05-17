OMAHA — Karsyn Leeling is one of the top girls long jumpers in Class B.

She lost to someone who the Sidney junior said was better coming into Wednesday’s competition.

Leeling’s attempt of 17 feet, 5.26 inches was behind only Norris’ Taylor Bredthauer, who won the event for the second straight year with a leap of 18-8.5.

“I definitely think I got the best outcome,” Leeling said during the opening day of the NSAA state track meet. “(Bredthauer) is a really good jumper and she definitely deserves to win it. Coming in second is what I expected, so I got what I wanted, I guess.”

Leeling finished one spot higher than she did in the event last year. But she felt her overall performance was better then.

“My mark wasn’t really on,” she said. “I was thinking a lot about what I was doing, and I normally don’t do that. I just jump. I just think I jumped better last year.”

Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said Leeling’s performance was better than she thought.

“She is just being tough on herself,” Shaw said. “She’s a competitive kid and obviously wants to come out and do well. She knows what she could have done a little bit differently, but that’s how it is. She was going up against one of the best jumpers in the state.”

Leeling will have more opportunities to win a state title on Thursday. She is the top seed for the girls triple jump and high jump and is also a member of the Raiders’ 400 relay team.

While Leeling has the best qualifying performances in the two field events, she said she doesn’t “let that get into her head.”

“I just try to go out there and do what I do best,” she said.

And Shaw knows what that means.

“We’re expecting her to do nice things (on Thursday),” he said.

Other medal winners

Sidney senior Jacob Dowse tied with Cozad’s Cash Coytka for fifth place in the Class B boys high jump. Both cleared 6-2.

Gering took sixth in the Class B boys 3,200 relay. The team of Tanner Gartner, Jackson Howard, Axton Stone and Eli Marez finished in 8 minutes, 11.39 seconds.

Leading the field

Sidney’s Chloe Ahrens (14.82) and Scottsbluff’s Paige Horne (14.96) had the first- and third-fastest times, respectively, in the Class B girls 100 hurdle preliminaries.

Ahrens, a junior, will carry the top time into the final for the 300 hurdles as well (45.07).

Chadron’s Xander Provance is the reigning state champion in the Class B 110 hurdles, and he put himself in a position to defend his title.

Provance, a senior, posted the fastest time in the preliminary (14.51). His teammate, Malachi Swallow, was the third-fastest in the 300 hurdle preliminary (38.59).