Red Raiders volleyball gets win over Yuma

The Sidney Red Raiders earned their second sweep of the season at home on Saturday after beating the Yuma Indians, out of Colorado, 25-14, 25-16 and 25-22. The Raiders swept Sterling, also out of Colorado, on Thursday.

“We had Sterling at home on Thursday and that was a good start. They were a very tough serving team and the girls played with a lot of energy, great crowd,” head coach Julie Smith said. “Today was a different level of intensity and so we saw some good things and also saw some things that we will continue to work on.”

The first set was all Sidney as the Raiders went out to an early lead as Yuma could only try to chip away at the lead. However, it wouldn’t be enough for the Indians as Sidney would get the set win 25-14.

The second set saw Yuma get off to a great start as Sidney began to slowly gain control but it was still a back-and-forth contest. After a timeout, the Raiders knew they needed to turn it around to take the set, which they did.

Something that was emphasized in the huddle would be focusing on the fundamentals and just going back to the basics. The players what to do and pushed through to take the lead and eventually win the set 25-16.

“Honestly, it’s the girls. We talk about focusing on fundamentals, doing the basic stuff and then just finishing,” Smith said. “Sometimes, we need to stay in control of our own energy and communication, as well as stay aggressive no matter what the other team is doing on the other side.”

The third set was even more of a back-and-forth affair than the previous set. Neither team could get a solid lead on the other as one would gain two points before the other got them right back. Sidney would get the set and match win with a 25-22 set three win.

Reese Riddle led the teams in assists with 25, Karsyn Leeling led with 14 kills and was followed by Kayla Westby with 10 and Gabby Fortner with six. Leeling and Westby also contributed with one ace a piece as Leeling added a block into her stats.

Fortner led the Raiders in aces and blocks with three and four respectively while Rhegan Stanley, who broke the single season record for digs last year, had 14 in the game.

The Raiders will travel to Ogallala for a triangular with the Indians and the North Platte Bulldogs on Thursday, Sept. 1. Ogallala so far is 1-0 on the season after beating Chase County on the road 3-1 on Thursday. North Platte is 2-2 after losing to Lincoln Southeast 2-0, beat Yutan 2-1, defeated Buena Vista 2-0 and fell to Bellevue East 2-0 on Saturday in the Lincoln Northeast Invite.

Prior to that, Sidney will be working on cleaning up a few aspects of their game.

“We definitely need to be disciplined. Our transition defense, we’ve got to work on being faster at that, serving is something we need to continue to work on cleaning up and again communication and energy on the court will be huge,” Smith said.