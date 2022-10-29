Raider volleyball state bound

For the first time since 2019, the Sidney Raiders volleyball team will head to the state tournament in Lincoln after hosting and defeating the Omaha Duchesne Academy Cardinals in the B-5 District Final on Saturday 26-24, 28-26, 25-15.

When the Raiders were in the state tournament three years ago, they were eliminated after a first-round loss to the Cardinals. In 2021, Sidney fell in a five-set heartbreaker to Adams Central and with the win Saturday, got over the hump, not letting anything stand in the way of a trip to Lincoln.

“I am so proud of them. Our coaches are just amazingly impressed just with the determination, drive and their desire to just come out and battle and play hard,” Raider coach Julie Smith said.

The first set was back and forth as the Cardinals and Raiders went point for point, eventually seeing ties at 23 and 24 apiece. Sidney would get the following two points for the first set win 26-24.

The second frame started all Duchesne as the Cardinals went out to a 9-2 lead before Sidney went on an 11-3 run to lead 13-12.

“We talked about doing hard things and that was the next hard thing that we had to do,” Smith said. “The girls recognized that we’ve been challenged before and they took care of themselves. They didn't fold, they stayed positive and did what they needed to do.”

The set saw ties at 13, 14, 15, 18, 20, 22, 24, 25, and 26 as neither team was giving up on set point. The Raiders came back from behind to take the frame 28-26.

There was no lack of energy for Sidney as the redzone, who were dressed as inmates for their theme for the day, kept the energy high and helping the team keep going.

“Our redzone has been amazing this season,” Smith said. “They have just brought a ton of energy, the girls love it and the minute we heard that we were having “criminals” in the gym today, they went to a whole new level. Shout out to our redzone for how awesome they did.”

Sidney led the final frame 10-3 prior to a Duchesne timeout as the Raiders led from start to finish, winning 25-15.

As the Raiders look forward, they will plan on using different rotations in the tournament as Sidney is multi-dimensional.

“The nice thing is that we’re not one dimensional, we’ve got lots of players and lots of rotations that do great things,” Smith said. “We’re really excited about that and we’ve talked about how they’re dangerously talented and I think they are starting to realize that now.”

Even though the bracket doesn’t come out until next week, what the Raiders do know is that they will enjoy this win before getting to work in practice on Monday.

“We’re going to take some time to enjoy this and we’ll see today as far as where things shake out, who we’re seeded against and we’ll keep doing what we’re doing,” Smith said. “We’ll prepare for the next team and control what we can on our side and give our best effort.”