Red Raiders defeat Bulldogs

The Gering Bulldogs hosted the Sidney Red Raiders on Friday in a pair of games that saw Sidney defeat Gering in different ways.
The girls’ game went down to the wire with Sidney taking the 43-41 win as neither team backed down.
“It was back and forth the whole night, both teams fighting for position and it was a very physical game,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “I felt like we were one play away from winning it but we had about five opportunities in the last two and a half minutes to make one good play and we just couldn’t finish. We did a good job of shooting down the stretch and hitting some free throws.”
The girls’ game was a close as both went back and forth contest, resulting in an 11-10 Gering lead after the first quarter.
To start the second, the Red Raiders went on a 3-0 run that was riddled with Bulldog fouls and turnovers as Land called a timeout.
Following the timeout, the Bulldogs came out quick to go on a 6-0 run to lead 17-14. It wasn’t until Red Raider Reese Riddle made two free throws that the run stopped.
Sidney would get the final four points, leading Gering 20-17 at halftime.
The third quarter was much of the same as neither team could get a large lead on the other as Sidney outscored Gering 8-7 to lead 28-24 to go into the final quarter.
“I felt like we were taking decent shots, we just weren’t hitting any and we were doing a decent job defensively,” Shaw said. “We had to keep trying to get stops but Gering came back big in the third and fourth quarters.”
The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to start the quarter but couldn’t hold their lead as the Red Raiders came back and didn’t give up without a fight.
The final two seconds saw Riddle shoot a lay-up to go up 42-41 and got fouled on the shot. Land called a timeout to strategize before Riddle would complete the 3-point play. Another Gering timeout was called to figure out a way to get the ball across half court.
“We tried to set up our press break and we had some people out of position. When you do that, you’re a little bit foreign to what you are doing and we ended up turning the ball over a couple times,” Land said. “Had we just got the ball where we needed to and took off, attacked the basket, we would’ve been fine. Overall, it was a frustrating night but I don’t want to take away anything from our kids' effort.”
Nickie Todd inbounded the ball to Sydnee Winkler but the pass went right to the out of bounds line as Winkler stepped out after receiving the ball.
The Red Raiders would inbound the ball for the final 0.5 seconds and got the 43-41 win.
“Gering played a great game, they put themselves in a really good spot with a minute and change left,” Sidney coach Tyler Shaw said. “We’re just proud of our girls; they kept fighting and found a way under 10 seconds to get it done.”
The Bulldogs had three finish in double figures. Winkler led the team with 12 points, followed by Nickie Todd and McKenzie Todd each had 10. Riddle led the Red Raiders with 17 as Brynna Ross finished with seven.
The Gering boys struggled against the Sidney full-court press in the first quarter and were unable to come back as the Red Raiders won 79-48.
“We handled the pressure really poorly; the turnovers were really the difference in the game. I bet we gave them 35 points just lay-ups,” Bulldogs coach Kyle Cotton said. “We just have to make sure we are taking care of the ball and we have been up to this point. It was just one of those games where we didn’t play very well and I thought (Sidney) played pretty well.”
With Gering having issues with the full-court press, turnovers and their shots not going down, Sidney rolled to a 28-6 after the first quarter.
The Bulldogs got on a roll but the Red Raiders outscored them 21-15 and by halftime, Sidney led 49-21.
“I think guys just settled down and we ran through our press offense, we were able to break the pressure after (the first quarter),” Cotton said. “But by then, the damage was done.”
The second half was the same as the first as Sidney kept Gering at bay and wouldn’t relinquish the lead.
The Red Raiders led 64-30 and in the fourth and final frame, the Bulldogs started to make a run but it was too little too late. Gering scored 18 in the fourth as opposed to Sidney’s 15.
“We’ve got to get back to work Monday at practice and make sure we correct all that stuff. We haven’t seen any of that lately so I was a little surprised by that but give Sidney credit,” Cotton said. “They played well and really kept us back on our heels and we didn’t respond well in the first quarter. After that, I thought we responded and played hard.”
Sidney was led by Sawyer Dickman with 23 followed by Isak Doty with 11. Gering had three in double figures as Jackson Howard led the Bulldogs with 12 as Max Greeley and Uriah Ybarra had 11 apiece.
Both the Bulldogs and Red Raiders will be playing on Saturday. Gering will host the Wheatland Bulldogs out of Wyoming with the girls tipping off at 5:30 p.m. with the boys’ game to follow.
“They are young, they are more guard-oriented and we’ve just got to get out on the perimeter and defend Wheatland a little bit more,” Land said of their next opponents.
Sidney will travel to Scottsbluff as the Red Raiders and Bearcats tip off at 3:30 p.m. with the girls and the boys right after.
“We’re just going to have to play a really solid game, we’re going to have to make more shots against Scottsbluff if we want to be in the hunt,” Shaw said.
Girls Game
Sidney 10 10 8 15 - 43
Gering 11 6 7 17 - 41
SIDNEY
Reese Riddle 17, Brynna Ross 7, Gabrielle Fortner 5, Emilee Wieser 5, Katie Ramsey 4, Kayla Westby 3, Rheagan Stanley 2.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 12, Nickie Todd 10, McKenzie Todd 10, Neveah Hrasky 5, Gabby Moreno 4.
Boys Game
Sidney 28 21 15 15 - 79
Gering 6 15 9 18 - 48
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 23, Isak Doty 11, Jacob Dowse 9, Wyatt Heckenlively 8, Cam Leeling 7, Micah Schneider 7, Jon Carillo 6, Brayden Shaw 3, Grant Smircich 3, Koleman Kaiser 2.
GERING
Jackson Howard 12, Max Greeley 11, Uriah Ybarra 11, Jacob Van Anne 6, Kaden Bohnsack 6, Jordan Ochoa 1, Saven Roberts 1.
Bryanna Winner is the sports editor at starherald.com. She can be reached at 308-632-9045 or via email at bryanna.winner@starherald.com.