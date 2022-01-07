Red Raiders down Bulldogs

In the first of their two scheduled matchups this season, the Sidney Red Raiders hosted the Gering Bulldogs. During the first varsity matchup of the night, the Sidney girls came away with a 47-35 victory in what was looking to be a Bulldog come from behind upset.
Coming into the game as the number eight team and third highest scoring girls’ team in Class B, the Red Raiders are playing some of the best basketball in the state.
“We’re just trying to continually get better as the season goes on, just trying to do the little things a little bit cleaner each game. Sometimes it works sometimes it doesn’t but we’re happy with our progress,” Sidney girls coach Tyler Shaw said. “I think we’ve got further to go, it’s a long season.”
The game, like most of their games this season, started out in Sidney’s favor as the Red Raiders took a 14-7 lead after the first quarter of play. Much of this could be attributed to the 2-3 zone that held the Bulldogs best scorers stagnant, including holding Sydnee Winkler scoreless in the first half.
“Starting out the game, we did pretty well. In the third quarter, Sydnee (Winkler) got lose for some shots and was able to score nine points,” Shaw said. “We didn’t do well in the third quarter…but all in all, we played three decent quarter of basketball.”
The third quarter saw the Bulldogs cut down the Red Raiders lead from 27-14 going into the half to 34-33 by the end of the third period of play, outscoring Sidney 19-7.
“I think the biggest thing was defensively, they were going to take away our point guard out, put their best defender on her, run people at her and trap her, so they were trying to wear her down,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We just switched (Winkler) and moved her off the point guard spot, bringing her off some screens.”
On the other side, the Red Raiders had to find their way back and survive the scoring onslaught of the Bulldogs.
“We just had to get back on defense and transition a little better, and we did a better job of that in the fourth quarter,” Shaw said. “Also offensively, I think we took some decent shots. We just didn’t make many of them in the third quarter but we were able to get better shots in the fourth quarter and get to the free throw line.”
Although the Bulldogs managed to pull within one point, Winkler fouling out corresponding with a team technical foul caused a five point swing in Sidney’s favor that proved to be what the Red Raiders needed to pull away.
“That was huge. We weren’t able to capitalize and the technical hurt. It’s unfortunate the way it happened and overall the girls did a great job, we just got too overconfident,” Land said.
In the boys’ game, the Red Raiders managed to pull off a win in a back and forth contest. At the end of the first, the Red Raiders led 13-9. After the end of the first half, Sidney maintained their four point lead going into the break up 29-25.
The third quarter is where the Red Raiders managed to pull away however, taking a commanding 55-36 lead and finishing the game 80-64. After the win, the Red Raider boys jump to 10-1.
Two major issues for the Bulldogs were turnover problems and an early shooting slump that plagued them the whole game.
“We started off with a little bit of a low in terms of shooting, but in the second quarter, we came back and were shooting a lot better,” Gering boys coach Kyle Cotton said. “The third quarter was a big quarter for Sidney, they outscored us 26-11 and a lot of that had to do with our turnovers.”
With the loss tonight the Gering boys drop to 3-6 including a five game losing streak.
“We’ve lost five in a row now, but we’ve been playing hard working and practicing a lot. We’re going to practice a lot on playing hard for the full 32 minutes and we need to go out and play to our full capability,” Cotton said.
The Red Raider girls will face Oakland-Craig in Kearney with the boys playing in McCook while both Bulldog teams host Newcastle on Saturday.
Girls Game
Sidney 14 13 7 13 - 47
Gering 7 7 19 2 -35
SIDNEY
Emilee Wieser 14, Reese Riddle 10, Alecca Campbell 8, Brynna Ross 6, Kayla Westby 4, Katie Ramsey 2, Rheagan Stanley 1.
GERING
Sydnee Winkler 9, Nickie Todd 8, Carleigh Pszanka 7, Neveah Hrasky 4, Anaveah Rios 4, Jaleigh Kumm 3.
Boys Game
Sidney 13 16 26 25 - 80
Gering 9 16 11 28 - 64
SIDNEY
Sawyer Dickman 19, Jacob Dowse 18, Isak Doty 14, Wyatt Heckenlivley 10, Micah Schneider 9, Treyson Johnstone 4, Landon Ridddle 2, Koleman Kaiser 2, Cam Leeling 2.
GERING
Uriah Ybarra 16, Jackson Howard 13, Jacob VanAnne 12, Max Greely 10, Eli Marez 5, Ethan Douglas 5, Saven Roberts 1.