Raider Boys, Bearcat girls earn WC track title

The Western Conference track and field meet took place on Friday in Sidney as the Raider boys and Bearcat girls came out on top.

The Lady Bearcats finished with 120 points followed by Sidney (106.5), Chadron, (101.5), Alliance (82), Gering (80) and Mitchell (32).

“The team did great. We had kids step up in a lot of their events that contributed to us winning Western Conference,” Scottsbluff girls coach Mike Burda said. “Kids that stood out that helped us win the team title were Allie Darnell in triple jump, Sunny Edens in the 3,200, Piper Ryschon and Miroslava Mendoza in the throws, and Meagan Shuey and Carlee Todd in the vault.

“These kids didn’t win their events but their ability to place added to the team score in a major way. We had multiple event winners with Taryn Spady, Paige Horne and Payton Burda but the team title was decided by our depth in multiple events. It was a total team win.”

The meet saw many athletes record personal-bests. The boys’ 400 meter had 12 personal-bests and two season records while the girls’ discus had 13 personal-bests as the boys’ had 11.

Gering’s Nickie Todd and Kaden Bohnsack had personal-bests in the discus with 113’7 and 142’3 respectively. Bohnsack also had a personal-best 43’3.5 in the discus.

“I thought we did well. We tried to lighten some loads and we tried to make some final decisions on our relays, so I think that helped us remain competitive,” Gering coach Rick Marez said. “We were expecting bad weather but that ended up really nice. We had several PRs and that’s a good sign at this point of the season.”

Bearcats Trey May and Ryschon had personal-bests in the discus with a throws of 134’7 ad 94’7. Ryschon also had a best 31’6 in the shot put, finishing third behind Todd (35’7) and Cardinal Kenli Boeselager who had a best 34’5.

The Raiders (171) were followed by Scottsbluff (133), Chadron (114), Alliance (45), Gering (42) and Mitchell (20).

Sidney’s Mitchell Deer was a multi-event winner in the 400, 800 meters and 4x400 relay, earning a personal-best in the 800 with a 2:01.40. Teammate Daniel Bashtovoi was on the winning 4x400 relay and won the 1,600 meters.

After the boys 300 meter hurdles, lightning was seen in the distance, causing a 30 minute delay. The delay affected the athletes who still had to run as they had to warm-up again while the temperature continued to drop and the wind picked up.

“The lightning delay definitely affected times in a negative way. The wind picked up and the temperature dropped,” coach Burda said. “It was a factor but everyone had to deal with the same circumstance. I thought our kids did a great job of dealing with the situation.”

For some teams like Gering, the delay didn’t have that much of an impact.

“It made a little bit of a difference but not much. I thought the meet was moving along at a smooth pace and the kids were getting warmed up appropriately,” Marez said. “Whenever a delay happens, we have to refocus and get geared up again to compete. I think we did a good job of that and ran well. The wind and cold air wasn’t fun but the last few races were great.”

Gering and Scottsbluff will compete at the Greater Nebraska Athletic Conference meet on Tuesday, May 3 in North Platte against Hastings, McCook and host North Platte.

“With GNAC coming up quickly, we need to make sure we are doing the little things like resting, hydrating, getting good sleep, and eating healthy,” Burda said. “It is a short turnaround so we need to make sure we are putting ourselves in a position to peak at the right time.”

Gering will work on the small details and trusting their training thus far.

“We have to work on the small details like exchanges, our technique in the field events and our starts. We mostly have to trust our training and trust one another,” Marez said. “The major parts of training are over and now we just have to get healthy, stay committed and finish strong. We’re excited for the next couple of weeks.”

Girls Results

Team - 1. Scottsbluff, 120; 2. Sidney, 106.5; 3. Chadron, 101.5; 4. Alliance, 82; 5. Gering, 80; 6. Mitchell, 32.

100 - 1. Taryn Spady, SCOT 13.05; 2. Alissa Morales, GER 13.22; 3. Payton Schrotburger, SID 13.59; 4. Josie Sanders, ALL 13.65; 5. Amauri Browning, ALL 13.67; 6. Gianni Aguilar, GER 13.72.

200 - 1. Taryn Spady, SCOT 27.47; 2. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 27.76; 3. Gabrielle Fortner, SID 28.10; 4. Kenna Montes, ALL 28.84; 5. Kayel Lambert, ALL 28.89; 6. Jacey Garrett, CHAD 29.51.

400 - 1. Talissa Tanquary, SID 1:02.58; 2. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 1:03.69; 3. Riley Lawrence, ALL 1:03.71; 4. Micaiah Fuller, CHAD 1:05.40; 5. Ryan Dillehay, SID 1:07.43; 6. MaCee Neu, 1:09.13.

