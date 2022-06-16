PVC falls short in North Platte

The Gering PVC Seniors were unable to defeat the North Platte Nationals Seniors on Thursday night on the back of seven errors and a slew of stolen bases.

“I was happy with the way we swung the bats and happy with the way we ran the bases,” North Platte coach Ricky Holm said. “Still got some stuff to clean up in the field.”

Most of those Gering errors came on throw-downs prompted by North Platte’s aggressive running on the base paths. The Nationals stole 17 bases, which isn’t uncommon for the North Platte seniors.

“We’re going to blow the stolen-base record out of the water,” Holm said. “Last year, we stole 291, and last time I checked, we were on pace for like 430.”

Carsen Johnson had two hits and an RBI for North Platte. Jack Polk, Tristen Beyer and Dien McIntire each had two RBI. Nine North Platte players recorded a hit.

Mason Gaudreault led Gering with two hits. Carter Reisig led with two RBI.

Beyer started for North Platte and allowed four runs on four hits while striking out four. Kaden Thompson relieved him, surrendering three runs on two hits and two walks, and Easton Geisler closed out the game without allowing a runner on base.

Tristan Stauch started for Gering and allowed seven runs on five hits and two walks through an inning. Tyler Garrett relieved him in the second inning and gave up nine runs on four hits, four walks and two hit batters in 1.1 innings. Ryan Johnston finished the game holding North Platte to three runs on three hits and a walk.

Gering held a short lead in the top of the first when Reisig doubled to left and brought in a run. North Platte responded in the bottom of the frame with five runs off three RBI singles from Beyer, Brosius and Ty Robinson.

North Platte extended its lead to 12-1 in the second inning due to a handful of Gering errors. The Nationals scored three consecutive times in the inning due to errors on a throw to third base on a stolen bag.

Gering got three runs in the third and three more in the fourth, but North Platte responded with another seven-run inning in the third to set the score at 19-7.

“That’s the way we play, for better or worse,” Holm said. “We create a lot of runs by stealing the bases. We also make what would normally be called stupid outs. When you play as aggressively as we do … we’re stealing bases at an 86% clip. With that type of percentage, we’re going to keep being aggressive.”

North Platte 7, Gering 5

Ty Haneborg pitched 3.2 solid innings and Dein McIntire went 4 for 4 with an RBI as the North Platte juniors defeated Gering 7-5.

Haneborg held Gering to two runs on three hits while walking three. Jayven Reyes relieved him and allowed three runs on two hits and three walks.

North Platte took the lead in the bottom of the first with a two-RBI single in which the runner was thrown out trying to stretch the hit into a double.

Gering got a run back on an RBI single to center in the second, but North Platte answered in the third with three runs to extend its lead to 5-1.

Gering got another run on a walk with the bases loaded in the fourth, and it cut the deficit to two with an RBI single in the fifth.

North Platte scored two more in the bottom of the sixth to go up 7-3, and Gering picked up two runs in the top of the seventh to set the score at 7-5.​