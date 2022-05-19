Red Raider boys win Class B track and field

On the second day of the Class A and B track and field meet, all the events wrapping up as the Sidney Red Raider boys’ came out on top of Class B, scoring 66 points to win their second team title in track in the last seven years.

“Honestly, we felt good about the year; we had our guys give their all,” Sidney coach Matt McKay said. “We felt that we trained hard and each meet we got better and we were strategic about our events, and yesterday and today we went out and performed.”

The 66 points scored by the Raiders was the least by any of the class winners, giving a testament to how fierce the competition was in Class B boys.

“We were pretty excited to finish districts with all of our guys in the top three, and we knew that would translate to some fifth and sixth places at state, but we knew that every point mattered,” Sidney runner Daniel Bashtovoi said. “So our goal was to take those first, second and third places at districts and translate them into fifth and sixth places at state.”

During the second day of competition, the Red Raiders felt the team title growing ever closer.

“It was pretty cool, because once Mitchell (Deer) won the 400 we all kind of felt it, and then the mile happened and we did well, so it was awesome,” Sidney runner Treyson Johnstone said.

One of the highlight performances was Deer from Sidney, who was part of the winning 4x800 team from Wednesday, and won the 400 meter run. Other Raiders’ included Luke Holly, who finished sixth in the 100 meter dash; Isak Doty, who finished fifth in the 200 meter dash; Bashtovoi, who finished fifth in the 800 meter run and was also part of the wining 4x800 meter run; and Cameron Brauer, once again part of the winning 4x800 meter run and finished second in the 1,600 meter run.

“When we finished districts at 8:01, it was super satisfying to break our own record, but then we all immediately thought that the next step was to go sub-eight, and it was super cool, especially going from runner-up last year to winning by five seconds,” Bashtovoi said.

The Scottsbluff Lady Bearcats managed 16 points and had several good results as well including Mariyah Avila, placing sixth in the long jump and Payton Burda finishing seventh in the 400 meter run and eighth in the 800. One of the best performances for the girls was Paige Horne finishing second in the 100 meter hurdles and eighth in the 300 meter hurdles.

Although the Lady Bearcats managed to get some athletes on the medal stand, they don’t believe they competed to their full ability.

“I thought the girls had a good season. They progressed throughout and put up some big marks and pushed through districts into state,” Scottsbluff coach Mike Burda said. “We had a very good district meet, I think we didn’t perform as well as we had hoped but overall I was still proud of all the girls.”

Despite the Bearcats’ performance, several of their state participants will be returning with the hope to make another crack at a state championship.

“We’re really excited for next season; the girls coming back had a really good state meet and medaled or were just shy. We also have some girls who had good seasons who didn’t quite qualify, so we’re excited to see the roster we can put out next year,” Burda said.

One the boys’ side, one of the standout performances was the pole vaulters. Aaron Price finished second and Jackson Allen finished in seventh, scoring ten points for the Bearcats.

“At the beginning of the year, we talked about when we get to the state meet we wanted to start at 13 or thirteen and a half feet and be able to get up to 14’6” or 15’ and that went exactly as planned,” Scottsbluff pole vault coach Menghini said. “That was great on his part and it was a personal best for him and he almost got a little bit lucky and won the whole thing.”

Other area athletes that placed on day two of state track included: Malachi Swallow of Chadron placing third in the 300 meter hurdles, Xander Provance, who won the 110 meter hurdles and teammate Rhett Cullers, who placed sixth in the same event. Gering’s Maddie Seiler finished sixth in the 800 meter run.

The teams will be back next year hoping to make another run at the state title.

