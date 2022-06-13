Ready to Rodeo, Gordon Cowgirl comes back after hiatus

North Platte, Neb. –June 13, 2022 – When the gates swing open on the Buffalo Bill Rodeo, more than 500 cowboys and cowgirls will descend on North Platte.

With world champions and homegrown contestants, the deck will be stacked for the rodeo, which takes place June 15-18 at the Wild West Arena on the northwest corner of town.

Barrel racer Deb Thompson was competing at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo before Wakefield was even born.

The Gordon, Neb. cowgirl got her Women’s Pro Rodeo Association (WPRA) membership at age 18 and was running barrels in North Platte in the early 1980s.

A nineteen-time Badlands Circuit Finals Rodeo qualifier, she cracked back out this year, after nearly a two-decade hiatus due to work and family obligations, with the goal of making the Badlands Circuit Finals a twentieth time.

She’ll be aboard a fifteen-year-old gelding named Spanky, a sorrel whose pedigree is more cow horse than barrel horse. She and her husband Link manage the horse sales at the Gordon Livestock Auction.

She is a two-time Badlands Circuit champion (2003-04) and estimates she’s competed at the Buffalo Bill Rodeo more than a dozen times. She will make her run during slack at 8 am on June 15.

Returning to defend their 2021 Buffalo Bill Rodeo titles are Garrett Shadbolt (bareback riding); Chance Howard, Sallisaw, Okla. (steer wrestling); JD McCuistion, Collinsville, Texas (tie-down roping); Garrett Tonozzi, Larkspur, Colo. (team roping, header); TJ Watts, Eads, Colo. (team roping, heeler); and Fulton Rutland, Westville, Okla. (bull riding.)

Slack, the extra competition that doesn’t fit into the evening performances, takes place at 8 am on June 15-16 and is free to the public.

The evening performances run June 15-18 and begin at 8 pm each night.

Tickets can be purchased online at NebraskalandDays.com and at the gate.

For more information and a complete schedule of NebraskalandDays events, visit the website or call the office at 308.532.7939.