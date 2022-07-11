PVC sweeps doubleheader

In a rematch from earlier in the season, the Gering Platte Valley Companies seniors defeated the Buckley Bombers in both games of a doubleheader 13-4 and 6-2.

PVC had split a previous doubleheader with the Bombers losing the first game 12-3, and the second 10-5 on June 13.

The first inning was scoreless for both teams. In the top of the second inning, PVC got on the board on an Isaiah Murillo single, which brought in Tyler Garrett and Chris Bliss, then a dropped third strike allowed Bo Gable to score.

After holding the Bombers scoreless in the bottom of the inning, seniors added to their lead, first with a Carter Reisig double bringing in Dalton Wiese. That was followed up with a Mason Gaudreault single fly ball that brought in Reisig. The scoring in the inning was rounded out by a Murillo double to left field that brought in Bliss.

PVC allowed the Bombers to get on the board in the bottom half of the third inning, but in the top of the fourth, PVC responded when Jackson Howard stole home. The seniors continued the run into the top of the fifth inning with a Howard single that brought in Carmelo Timblin. Later in the inning, Reisig hit a fly ball to right field that brought in Wiese and Ryan Johnston.

The Bombers pulled to within six runs in the bottom of the fifth, but PVC would pull too far ahead for the Bombers to catch up in the top of the sixth inning with a Howard single to bring in Bliss and Murillo, and finally a Tristan Strauch single that brought in Johnston. The Bombers scored two more runs, but it wasn’t enough to pull even with PVC.

In the second game against the Chappel based team, PVC pulled to an early lead against the Bomber in the top of the first inning when Howard scored on a wild pitch.

Buckley pulled even in the bottom of the second inning and put themselves ahead by one in the bottom of the third.

In the top of the fourth, PVC tied the game once again when Gable came in on a wild pitch. The seniors would go on a scoring run later in the inning, taking the lead back with a ground out from Bliss that brought in Barron Williams before Wiese came in off of a walk.

The teams didn’t score in the fifth inning, but PVC added to their lead in the top of the sixth with a Wiese double to right field that brought in Howard. Later on, Wiese would steal home to give PVC a four run lead going into the bottom of the fifth inning. The Bombers were unable to make up the deficit, allowing the PVC seniors to sweep the doubleheader.

PVC will be back in action on Wednesday, July 13 against North Platte at home. First game starts at 2 p.m. with the second game to follow.

Game 1

PLTV 033 133 - 13 10 0

BCKL 001 032 - 6 8 5

WP-Carter Reisig

2B-Carter Reisig, Dalton Wiese, Isaiah Murillo

Game 2

PLTV 100 302 - 6 3 1

BCKL 011 000 - 2 7 1

WP-Tristan Strauch

2B-Jackson Howard, Dalton Wiese