Red Raiders defeat Bulldogs

“I felt like we were taking decent shots, we just weren’t hitting any and we were doing a decent job defensively,” Shaw said. “We had to keep trying to get stops but Gering came back big in the third and fourth quarters.”

The Bulldogs went on a 7-0 run to start the quarter but couldn’t hold their lead as the Red Raiders came back and didn’t give up without a fight.

The final two seconds saw Riddle shoot a lay-up to go up 42-41 and got fouled on the shot. Land called a timeout to strategize before Riddle would complete the 3-point play. Another Gering timeout was called to figure out a way to get the ball across half court.

“We tried to set up our press break and we had some people out of position. When you do that, you’re a little bit foreign to what you are doing and we ended up turning the ball over a couple times,” Land said. “Had we just got the ball where we needed to and took off, attacked the basket, we would’ve been fine. Overall, it was a frustrating night but I don’t want to take away anything from our kids' effort.”

Nickie Todd inbounded the ball to Sydnee Winkler but the pass went right to the out of bounds line as Winkler stepped out after receiving the ball.