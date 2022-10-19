Regional High School Football Leaders as of Oct. 18

Passing
Name, School C-A Yards TD
Isak Doty, Sidney 61-114 1,055 9
Broc Berry, Chadron 57-101 990 10
Jackson Howard, Gering 63-116 803 5
Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6
Landen Crowe, Alliance 81-169 719 3
Cael Peters, Mitchell 43-72 680 4
Trenton Marquez, Bayard 47-106 612 8
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff 41-62 575 5
Cy Hughson, Sioux County 34-87 535 7
Johnny Vargas, Garden County 25-58 512 0
Rushing
Name, School Att. Yards Avg. TD
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 111 1,226 153.2 24
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff 172 1,182 147.8 18
Johnny Vargas, Garden County 109 860 143.3 10
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 62 931 133.0 24
Cody Galles, Hemingford 116 908 129.7 9
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 122 894 127.7 21
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 130 849 121.3 8
Hayden Umble, Mitchell 115 962 120.2 19
Luke Holly, Sidney 133 827 103.4 8
Tanner Gartner, Gering 139 787 98.4 7
Receiving
Name, School Catches Yards TD
Austin Roelle, Sidney 21 375 3
Trystan Muhr, Bayard 25 373 7
AJ Garza, Mitchell 22 360 2
Justin Ernest, Leyton 22 348 7
William Skavdahl, Sioux Co 17 322 6
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 10 309 3
Tristen Timbers, Alliance 29 307 1
Malachi Swallow, Chadron 13 283 5
Koleman Kaiser, Sidney 18 281 4
Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rush 20 250 2
Point-After Kicks
Name, School Made-Attempts Percentage
Noah Shaddick, Scottsbluff 15-15 1,000
Tallon McDonald, Scottsbluff 11-12 .917
Colby Lewis, Bridgeport 43-47 .915
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 8-9 .889
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 36-42 .857
Gunnar Lans, Chadron 12-14 .857
Ethan Prokop, Gering 15-18 .833
Chance Carter, Leyton 6-8 .750
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 21-29 .724
Isak Doty, Sidney 15-22 .682
Tackles
Name, School Solo(2) Assist(1) Total
Grady Robbins, Gering 56 35 147
Kolby Houchin, Bayard 51 45 147
Johnny Vargas, Garden Co 51 33 135
Jacob Parsons, Banner Co 55 15 125
Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff 36 52 124
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 47 23 117
Boone Hicks, Sidney 34 45 113
Gage Wild, Chadron 32 47 111
Logan Gomez, Minatare 36 35 107
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 34 39 107
Sacks
Name, School Total
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 8
Austin Worth, Mitchell 4
Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff 3.5
Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix 3.5
Tucker Thomas, Mitchell 3
Grady Robbins, Gering 3
Caleb Leonard, Bayard 3
Damyn Russ, Leyton 2.5
Chance Carter, Leyton 2.5
Interceptions
Name, School Total
Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix 6
Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport 5
Justin Ernest, Leyton 5
Dylan Young, Hay Springs 5
AJ Garza, Mitchell 4
Trenton Rushman, Leyton 4
Carter Reisig, Scottsbluff 3
Reid Fiscus, Sidney 3
Tanner Gartner, Gering 3
Brayden Kasten, Potter-Dix 3
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 3
Gavin Hunt, Garden County 3
Alex Anton, Potter-Dix 3
Punting
Name, School Att. Yards Avg. Long
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 13 492 37.85 60
Isak Doty, Sidney 20 752 37.60 50
Mason Gaudreault, Gering 22 758 34.46 52
Christian Padilla, Scottsbluff 15 480 32.00 42
Michael Helmink, Hemingford 22 657 29.86 52
Chance Heine, Bridgeport 9 265 29.44 42
Tristen Timbers, Alliance 17 491 28.88 38
Damyn Russ, Leyton 17 489 28.76 50
Nathan Clement, Banner Co 17 450 26.47 40