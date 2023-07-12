The Gering Platte Valley Companies Seniors took on the WESTCO Zephyrs on Tuesday night at Oregon Trail Park stadium. The Seniors won 11-5.

The game started with each team scoring in its first chance at bat, with the Zephyrs having a 2-1 lead after the first frame of play. WESTCO extended its lead with a sacrifice fly from Oscar Felix that brought in Dawson Barrett.

After a scoreless third inning, the Zephyrs extended the lead further with a Barrett single that brought in Thatcher Thomalla after a fielding error.

After putting up one more run each in the fifth, a wild pitch for PVC, and a Ryan Hinman sacrifice fly bringing in Gavin Baltz, the tide of the game shifted toward Gering.

The Seniors scored nine runs in the top of the sixth inning that the Zephyrs could not overcome. Including a series of walks and errors that brought the score even.

Gering coach Travis Gable said, “Tanner (Gartner) came up with a good hit in the fifth inning. It was a pretty even game up until that point. We were waiting on that timely running all night. We left runners in scoring position each inning. The guys finally stepped up and came through with some big hits.”

For the Zephyrs, the defensive fall off was the catalyst for letting the game slip away late.

“We just couldn’t make plays defensively,” WESTCO coach Dallas Libtac said. “We gave them six or seven out that inning and they were able to put some good swings together and capitalize on it,” .

The Zephyrs will have to shake off this loss as they go into their area tournament starting Saturday.

“I feel all right about it,” Libtac said. “I felt better before today because we’ve been playing better, but today, we can’t make those type of errors in Class A and expect to win ball games.”

The PVC Seniors will have a doubleheader against Brush next on its schedule.

“We’re feeling good,” he said. “We were down a few guys tonight, but we are playing as good of baseball as we have all summer and that’s what you want when the area tournament is coming up in a week-and-a-half.”

PLTT — 14000190 11 8 4

WSTC — 2101100 5 8 7

W — Ryan Johnston

3B — Tanner Gartner, Jackson Howard