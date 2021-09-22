Pruitt's record remains at CSC Rodeo

Two contestants came close, but didn’t quite break the record for the fastest tie down roping time at the Chadron State College Rodeo during the finals on Sunday.
The record belongs to Riley Pruitt, a graduate of Bayard High School, who now has a Gering address. It is 7.6 seconds set in 2011 when he was a sophomore at Eastern Wyoming College.
In Sunday’s championship go-round, both Trae Smith of Casper College and Rhet Witt of Laramie County Community College roped and tied their calves in 7.8 seconds. That’s a remarkable time, but Pruitt’s record still stands.
After Riley had set the Chadron State record, CSC fane were hoping that Riley would transfer to CSC the following year, just as his mother, Martee Meter Pruitt, and his aunt, Shelley Meter Spratt, had done after they graduated from EWC. But, he had such good luck during the 2011-12 rodeo season that he chose to become a full-time rodeo cowboy instead.
That’s paid off pretty well. Pruitt qualified for the Wrangler National Finals Rodeo in 2016, when he won the averages and finished seventh in the world standings, and 2019, when he was fourth in the final standings, earning more than $225,000 for the year.
His grandfather, Don Meter, formerly of Minatare and now of Scottsbluff, was the national collegiate calf roping champion while attending Chadron State in 1956, and Riley’s father, Troy Pruitt of Gering, was the pro rodeo tie down roping world champion in 1990.
Don Meter was the first cowboy to rope and tie a calf in the Dawes County Fairgrounds arena, where the CSC rodeo takes place, in 10 seconds. Both of his daughters also did well while competing at CSC. Martee was the regional barrel racing champion and placed fifth in event at the CNFR in 1979 and Shelley shared second place in goat tying and was the all-around cowgirl at the College Finals Rodeo in 1987.