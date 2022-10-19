 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional High School Football Leaders as of Oct. 18

Passing

Name, School C-A Yards TD

Isak Doty, Sidney 61-114 1,055 9

Broc Berry, Chadron 57-101 990 10

Jackson Howard, Gering 63-116 803 5

Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6

Landen Crowe, Alliance 81-169 719 3

Cael Peters, Mitchell 43-72 680 4

Trenton Marquez, Bayard 47-106 612 8

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff 41-62 575 5

Cy Hughson, Sioux County 34-87 535 7

Johnny Vargas, Garden County 25-58 512 0

Rushing

Name, School Att. Yards Avg. TD

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 111 1,226 153.2 24

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff 172 1,182 147.8 18

Johnny Vargas, Garden County 109 860 143.3 10

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 62 931 133.0 24

Cody Galles, Hemingford 116 908 129.7 9

Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 122 894 127.7 21

Quinn Bailey, Chadron 130 849 121.3 8

Hayden Umble, Mitchell 115 962 120.2 19

Luke Holly, Sidney 133 827 103.4 8

Tanner Gartner, Gering 139 787 98.4 7

Receiving

Name, School Catches Yards TD

Austin Roelle, Sidney 21 375 3

Trystan Muhr, Bayard 25 373 7

AJ Garza, Mitchell 22 360 2

Justin Ernest, Leyton 22 348 7

William Skavdahl, Sioux Co 17 322 6

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 10 309 3

Tristen Timbers, Alliance 29 307 1

Malachi Swallow, Chadron 13 283 5

Koleman Kaiser, Sidney 18 281 4

Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rush 20 250 2

Point-After Kicks

Name, School Made-Attempts Percentage

Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 15-15 1,000

Tallon McDonald, Scottsbluff 11-12 .917

Colby Lewis, Bridgeport 43-47 .915

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 8-9 .889

Santi Castillo, Mitchell 36-42 .857

Gunnar Lans, Chadron 12-14 .857

Ethan Prokop, Gering 15-18 .833

Chance Carter, Leyton 6-8 .750

Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 21-29 .724

Isak Doty, Sidney 15-22 .682

Tackles

Name, School Solo(2) Assist(1) Total

Grady Robbins, Gering 56 35 147

Kolby Houchin, Bayard 51 45 147

Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 51 33 135

Jacob Parsons, Banner Co 55 15 125

Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff 36 52 124

Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 47 23 117

Boone Hicks, Sidney 34 45 113

Gage Wild, Chadron 32 47 111

Logan Gomez, Minatare 36 35 107

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 34 39 107

Sacks

Name, School Total

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 8

Austin Worth, Mitchell 4

Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff 3.5

Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix 3.5

Tucker Thomas, Mitchell 3

Grady Robbins, Gering 3

Caleb Leonard, Bayard 3

Damyn Russ, Leyton 2.5

Chance Carter, Leyton 2.5

Interceptions

Name, School Total

Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix 6

Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport 5

Justin Ernest, Leyton 5

Dylan Young, Hay Springs 5

AJ Garza, Mitchell 4

Trenton Rushman, Leyton 4

Carter Reisig, Scottsbluff 3

Reid Fiscus, Sidney 3

Tanner Gartner, Gering 3

Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix 3

Santi Castillo, Mitchell 3

Gavin Hunt, Garden County 3

Alex Anton, Potter-Dix 3

Punting

Name, School Att. Yards Avg. Long

Quinn Bailey, Chadron 13 492 37.85 60

Isak Doty, Sidney 20 752 37.60 50

Mason Gaudreault, Gering 22 758 34.46 52

Christian Padilla, Scottsbluff 15 480 32.00 42

Michael Helmink, Hemingford 22 657 29.86 52

Chance Heine, Bridgeport 9 265 29.44 42

Tristen Timbers, Alliance 17 491 28.88 38

Damyn Russ, Leyton 17 489 28.76 50

Nathan Clement, Banner Co 17 450 26.47 40

