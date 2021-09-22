Pruitt's record remains at CSC Rodeo

Two contestants came close, but didn’t quite break the record for the fastest tie down roping time at the Chadron State College Rodeo during the finals on Sunday.

The record belongs to Riley Pruitt, a graduate of Bayard High School, who now has a Gering address. It is 7.6 seconds set in 2011 when he was a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College.

In Sunday’s championship go-round, both Trae Smith of Casper College and Rhet Witt of Laramie County Community College roped and tied their calves in 7.8 seconds. That’s a remarkable time, but Pruitt’s record still stands.

After Riley had set the Chadron State record, CSC fane were hoping that Riley would transfer to CSC the following year, just as his mother, Martee Meter Pruitt, and his aunt, Shelley Meter Spratt, had done after they graduated from EWC. But, he had such good luck during the 2011-12 rodeo season that he chose to become a full-time rodeo cowboy instead.

That’s paid off pretty well. Pruitt qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2016, when he won the averages and finished seventh in the world standings, and 2019, when he was fourth in the final standings, earning more than $225,000 for the year.