Regional High School Football Leaders as of Oct. 12

Passing
Name, School C-A Yards TD
Broc Berry, Chadron 57-101 990 10
Isak Doty, Sidney 54-101 874 9
Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6
Jackson Howard, Gering 57-106 759 5
Landen Crowe, Alliance 81-167 717 3
Trenton Marquez, Bayard 47-106 612 8
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff 38-57 565 5
Cael Peters, Mitchell 34-57 554 3
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 25-58 512 0
Dylan Young, Hay Springs 29-53 465 8
Rushing
Name, School Rushes Yards Avg TD
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 111 1,226 153.2 24
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 109 860 143.3 10
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 50 847 141.2 22
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff 148 923 131.9 14
Hayden Umble, Mitchell 98 908 129.7 18
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 106 767 127.8 16
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 130 849 121.3 8
Luke Holly, Sidney 116 776 110.9 5
Cody Galles, Hemingford 94 661 110.2 5
Cael Peters, Mitchell 101 728 104.0 11
Receiving
Name, School Catches Yards TD
Justin Ernest, Leyton 22 348 7
Austin Roelle, Sidney 18 314 3
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 10 309 3
AJ Garza, Mitchell 17 299 1
William Skavdahl, Sioux Co 13 291 5
Malachi Swallow, Chadron 13 283 5
Tristen Timbers, Alliance 28 274 1
Trystan Muhr, Bayard 22 255 4
Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rush 20 250 2
Koleman Kaiser, Sidney 16 244 4
Point After Kicks
Name, School Made-Attempts Percentage
Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 10-10 1000
Tallon McDonald, Scottsbluff 11-12 .917
Colby Lewis, Bridgeport 43-47 .915
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 8-9 .889
Gunnar Lans, Chadron 12-14 .857
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 33-39 .846
Ethan Prokop, Gering 15-18 .833
Chance Carter, Leyton 6-8 .750
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 20-28 .714
Isak Doty, Sidney 13-19 .684
Tackles
Name, School Solo(2) Assist(1) Points
Grady Robbins, Gering 51 31 133
Kolby Houchin, Bayard 42 43 127
Jacob Parsons, Banner Co 55 15 125
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 45 28 118
Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff 34 46 114
Gage Wild, Chadron 32 47 111
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 34 39 107
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 42 21 105
Xander Provance, Chadron 26 50 102
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 38 21 97
Sacks
Name, School Sacks
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 8
Austin Worth, Mitchell 4
Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff 3.5
Grady Robbins, Gering 3
Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix 3
Damyn Russ, Leyton 2.5
Kaden Bohnsack, Gering 2.5
Chance Carter, Leyton 2.5
Interceptions
Name, School Interceptions
Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport 5
Justin Ernest, Leyton 5
Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix 5
AJ Garza, Mitchell 4
Trenton Rushman, Leyton 4
Gavin Hunt, Garden County 3
Dylan Young, Hay Springs 3
Tanner Gartner, Gering 3
Reid Fiscus, Sidney 3
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 3
Alex Anton, Potter-Dix 3
Punting
Name, School Attempts Yards Average Long
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 13 492 37.85 60
Isak Doty, Sidney 19 707 37.21 50
Mason Gaudreault, Gering 19 628 33.05 52
Christian Padilla, Scottsbluff 15 480 32.0 42
Michael Helmink, Hemingford 22 657 29.86 52
Chance Heine, Bridgeport 9 265 29.44 42
Damyn Russ, Leyton 17 489 28.76 50
Tristen Timbers, Alliance 10 274 27.40 34