Red Raiders sweep Bearcats

The Sidney Red Raiders came to Scottsbluff to take on the Bearcats, where they came away with a 3-0 victory over the Bearcats. The Raiders won in sets of 25-18, 25-14, 25-13.

These teams proved to be trending in opposite directions with the Red Raiders breaking a four-game losing streak with their victory, and the Bearcats continuing one of their own.

The Red Raiders managed to pull themselves together after several tough losses.

“This week in practice, we struggled with consistency, discipline and communication, so the girls really did a nice job of putting it all together this week. It was a loud crowd and a great atmosphere, but they managed to stay disciplined and focused,” Sidney coach Julie Smith said. “The girls knew what they needed to do, so we just talked through it and they really pulled through and did well.”

With this win, the Red Raiders hope to turn their season around.

“It’s been all on the girls. They are the ones in control of what happens and they know what to do, so it’s up to them to keep this going. There is a lot of potential and a ton more where this came from,” Smith said.