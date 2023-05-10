GERING — Collin Schwartzkopf didn’t like the thought of the final match of his wrestling career being a down note.

The Gering senior had been on the fence on whether he wanted to continue the sport after high school. But a loss in the Class B 220-pound state championship match helped make his decision easier.

“It kind of left a bad taste in my mouth,” said Schwartzkopf, who made his commitment to Iowa Western Community College on Tuesday night. “It just didn’t sit right. I didn’t finish how I wanted to. So, in college, I think I can set up to win a national championship and leave (the sport) at the peak I want to.”

He feels the Council Bluffs, Iowa, program will help him achieve that goal.

“The (wrestling) room is really competitive,” he said. “(The team) is always in the Top Three (nationally) every year. Their facilities are phenomenal, comparable to some (Division 1) colleges. I considered a couple other (colleges), but it felt like home when I went to (Iowa Western).

“I’m going to have to work my butt off to have a spot (on the roster),” Schwartzkopf said. “Most colleges just don’t hand it to you. There’s some good recruits around my weight class so I’m going to have to push it every day but I think I have what it takes to be a starter and I definitely think I can make an impact right away.”

Schwartzkopf posted a 41-3 record this year after reaching the state championship match as a junior as well. He had an 81-7 mark over his last two years, which was a dramatic turnaround from how his prep wrestling career began.

“I think my sophomore year I was 8-10,” said Schwartzkopf, who plans to pursue a degree in the construction field. “It all started in the offseason and I’ve known that since Day 1. I was being too lazy to put the the work in. I finally went in and lifted and started to wrestle all summer in freestyle and (greco-roman) and that goes a long way. If you want to get better, you have to put the work in during the offseason.”

That will be his focus this summer.

“I need to get back in the weight room and build some muscle,” Schwartzkopf said. “I want to wrestle probably at 197 in college, so I want to get up to 215 or 220 (pounds) and then cut down. The weight room is probably where I’m going to have to live this summer, also with wrestling — at least three or four times a week. It’s just fine-tuning some things and getting prepared for the college season.”

Bulldogs coach Jarred Berger said he feels Schwartzkopf has the ability to be successful at the next level.

“He is a hard-worker in the (wrestling) room and a leader,” Berger said “He holds kids accountable and wants the best out of everybody, including himself. He’s just starting to come into his own I think.

He said, “He has a tremendous wrestling IQ. He has been around the sport for years and years and has developed that. He has mat awareness and just an understanding of how to wrestle.”