Results

CLASS B BOYS

Team scoring: Sidney 66, Waverly 52, Norris 50, McCook 40.5, Aurora 34, St. Paul 31, Omaha Skutt Catholic 30, Lexington 30, Chadron 29, Columbus Lakeview 27, Adams Central 26, Bennington 26, Boone Central 25.5, Wahoo 23, Platteview 20, Blair 15, Boys Town 13, Scottsbluff 13, Beatrice 13, South Sioux City 11, Elkhorn 9, Northwest 8, Pierce 7, Lincoln Christian7, Seward 6, Minden 6, Elkhorn North 6, Central City 6, O'Neill 5, Broken Bow 4, Cozad 4, Plattsmouth 3, Alliance 3, Ashland-Greenwood 3, Hastings 2.5, Auburn 2, Syracuse 2, York 2, Omaha Roncalli Catholic 1, Arlington 1, West Point Beemer 0.5.

100: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 10.77. 2, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 10.89. 3, Ethan Baessler, Blair, 10.99. 4, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 11.06. 5, Victor Isele, Northwest, 11.10. 6, Luke Holly, Sidney, 11.11. 7, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 11.13. 8, Eddie Johnson, Waverly, 11.30.

200: 1, Grant Schere, Waverly, 22.02. 2, Adam Van Cleave, Columbus Lakeview, 22.10. 3, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 22.28. 4, Quentin Moss, Lexington, 22.46. 5, Isak Doty, Sidney, 22.54. 6, Cooper Hausmann, Norris, 22.65. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 22.80. 8, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 22.81.

400: 1, Mitchell Deer, Sidney, 49.42. 2, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 49.77. 3, Ezra Stewart, Platteview, 49.93. 4, Rylan Birkby, St. Paul, 50.21. 5, A.J. Heffelfinger, Waverly, 50.46. 6, Zachary Pittman, Norris, 50.56. 7, Ryan Binder, Auburn, 50.73. 8, Connor Millikan, Platteview, 50.99.

800: 1, Conner Wells, St. Paul, 1:56.01. 2, Jack Wade, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:56.32. 3, Tanner Cooper, Norris, 1:56.62. 4, Cole Murray, Waverly, 1:58.80. 5, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 1:58.92. 6, Nolan Slominski, Blair, 1:59.44. 7, Alex Rice, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 1:59.62. 8, Alex Christo, Boone Central, 2:00.25.

1600: 1, Ian Salazar-Molina, Lexington, 4:26.77. 2, Cameron Brauer, Sidney, 4:29.90. 3, Luke Bonifas, Adams Central, 4:31.29. 4, Carter Hohlen, Lincoln Christian, 4:33.95. 5, Riley Boonstra, Norris, 4:35.16. 6, Mesuidi Ejerso, South Sioux City, 4:35.58. 7, Daniel Bashtovoi, Sidney, 4:36.96. 8, Lazaro Adame-Lopez, Lexington, 4:37.26.

110 hurdles: 1, Xander Provance, Chadron, 14.46. 2, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 14.82. 3, Tyler Carroll, Central City, 14.92. 4, Keaton Wattier, O'Neill, 15.08. 5, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 15.21. 6, Rhett Cullers, Chadron, 15.61. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 15.72. 8, Jacob Horner, Elkhorn North, 16.71.

300 hurdles: 1, Jackson Roberts, Boone Central, 38.46. 2, Wyatt Archer, Omaha Skutt Catholic, 39.44. 3, Malachi Swallow, Chadron, 39.57. 4, Gage Fries, Minden, 39.83. 5, Cooper Diamond, Bennington, 40.16. 6, Evan Shepard, Ashland-Greenwood, 40.73. 7, Zach Fox, Wahoo, 40.74. 8, Benjamin Brahmer, Pierce, 40.84.

400 relay: 1, Waverly (Preston Harms, Caiden Rose, Eddie Johnson, Grant Schere), 42.84. 2, Bennington, 43.03. 3, Sidney, 43.04. 4, Boys Town, 43.24. 5, Adams Central, 43.62. 6, Norris, 43.66. 7, Columbus Lakeview, 43.72. 8, Lexington, 43.88.

