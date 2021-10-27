Red Raiders defeat Bearcats in five to win B-8 sub-district

On Wednesday night, the Sidney Red Raiders took on the Scottsbluff Bearcats to win the Class B-8 sub-district and move on to the district final. The Red Raiders won in sets of: 10-25, 25-18, 20-25, 25-16 and 15-11.
With this win for the Red Raiders, they improve to 21-14, and the Bearcats finish 17-20.
After the game tonight, the Red Raiders also go undefeated on the season against the Bearcats, winning their previous two matchups.
“Scottsbluff has some really great athletes and any night any team can beat anyone and it is definitely a game of momentum and we saw that tonight,” Sidney head coach Julie Smith said. “But thankfully, our girls dug in at the end and showed some composure to finish.”
Although it was the Red Raiders who came out on top, the Bearcats looked like they were going to carry over their momentum from last night against the Alliance Bulldogs, winning the first set handily.
The Red Raiders let the first set slip from them, but managed to battle back, recovering to win the last two sets.
“The girls really got blindsided in the first set. Credit to Scottsbluff they came out ready to play and we took a bit of a sucker punch. But the girls reeled back a little bit and refocused and came back out and played quite a bit better,” Smith said.
“We talked about slowing the game down. Our big thing all year has been control what we can control and not to get caught up in little things.”
Even though their spot in districts was already secured, the Red Raiders played an incredibly tough game.
“We didn’t even mention that, I’m not even sure that any of our girls were aware,” Smith said. “We just tried to keep focus on the job we had to do and get down to business, so that wasn’t even a thought that we entertained, we just finished the game.”
After the win over the Bearcats, Sidney moves on to districts.
“This is a huge accomplishment for our girls, this season has been up and down and the girls have trusted the process,” Smith said. “We’ve stuck with our game plan and hoped things went in the right direction. We’re thankful we get to host districts and we want to take a breath and stay focused on the job we have to accomplish.”
Besides being sub-district champions, one Red Raider has surpassed another milestone. Junior Rheagan Stanley set the records for most digs in a season with 557 after their matchup with Gering Tuesday night.
“We were aware that she was close to the season record, we had kind of mapped that out,” Smith said. “She’s just a great kid and when she got that record breaking dig, she really maintained composure.”
Stanley also set the single match record with 36 digs in the same match against the Bulldogs. She added 31 digs in the match against Scottsbluff.
“We had no idea until after the match that she had broken the single match record, so when one of the assistants shared that with us, that was really a big exciting moment for her and for our team,” Smith said.
“She’s a hard worker, a great teammate and really epitomizes a true team player.”
The Red Raiders will play in districts Saturday, Oct. 30 at home with the opponent and time to be determined later.
