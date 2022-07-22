PVC, Spartans Seniors win in shutouts

The Class B, Area 7 Senior Tournament began on Friday in Ogallala with Gering PVC beating Sidney Post 17 in a shutout as the Alliance Spartans downed the Chadron Nationals.

Gering PVC and Sidney faced off in the first game as PVC’s Carter Reisig and Jackson Howard threw a combined no-hitter for the 4-0 win.

Neither team scored in the first inning as PVC struck first with a run in the second inning. Tristan Strauch singled to center field before stealing second and then reaching third on a Chris Bliss ground out. Mason Gaudreault brought Strauch in to score on a single to third base.

Gering extended their lead in the third with two runs to take a 3-0 lead. Isaiah Murillo and Howard each reached on a walk before a Reisig sacrifice bunt moved them into scoring position. Dalton Wiese singled on a ground ball to right field, bringing both runs in.

Sidney saw one base runner during the game when Reid Fiscus reached on an error in the fourth inning.

The fifth inning saw PVC score the last run of the game with the bases loaded and two outs. Wiese, Tyler Garrett and Strauch reached on a walk and Bliss got the RBI after being hit by a pitch.

Gering’s Reisig pitched 5 1/3, recording eight strikeouts as Howard came in for the rest of the game, pitching one strikeout. Sidney’s Sawyer Dickman pitched the first 4 2/3, giving up four hits, four runs, seven walks and two strikeouts. Micah Sneider came in for the final 1 1/3 innings, recording one strikeout.

Alliance won a two-hitter 8-0, run-ruling Chadron in five innings.

The Spartans were the first to put a run up when Kaden Ferguson singled to right field, bringing Eli Blanco in from third base during the second inning.

With the bases loaded and one out in the bottom of the fourth inning from two singles and a walk, Espen Lanik hit a sacrifice fly to right field, bringing in Jonah Amill. One batter later, the Spartans would expand their lead to 3-0 with a Brantz Halouska single to center field to score Tyzen Brown.

Caeson Clarke then walked to load the bases once again for Ashton Ross, who hit a bases clearing double to bring the score to 6-0.

Alliance would end the game on the run-rule with two runs in the fifth inning with the bases loaded and no outs.

National Dawson Dunbar pitched four innings, giving up seven hits, eight runs (seven earned), seven walks and one strikeout. Kobe Bissonette came in for the remainder of the game, giving up two hits. Dunbar also had the only two Chadron hits in the game.

Jakob Callan started for the Spartans, going 4 1/3, recording seven strikeouts and giving up one walk and two hits. Nick Wright went the final two outs, recording a strikeout.

Sidney will go up against Chadron at 4 p.m. in an elimination game while PVC will face top-seeded Ogallala at 7 p.m. in the winner’s bracket on Saturday, July 23.

Game 1

SDNY 000 000 0 - 0 0 0

PLTV 012 010 x - 4 4 1

WP-Carter Reisig

LP-Sawyer Dickman

S-Jackson Howard

Game 2

CHD 000 00 - 0 2 3

ALL 010 52 - 8 9 0

WP-Jakob Callan

LP-Dawson Dunbar

2B-Ashton Ross (Alliance)