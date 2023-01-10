Raiders defeat Tigers in trip to Mitchell

The Sidney Red Raiders took on the Mitchell Tigers where both the Raider boys and girls took home wins.

The Raider girls came away with a 60-19 victory over the Tigers to continue an all around successful season.

“I thought our girls played very aggressively on the defensive end, we were able to force some turnovers, and get some extra shots up, so we did a nice job early on of moving the ball and attacking the basket,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said.

One of the core aspects of Sidney’s victory was their defense, harassing the opponent ball handlers before even crossing half court and forcing mistakes and turnovers.

“Any time you get extra shots, whether that is through turnovers or offensive rebounds, its gonna help, especially when you’re struggling to shoot, we had a few droughts out there, but we were able to get some baskets closer to the rim and that’s what helped get us going in the second quarter,” Shaw said.

Rheagan Stanley was the leading scorer for the Red Raiders, coming away with 13 points and was the only player in double figures for Sidney. Other Sidney scorers were: Kierra Schrader with 7, Payton Schrotberger and Kayla Westby with 5, Carli Black, Zoey Christiansen and Katie Ramsey with 3, and Karsyn Leeling, Chloe Ahrens, and Ryan Dillehay with 2 rounding out the scoring.

On the boys side, the Raiders won by a final score of 66-25, continuing a great season for themselves as well.

“Just pretty good scouting, to start the game, it was fairly deflating to the, we hit four three pointers to start the game, our first four shots put us up twelve to nothing.” Sidney coach Austin Lewis said. “When you shoot like that you get a lot of momentum and that’s where it started and it sort of trickled down from there.”

The Raider boys used a similar tactic of pressurizing defense to force their opponent into mistakes.

“As a coach there is still some things we want to clean up, yo8u always want to see a better game from your guys, I was happy, we have some guys who work their tails off and are fighting for minutes and do it the right way, and I was happy with the way we got after them,” Lewis said.

The leading scorer on the night for Sidney was Jaeden Dillehay with 11 points and was the only of the Raider boys in double figures as well. The other Raider scorers were: Mecah Schneider and Isak Doty with 9, Like Uhlir with 8, Landon Riddle, Cole Hanley and Jacob Dowse with 6, Alek Doty with 4, Reid Fiscus, Koleman Kaiser and Connor Hurt with 2 each and Austin Roelle with 1 point rounding out the scoring.

The Tigers will be back in action hosting the Torrington Trailblazer on Jan. 12, the Raiders will travel to North Platte to take on the Bulldogs on Jan. 14.