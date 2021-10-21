Ray powers Gering past Bridgeport in slugfest

Defensively, Gering was led by Alex Gonzalez-Orozco with 23 digs. Ray followed with 16 to finish with a double-double and Neveah Hrasky added 15.

Bridgeport, which dropped to 19-10 with the setback, was led offensively by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl with 20 kills. Brooklyn Mohrman followed with nine, while Karlie Deaver and Grace Dean both finished with eight. Paige Schmunk finished with seven kills and Ellie Cline added six.

Deaver paced the home-standing Bulldogs with five ace serves.

Both teams will now turn their attention to the postseason.

Bridgeport will host the C2-11 sub-district on Monday. The top-seeded Bulldogs will face Kimball in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. Second-seeded Perkins County will take on Sutherland in the other semifinal at 5:15 p.m. The winners will play for the title at 6:30 p.m.

Gering earned the fourth seed for the B-8 sub-district, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Sidney. The Bulldogs will face top-seeded Sidney on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and second-seeded Alliance will meet Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. The winners will advance to meet in the championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.

Cochran hopes Gering can ride the momentum from the regular-season finale victory into sub-district play.

"We're looking to go in and win it because we're not sitting in a wildcard spot this year," she said. "We have to go in there and be ready to play well."