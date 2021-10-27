Red Raiders defeat Bearcats in five to win B-8 sub-district

“We talked about slowing the game down. Our big thing all year has been control what we can control and not to get caught up in little things.”

Even though their spot in districts was already secured, the Red Raiders played an incredibly tough game.

“We didn’t even mention that, I’m not even sure that any of our girls were aware,” Smith said. “We just tried to keep focus on the job we had to do and get down to business, so that wasn’t even a thought that we entertained, we just finished the game.”

After the win over the Bearcats, Sidney moves on to districts.

“This is a huge accomplishment for our girls, this season has been up and down and the girls have trusted the process,” Smith said. “We’ve stuck with our game plan and hoped things went in the right direction. We’re thankful we get to host districts and we want to take a breath and stay focused on the job we have to accomplish.”

Besides being sub-district champions, one Red Raider has surpassed another milestone. Junior Rheagan Stanley set the records for most digs in a season with 557 after their matchup with Gering Tuesday night.