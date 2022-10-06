Regional High School Football Leaders as of Oct. 4

Passing
Name School C-A Yards TD
Broc Berry Chadron 50-81 892 9
Carter Anderson Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6
Isak Doty Sidney 45-83 738 8
Jackson Howard Gering 52-95 700 5
Trenton Marquez Bayard 44-98 532 7
Landen Crowe Alliance 61-119 516 2
Johnny Vargas Garden County 25-57 512 0
Braeden Stull Scottsbluff 33-47 465 3
Damyn Russ Leyton 34-79 456 7
Dylan Young Hay Springs 26-47 438 7
Rushing Name School Att. Yards YPG TD
People are also reading…
Kason Loomis Bridgeport 108 1,165 166.4 22
Johnny Vargas Garden Co. 105 802 160.4 9
Luke Kasten Potter-Dix 95 796 159.2 19
Sebastien Boyle Scottsbluff 126 806 134.3 11
Hayden Umble Mitchell 79 796 132.7 16
Gage Mintken Hay Springs 95 636 127.2 13
Quinn Bailey Chadron 118 734 122.3 8
Cody Galles Hemingford 83 556 111.2 4
Cael Peters Mitchell 84 635 105.8 9
Luke Holly Sidney 92 596 99.3 3
Receiving
Name School Catches Yards TD
Justin Ernest Leyton 16 296 6
Austin Roelle Sidney 15 296 2
William Skavdahl Sioux County 13 291 5
Seth Gaswick Chadron 8 288 3
Malachi Swallow Chadron 13 283 5
Jace Freeseman Gordon-Rush 20 250 2
Tristen Timbers Alliance 23 229 1
Koleman Kaiser Sidney 15 226 4
Gunner Roberson Garden Co 9 224 4
AJ Garza Mitchell 15 221 1
Extra Point Kicks
Name School Good-Att. Pct.
Noah Shaddick Scottsbluff 5-5 1,000.0
Tallon McDonald Scottsbluff 11-12 .917
Colby Lewis Bridgeport 36-40 .900
Seth Gaswick Chadron 8-9 .889
Santi Castillo Mitchell 30-35 .857
Gunnar Lans Chadron 9-11 .818
Ethan Prokop Gering 13-16 .812
Chance Carter Leyton 6-8 .750
Isak Doty Sidney 12-17 .706
Johnny Vargas Garden County 16-24 .667
Tackles
Name School Solo(2) Ast(1) Pts
Johnny Vargas Garden County 42 26 110
Grady Robbins Gering 39 27 105
Jacob Parsons Banner County 46 13 105
Josiah Mobley Scottsbluff 32 41 101
Kason Loomis Bridgeport 38 21 97
Seth Gaswick Chadron 31 35 97
Kolby Houchin Bayard 29 34 92
Gage Wild Chadron 25 39 89
Jack Hunter Sioux County 28 27 83
Xander Provance Chadron 19 43 81
Sacks
Name School Total
Luke Kasten Potter-Dix 8
Austin Worth Mitchell 4
Khristian Jiminez Scottsbluff 3.5
Jaxen Buettenback Potter-Dix 3
Grady Robbins Gering 3
Damyn Russ Leyton 2.5
Kaden Bohnsack Gering 2.5
Chance Carter Leyton 2.5
Interceptions
Name School Total
Justin Ernest Leyton 5
Dylan Tabor Potter-Dix 5
Kolby Lussetto Bridgeport 4
Santi Castillo Mitchell 3
Tanner Gartner Gering 3
Gavin Hunt Garden County 3
Trenton Rushman Leyton 3
Dylan Young Hay Springs 3
Punting
Name School Pnts Yds Avg Lng
Isak Doty Sidney 15 612 40.8 50
Quinn Bailey Chadron 11 415 37.7 60
Mason Gaudreault Gering 16 550 34.3 52
Christian Padilla Scottsbluff 10 314 31.4 42
Michael Helmink Hemingford 22 657 29.8 52
Damyn Russ Leyton 17 489 28.7 50
Chance Heine Bridgeport 8 223 27.8 38
Nathan Clement Banner Co 13 359 27.6 40