800 - 1. Payton Burda, SCOT 2:29.29; 2. Hannah Rugroden, SCOT 2:38.61; 3. Taegan Bach, CHAD 2:39.29; 4. Lydia Peters, SID 2:39.56; 5. Jazzy Munyiri, CHAD 2:40.49; 6. Grace Pyle, CHAD 2:42.29.

1600 - 1. Kyndall Carnahan, CHAD 6:03.65; 2. Mikayla Seebohm, ALL 6:10.53; 3. Jenju Peters, SID 6:26.85; 4. Avalina Stoner, MIT 6:29.28; 5. Lillian Golden, MIT 6:30.21; 6. Anna Cheek, MIT 6:50.84.

3200 - 1. Lydia Peters, SID 13:39.83; 2. Reho Dykstra, SID 13:53.71; 3. Sunny Edens, SCOT 14:02.04; 4. Jenju Peters, SID 14:25.79; 5. Mackenzie Anderson, CHAD 15:02.83.

100 meter hurdles - 1. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 15.67; 2. Paige Horne, SCOT 15.67; 3. Trinity Penn, MIT 17.46; 4. Macala Hood, ALL 18.02; 5. Carli Black, SID 18.23; 6. Averielle Sager, CHAD 18.25.

300 hurdles - 1. Paige Horne, SCOT 48.21; 2. Josie Sanders, ALL 50.27; 3. Makinley Fuller, CHAD 50.98; 4. Averielle Saher, CHAD 51.73; 5. Marjie Schmitt, MIT 52.71; 6. Macala Hood, ALL 52.73.

4x100 relay - 1. Gering, 51.08; 2. Alliance, 52.60; 3. Sidney, 52.71; 4. Scottsbluff, 54.33; 5. Mitchell, 54.51; 6. Chadron, 54.66.

4x400 relay - 1. Scottsbluff, 4:18.02; 2. Alliance, 4:19.23; 3. Gering, 4:25.87; 4. Chadron, 4:32.03; 5. Mitchell, 4:45.87.

4x800 relay - 1. Alliance, 10:47.36; 2. Gering, 10:48.57; 3. Sidney, 10:51.57; 4. Mitchell, 11:32.24.

Shot Put - 1. Nickie Todd, GER 35’7; 2. Kenli Boeselager, CHAD 34’5; 3. Piper Ryschon, SCOT 31’6; 4. Olivia Lyon, CHAD 31’4; 5. Caitlyn Blackstone, MIT 30’11; 6. Sophie Wess, CHAD 29’7.

Discus - 1. Nickie Todd, GER 113’7; 2. Piper Ryschon, SCOT 94’7; 3. Miroslava Mendoza, SCOT 92’7; 4. Sophie Wess, CHAD 91’2.5; 5. Neveah Hrasky, GER 90’5; 6. Jordan DeNovellis, SID 85’9.5.

High Jump - 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 5’4; 2. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 5’0; 3. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 4’10; 3. Jazzy Munyiri, CHAD 4’10; 5. Grace Pyle, CHAD 4’8; 5. Kayla Westby, SID 4’8.

Pole Vault - 1. Rheagan Stanley, SID 8’0; 2. Alissa Hodsden, MIT 7’6; 2. Raquel Perez, GER 7’6; 4. Meagan Shuey, SCOT 7’6; 4. Carlee Todd, SCOT7’66. Victoria Washington, ALL 7’0; 6. Diane Dubray, ALL 7’0.

Long Jump - 1. Karsyn Leeling, SID 17’6.25; 2. Mariyah Avila, SCOT 16’9.75; 3. Gabrielle Moreno, GER 16’9; 4. Amauri Browning, ALL 16’0; 5. Josie Sanders, ALL 15’7.25; 6. Gianni Aguilar, GER 15’4.5.

Triple Jump - 1. Tatum Bailey, CHAD 33’8; 2. Allie Darnell, SCOT 31’10.5; 3. Gianni Aguilar, GER 31’7; 4. Deanna Horst, SID 31’6.25; 5. Jaelynne Clarke, ALL 31’5.5; 6. Marly Laucomer, SCOT 30’6.

Boys Results

Team - Sidney, 171; 2. Scottsbluff, 133; 3. Chadron, 114; 4. Alliance, 45; 5. Gering, 42; 6. Mitchell, 20.

100 - 1. Luke Holly, SID 11.31; 2. Isak Doty, SID 11.56; 3. Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 11.68; 4. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 11.69; 5. Ransen Wilkins, SCOT 11.76; 6. Sawyer Dickmen, SID 11.78.

200 - 1. Isak Doty, SID 23.33; 2. Luke Holly, SID 23.40; 3. Jackson Russell, SID 24.10; 4. Ty Robles, SCOT 24.30; 5. Grady Robbins, GER 24.44; 6. Braeden Stull, SCOT 24.44.