1600 relay: 1, Norris (Austin Madsen, Tanner Cooper, Blake Macklin, Zachary Pittman), 3:24.10. 2, Platteview, 3:26.67. 3, Waverly, 3:26.67. 4, Wahoo, 3:27.32. 5, Boone Central, 3:27.50. 6, Scottsbluff, 3:27.52. 7, Pierce, 3:28.56. 8, Minden, 3:28.85.

Discus: 1, Gage Griffith, Aurora, 168-11. 2, Landon Ternus, Columbus Lakeview, 167-10. 3, Carson Lavaley, Wahoo, 165-7. 4, Aiden Betz, Elkhorn, 162-8. 5, Jake Scanlon, Wahoo, 154-10. 6, Isaiah Martinez, Alliance, 154-0. 7, Jase Voorhees, Syracuse, 152-11. 8, Eli Osten, Columbus Lakeview, 152-9 .

Long jump: 1, Adam Dugger, McCook, 23-5¾. 2, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 22-7¼. 3, Dylan Mostek, Bennington, 22-2. 4, Chayton Bynes, Chadron, 22-0½. 5, Jacob Rahbein, Platteview, 21-11. 6, Evan Mai, McCook, 21-8. 7, Carsen Staehr, Aurora, 21-5¾. 8, Curtis Swahn, Wahoo, 21-5¼.

Pole vault: 1, Branson McDonald, McCook, 15-0. 2, Aaron Price, Scottsbluff, 14-6. 3, Kalen Knott, Seward, 14-0. 4, Preston Witulski, Beatrice, 14-0. 5, Caleb Vokes, Northwest, 13-6. 6, Michael Robinson, Wahoo, 13-6. 7, Jackson Allen, Scottsbluff, 13-6. 8, Hayden Norgaard, McCook, 13-0. 8, Jax Jacobson, West Point-Beemer, 13-0 .

CLASS B GIRLS

Team scoring: Elkhorn North 79.5, Bennington 55.5, Pierce 47, Arlington 47, Northwest 41, Norris 35, Beatrice 29, Falls City 24, McCook 22, York 20, South Sioux City 19, Lexington 16, Waverly 16, Scottsbluff 16, Syracuse 16, Kearney Catholic 14.5, Gothenburg 14, Lincoln Christ 14, Omaha Gross Catholic14, Sidney 13.5, Ogallala 11, Ashland-Greenwood 10, Gering 10, Milford 9.5, Chadron 8, Holdrege 7.5, Blair 7, Columbus Lakeview 6, Cozad 6, St. Paul 5, Seward 5, Elkhorn 4, Adams Central 4, Wayne High 3, West Point Beemer 3, Columbus Scotus 3, O'Neill 2, Hastings 2, Platteview 1, Omaha Skutt Catholic 1, Auburn 1, Broken Bow 1.

100: 1, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 12.03. 2, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 12.18. 3, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 12.19. 4, Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 12.20. 5, Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 12.49. 6, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 12.52. 7, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 12.62. 8, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 12.63.

200: 1, Kennedy Wade, Bennington, 24.71. 2, RaeAnn Thompson, Falls City, 25.15. 3, Morgan Mahoney, Beatrice, 25.20. 4, Taylor Bredthauer, Norris, 25.21. 5, Jacie Rexilius, Lincoln Christian, 25.64. 6, Emily Penne, South Sioux City, 25.75. 7, Avery Barnard, Beatrice, 25.77. 8, Avyn Urbanski, Northwest, 25.81.

400: 1, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 58.27. 2, Samantha Roby, Northwest, 58.27. 3, Grace Heaney, Elkhorn North, 58.97. 4, Reba Mader, Northwest, 1:00.12. 5, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 1:00.89. 6, Blake Barcel, Columbus Lakeview, 1:00.92. 7, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 1:02.12. 8, Shawna Wilkinson, McCook, 1:02.17.

800: 1, Britt Prince, Elkhorn North, 2:17.43. 2, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 2:17.78. 3, Sydney Stodden, Elkhorn North, 2:19.94. 4, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 2:20.14. 5, Reba Mader, Northwest, 2:22.77. 6, Madison Seiler, Gering, 2:23.24. 7, Payton Burda, Scottsbluff, 2:23.90. 8, Ellie Thomas, Norris, 2:23.92.

