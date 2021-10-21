Ray powers Gering past Bridgeport in slugfest

BRIDGEPORT - In a match that featured plenty of heavy hitting, the Gering High School volleyball team managed to turn back Bridgeport in four tough sets in both squads' regular-season finale on Thursday evening in Bridgeport.
The Class B Bulldogs prevailed by scores of 25-21, 23-25, 25-19, 26-24 to improve their overall record to 13-20.
Gering junior Maddie Ray led all hitters in the match with 24 kills. None proved bigger than the three she put down in the final few points to help secure Gering's late comeback in the fourth set.
"I'm super excited to come in here and get a great win," Gering head coach Amanda Cochran said. "Bridgeport has a fantastic team, so we definitely had to play well. We made some little adjustments throughout the game that worked well for us. The girls did a great job."
Ray was joined in the double-digit kill category by her teammate Carleigh Pszanka, who finished with 11 kills. Ella Rotherham also added eight kills and Cami Newman finished with five.
"We played with a new lineup tonight and just kind of rolled with the punches," Cochran said. "The girls did a great job of getting in there and taking care of it."
Sydnee Winkler directed the Gering offense to perfection as she tallied 43 assists from her setter's position.
Defensively, Gering was led by Alex Gonzalez-Orozco with 23 digs. Ray followed with 16 to finish with a double-double and Neveah Hrasky added 15.
Bridgeport, which dropped to 19-10 with the setback, was led offensively by Ruthie Loomis-Goltl with 20 kills. Brooklyn Mohrman followed with nine, while Karlie Deaver and Grace Dean both finished with eight. Paige Schmunk finished with seven kills and Ellie Cline added six.
Deaver paced the home-standing Bulldogs with five ace serves.
Both teams will now turn their attention to the postseason.
Bridgeport will host the C2-11 sub-district on Monday. The top-seeded Bulldogs will face Kimball in the first semifinal at 4 p.m. Second-seeded Perkins County will take on Sutherland in the other semifinal at 5:15 p.m. The winners will play for the title at 6:30 p.m.
Gering earned the fourth seed for the B-8 sub-district, which will be played Tuesday and Wednesday in Sidney. The Bulldogs will face top-seeded Sidney on Tuesday at 5:30 p.m. and second-seeded Alliance will meet Scottsbluff at 7 p.m. The winners will advance to meet in the championship on Wednesday at 6 p.m.
Cochran hopes Gering can ride the momentum from the regular-season finale victory into sub-district play.
"We're looking to go in and win it because we're not sitting in a wildcard spot this year," she said. "We have to go in there and be ready to play well."