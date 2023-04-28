MITCHELL — Sidney’s Karsyn Leeling broke a Western Conference track record that had stood for nearly a quarter century on Friday afternoon.

The Raiders junior had a leap of 35 feet, 9.5 inches to win the girls triple jump, and beat the mark of 35’ that Chadron’s Mariah Clark set in 1999.

Leeling’s jump was one of three records that were set at Mitchell High School.

The Chadron boys 400 relay team of Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Malachi Swallow, Xander Provance also broke a long-standing mark with a winning time of 43.43. The previous mark was set by Alliance in 1998 (43.64).

In addition, Gering’s Madison Seiler won the girls 1,600 in 5 minutes, 8.87 seconds which snapped the previous mark of 5:15.7 set by Scottsbluff’s Aubree Worden in 2010.

The record was a part of a dominant day for Seiler, who also won the 800 (2:20.29) and the 3,200 (12:07.64).

Leeling also won the high jump (5-3) and the long jump (17-3.25) and was part of a first-place 400 relay team (52:08) to help the Raiders claim the team title with 125 points. Chadron and Scottsbluff were second and third with 94 points and 88 points, respectively.

Leeling’s teammate, Payton Schrotberger, was also part of the 400 relay team, won the 200 (27.53) and was second in the 100.

Scottsbluff’s Payton Burda and Paige Horne won the 400 and 100 hurdles, respectively, and were also part of the Bearcats first-place 1,600 relay team (4:10.01).

Scottsbluff won the boys title with 162 points, and Sidney (123) and Chadron (83) were second and third respectively.

The Bearcats’ Hans Bastron won the 1,600 (4:52.78) and the 3,200 (10:47.95) and was second in the 800 (2:08.13).

Sidney’s Isak Doty won the 100 (11.08), the 200 (22.71) and the 400 (52.25) and was part of the Raiders 400 relay team that finished second.

Provance also won the 110 hurdles (14.59) and was second in the long jump. Swallow won the 300 hurdles (40.83) and, along with Provance, was part of the Cardinals first-place 1,600 relay team.

Gering’s Eli Marez won the 800 (2:04.91) and also was part of the Bulldogs’ first-place 3,200 relay team (8:37.63).

Boys

Scottsbluff 162. Sidney 123, Chadron 83, Gering 76, Alliance 45, Mitchell 35.

100: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 11.08. 200: 1. Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.71. 400: 1. Isak Doty,Sidney, 52.25. 800: 1. Eli Marez, Gering, 2:04.91. 1,600: 1. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 4:52.78. 3,200: 1. Hans Bastron, Scottsbluff, 10:47.95. 110 hurdles: 1. Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.59. 300 hurdles: 1. Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 40.83. 400 relay: 1. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Malachi Swallow, Xander Provance), 43.43. 1,600 relay: 1. Chadron (Quinn Bailey, Rhett Cullers, Xander Provance, Malachi Swall), 3:30.59. 3,200 relay: 1. Gering (Eli Marez, Jackson Howard, Axton Stone, Aiden Narvais), 8:37.63. Shot put: 1. Ryan Hinman, Scottsbluff, 46-5.75. Discus: 1. Jeremiah Coley, Mitchell, 146-10. High jump: 1. Jacob Dowse, Sidney, 6-1. Pole vault: 1. Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 13-3. Long jump: 1. Landon Riddle, Sidney, 20-5.25. Triple jump: 1. Eran James, Gering, 40-8.

Girls

Sidey 125, Chadron 94, Scottsbluff 88, Mitchell 81, Gering 67, Alliance 67.

100: 1. Taryn Spady, Scottsbluff, 13.14. 200: 1. Payton Schrotberger, Sidney, 27.53. 400: 1. Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:00.77. 800: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:20.29. 1,600: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 5:05.87. 32,00: 1. Madison Seiler, Gering, 12:07.64. 100 hurdles: 1. Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 14.93. 300: 1. Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 47.79. 400 relay: 1. Sidney (Chloe Ahrens, Gabrielle Fortner, Karsyn Leeling, Payton Schrotberger), 52.08. 1,600 relay: 1. Scottsbluff (Payton Burda, Taryn Spady, Marly Laucomer, Paige Horne), 4:10.01. 3,200 relay: 1. Chadron (Jazy Munyiri, Micaiah Fuller, Beau Behrends, Makinley Fuller), 10:57. Shot put: 1. Caitlyn Blackstone, Mitchell, 33-9. Discus: 1. Piper Ryschon, Scottsbluff, 99-5. High jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-3. Pole vault: 1. Catherine Bryner, Alliance, 10-0. Long jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, 17-3.25. Triple jump: 1. Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 35-9.5.