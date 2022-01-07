Red Raiders down Bulldogs

The third quarter saw the Bulldogs cut down the Red Raiders lead from 27-14 going into the half to 34-33 by the end of the third period of play, outscoring Sidney 19-7.

“I think the biggest thing was defensively, they were going to take away our point guard out, put their best defender on her, run people at her and trap her, so they were trying to wear her down,” Gering coach Steve Land said. “We just switched (Winkler) and moved her off the point guard spot, bringing her off some screens.”

On the other side, the Red Raiders had to find their way back and survive the scoring onslaught of the Bulldogs.

“We just had to get back on defense and transition a little better, and we did a better job of that in the fourth quarter,” Shaw said. “Also offensively, I think we took some decent shots. We just didn’t make many of them in the third quarter but we were able to get better shots in the fourth quarter and get to the free throw line.”

Although the Bulldogs managed to pull within one point, Winkler fouling out corresponding with a team technical foul caused a five point swing in Sidney’s favor that proved to be what the Red Raiders needed to pull away.