1600: 1, Kassidy Stuckey, York, 5:14.96. 2, Alex Sindelar, Pierce, 5;21.44. 3, Lindee Henning, Ogallala, 5:23.04. 4, Sadye Daniell, Lincoln Christian, 5:23.69. 5, Gabriela Calderon, Bennington, 5:24.64. 6, Julia Karmazin, Elkhorn North, 5:25.58. 7, Addison Hatcliff, Beatrice, 5:26.99. 8, Olivia Lawrence, Platteview, 5:28.10.

100 hurdles: 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 14.54. 2, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 15.10. 3, Emma Dutton, McCook, 15.49. 4, Allyson Dutoit, Elkhorn North, 15.57. 5, Aubrey O'Hare, Gothenburg, 15.65. 6, Chloe Ahrens, Sidney, 15.77. 7, Aizlynn Krafka, Northwest, 15.93. 8, Grace Mustard, Columbus Scotus, 21.91.

300 hurdles: 1, Kailynn Gubbels, Arlington, 45.13. 2, Emma Dutton, McCook, 46.61. 3, Karyn Burkholder, Cozad, 46.75. 4, Kate Langford, Bennington, 46.84. 5, Kaitlyn Mousel, Adams Central, 47.14. 6, Mia Hunke, West Point-Beemer, 47.47. 7, Ashley Keck, Kearney Catholic, 47.50. 8, Paige Horne, Scottsbluff, 48.73.

400 relay: 1, Northwest (Kyra Ray, Avyn Urbanski, Grace Baasch, Samantha Roby), 48.12. 2, Bennington, 48.98. 3, South Sioux City, 49.52. 4, Beatrice, 50.04. 5, Falls City, 50.21. 6, Columbus Lakeview, 50.44. 7, Hastings, 50.50. 8, Elkhorn, 50.62.

1600 relay: 1, Elkhorn North (Grace Heaney, Britt Prince, Morgan Sachs, Sydney Stodden), 3:59.95. 2, Bennington, 4:01.08. 3, Arlington, 4:01.86. 4, Northwest, 4:01.90. 5, Waverly, 4:03.29. 6, Elkhorn, 4:05.70. 7, Blair, 4:06.68. 8, Broken Bow, 4:07.13.

Shot: 1, Sage Burbach, Norris, 46-4. 2, Jozy Piper, Pierce, 43-10½. 3, Lily Vollertson, Syracuse, 42-6¾. 4, Nyaluet Diew, South Sioux City, 42-0½. 5, Elly Piper, Pierce, 41-5½. 6, Gracie Kircher, Norris, 40-1¾. 7, Brooklyn Kruse, Wayne, 39-11½. 8, Jaeleigh Darnell, Auburn, 39-3.

High jump: 1, Lauren Gerdes, Ashland-Greenwood, 5-3. 2, Sarah Spahr, Milford, 5-3. 3, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 5-3. 4, Karsyn Leeling, Sidney, 5-3. 4, Emma Anibal, Bennington, 5-3. 6, Kelsey Miller, Seward, 5-3. 7, Marissa Walker, Milford, 5-1. 7, Margaret Haarberg, Kearney Catholic, 5-1.

Triple jump: 1, Maria Connealy, Omaha Gross Catholic, 37-5¼. 2, Mia Rowe, Lexington, 36-4¼. 3, Rosalyn Roggasch, Kearney Catholic, 36-1¾. 4, Keelianne Green, Arlington, 35-10½. 5, Reese Kuecker, Lexington, 35-1½. 6, Gina Wragge, Pierce, 34-9¾. 7, Tatum Bailey, Chadron, 34-6¾. 8, Jaelynne Kosmos, Beatrice, 34-6½.

Emanuel Casillas is a sports reporter with the Star-Herald. He can be reached at 308-632-9047 or emailed at emanuel.casillas@starherald.com.

