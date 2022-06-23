Putting it all out on the pitch

Playing soccer is a family affair for Scottsbluff girls’ soccer player Shae Willats as the senior-to-be began playing in the second grade.

“I got into soccer when I was maybe in second grade. I got into it because it was AYSO, it is huge here. So my mom just wanted to put me in it and my sisters did soccer, so I went into it too and all of my friends did,” Willats said. “We have a pretty big traveling club program so I got into that at the same time, but it started at AYSO the moment I could.”

Willats is the youngest of three, all of which played soccer, and aside from her, only one is playing now. Within the family, especially between Willats and her sister Erin, it has and still is competitive as they both try to one-up the other.

“My oldest sister (Kyra) doesn’t play soccer anymore but (Erin) did in high school and still does in college just as a fun intramural thing,” she said. “So now, she’ll watch me and she’ll be like ‘oh, I in that game did this instead of you, you didn’t do this.’ I was like well, you’re a defender and I’m on offense and you don’t score goals. We totally make it competitive.”

Willats’ favorite parts about playing soccer are the team aspect and how competitive everyone is.

“Coming to practice, I know people there that will support me so I can be there and I know I’m going to have fun. Also, honestly, I’ve just loved it for so long, you can’t go wrong going to practice and having games,” she said. “I just like the excitement when I go into a game and play someone I don’t know and see their competitiveness against mine.”

Playing within the AYSO organization and now the Scottsbluff Bearcats, WIllats has grown up playing with most of her current teammates, especially those in her grade.

“I’ve been teammates with half of my team since I was in second grade,” Willats said. “Everyone in my grade, we’ve played together since we were young so it’s just always a fun thing to look forward to, going to games and being able to connect with them.”

This year, the Bearcats went 10-7 on the year, falling to the Columbus Scotus Shamrocks in the Class B-4 District Final on May 7. Willats believes there is still work to be done as the majority of the team is returning.

“I think our season overall went pretty good,” she said. “I would say there are still things left that we need to work on for next year because everyone on our team is returning next year, except for a select few.”

Willats has learned many things about her and has been constantly improving her game in ways that help her know how her teammates will react to what she does and how to compliment them.

“I didn’t get my freshman year because of COVID, so I didn’t get to see how I’d play my freshman year, but I have an idea of where I would’ve stood in my freshman year,” Willats said. “I’ve learned different things throughout my high school career and I’m going to be a senior, which is insane, but the jump from sophomore to junior year, I now know what cuts to make and how my teammates will react to certain things I do. Overall, I’ve learned how I can compliment and bounce off other people and how they play.”

Girls’ head coach Chad Larson has made an impact on Willats and been many things to her; a coach, her friend’s dad, as well as one of her friends, so when Larson was diagnosed with cancer in May, it was hard for her to see him struggle.

“He’s had a huge impact on me. He’s been my coach since second grade, he was the coach I had for club team all the way up because I play with Kate, who is in my grade and is one of my closer friends,” Willats said. “He’s definitely a coach and a friend I can talk to if I’m struggling with things and it’s hard to see him struggle too since he’s been there for me.”

Willats is the Star-Herald’s Girls’ Soccer All-Region Player of the Year with Larson being Coach of the Year.