400 - 1. Mitchell Deer, SID 49.47; 2. Tyson Klein, SCOT 51.84; 3. Irvin Sierra Torres, SCOT 52.41; 4. Jackson Russell, SID 52.58; 5. Hunter Lund, SCOT 53.14; 6. Treyson Johnstone, SID 53.33.

800 - 1. Mitchell Deer, SID 2:01.40; 2. Daniel Bashtovoi, SID 2:01.73; 3. Treyson Johnstone, SID 2:07.93; 4. Carter Ryan, CHAD 2:08.05; 5. Carmelo Ayala, MIT 2:11.25; 6. Savian Marquez, SCOT 2:12.80.

1600 - 1. Daniel Bashtovoi, SID 4:54.07; 2. Hans Bastron, SCOT 4:54.29; 3. James Adams, SCOT 5:01.54; 4. Nathan Seiler, GER 5:04.45; 5. Bryce Carillo, GER 5:05.20; 6. Aiden Bell, GER 5:05.51.

3200 - 1. Hans Bastron, SCOT 10:56.07; 2. Noah Canas, SID 11:18.74; Benjamin Cassatt-Reina, ALL 11:18.74; 4. Gavin Sloan, 12:12.38; 5. Travis Cline, GER 12:21.25.

110 meter hurdles - 1. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 15.36; 2. Xander Provance, CHAD 15.77; 3. Garrett Reece, CHAD 16.20; 4. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 16.97; 5. Koleman Kaiser, SID 18.50; 6. Patrick McCartney, SID 19.24; 7. Rylan Houk, MIT 20.92.

300 hurdles - 1. Malachi Swallow, CHAD 41.42; 2. Garrett Reece, CHAD 42.72; 3. Rhett Cullers, CHAD 43.15; 4. Xander Provance, CHAD 43.83; 5. Koleman Kaiser, SID 45.02; 6. Josiah Mobley, SCOT 45.35.

4x100 relay - 1. Sidney, 43.77; 2. Scottsbluff, 44.35; 3. Gering, 45.07; 4. Chadron, 45.74; 5. Mitchell, 46.00; 6. Alliance, 46.44.

4x400 - Sidney, 3:33.37; 2. Scottsbluff, 3:34.55; 3. Gering, 3:36.40; 4. Chadron, 3:36.42; 5. Mitchell, 3:50.20; 6. Alliance, 4:02.13.

4x800 - 1. Scottsbluff, 8:39.11; 2. Gering, 8:45.46; 3. Alliance, 9:06.89; 4. Chadron, 9:29.01; 5. Sidney, 9:35.65.

Shot Put - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 50’0; 2. Cody Hall, CHAD 46’8; 3. Sebastien Boyle, SCOT 46’6; 4. Brock Knutson, 44’3.5; 5. Jarek Anderson, CHAD 44’3; 6. Kaden Bohnsack, GER 43’3.5.

Discus - 1. Isaiah Martinez, ALL 144’7; 2, Kaden Bohnsack, GER 142’3; 3. Trey May, SCOT 134’7; 4. Jeremiah Coley, MIT 128’9; 5. Zachary Aguallo, GER 125’9; 6. Gunnar Dorcey, SID 120’8.

High Jump - 1. Cameron Leeling, SID 6’4; 2. Sawyer Dickman, SID 6’2; 3. Jacob Dowse, SID 6’0; 4. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 5’8; 5. Shawn Francescato, MIT 5’8; 6. Cade Smith, CHAD 5’6; 7. Landon Ribble, SID 5’6.

Pole Vault - 1. Aaron Price, SCOT 13’6; 2. Bryce Hodsden, MIT 13’6; 3. Jackson Allen, SCOT 12’6; 4. Luke Uhlir, SID 11’6; 5. Brayden Shaw, SID 11’6; 6. Dawson Barrett, SCOT 11’0.

Long Jump - 1. Cameron Leeling, SID 20’9.75; 2. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 20’6; 3. Tyrone Shanks, SCOT 19’0.5; 4. Jonah Amill, ALL 19’0.5; 5. Justus Alcorn, CHAD 18’8; 6. Hayden Heine, SCOT 18’7.75.

Triple Jump - 1. Chayton Bynes, CHAD 43’3.5; 2. Jayce Wilkinson, SCOT 40’3.5; 3. Jonah Amill, ALL 39’10.5; 4. Cameron Leeling, SID 39’8.75; 5. Justus Alconr, CHAD 38’2.5; 6. Payton Boyer, ALL 37’6.

Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.

Be the first to know Get local news delivered to your inbox! Sign up! * I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.