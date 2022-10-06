 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional High School Football Leaders as of Oct. 4

Passing

Name School C-A Yards TD

Broc Berry Chadron 50-81 892 9

Carter Anderson Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6

Isak Doty Sidney 45-83 738 8

Jackson Howard Gering 52-95 700 5

Trenton Marquez Bayard 44-98 532 7

Landen Crowe Alliance 61-119 516 2

Johnny Vargas Garden County 25-57 512 0

Braeden Stull Scottsbluff 33-47 465 3

Damyn Russ Leyton 34-79 456 7

Dylan Young Hay Springs 26-47 438 7

Rushing Name School Att. Yards YPG TD

Kason Loomis Bridgeport 108 1,165 166.4 22

Johnny Vargas Garden Co. 105 802 160.4 9

Luke Kasten Potter-Dix 95 796 159.2 19

Sebastien Boyle Scottsbluff 126 806 134.3 11

Hayden Umble Mitchell 79 796 132.7 16

Gage Mintken Hay Springs 95 636 127.2 13

Quinn Bailey Chadron 118 734 122.3 8

Cody Galles Hemingford 83 556 111.2 4

Cael Peters Mitchell 84 635 105.8 9

Luke Holly Sidney 92 596 99.3 3

Receiving

Name School Catches Yards TD

Justin Ernest Leyton 16 296 6

Austin Roelle Sidney 15 296 2

William Skavdahl Sioux County 13 291 5

Seth Gaswick Chadron 8 288 3

Malachi Swallow Chadron 13 283 5

Jace Freeseman Gordon-Rush 20 250 2

Tristen Timbers Alliance 23 229 1

Koleman Kaiser Sidney 15 226 4

Gunner Roberson Garden Co 9 224 4

AJ Garza Mitchell 15 221 1

Extra Point Kicks

Name School Good-Att. Pct.

Noah Shaddick Scottsbluff 5-5 1,000.0

Tallon McDonald Scottsbluff 11-12 .917

Colby Lewis Bridgeport 36-40 .900

Seth Gaswick Chadron 8-9 .889

Santi Castillo Mitchell 30-35 .857

Gunnar Lans Chadron 9-11 .818

Ethan Prokop Gering 13-16 .812

Chance Carter Leyton 6-8 .750

Isak Doty Sidney 12-17 .706

Johnny Vargas Garden County 16-24 .667

Tackles

Name School Solo(2) Ast(1) Pts

Johnny Vargas Garden County 42 26 110

Grady Robbins Gering 39 27 105

Jacob Parsons Banner County 46 13 105

Josiah Mobley Scottsbluff 32 41 101

Kason Loomis Bridgeport 38 21 97

Seth Gaswick Chadron 31 35 97

Kolby Houchin Bayard 29 34 92

Gage Wild Chadron 25 39 89

Jack Hunter Sioux County 28 27 83

Xander Provance Chadron 19 43 81

Sacks

Name School Total

Luke Kasten Potter-Dix 8

Austin Worth Mitchell 4

Khristian Jiminez Scottsbluff 3.5

Jaxen Buettenback Potter-Dix 3

Grady Robbins Gering 3

Damyn Russ Leyton 2.5

Kaden Bohnsack Gering 2.5

Chance Carter Leyton 2.5

Interceptions

Name School Total

Justin Ernest Leyton 5

Dylan Tabor Potter-Dix 5

Kolby Lussetto Bridgeport 4

Santi Castillo Mitchell 3

Tanner Gartner Gering 3

Gavin Hunt Garden County 3

Trenton Rushman Leyton 3

Dylan Young Hay Springs 3

Punting

Name School Pnts Yds Avg Lng

Isak Doty Sidney 15 612 40.8 50

Quinn Bailey Chadron 11 415 37.7 60

Mason Gaudreault Gering 16 550 34.3 52

Christian Padilla Scottsbluff 10 314 31.4 42

Michael Helmink Hemingford 22 657 29.8 52

Damyn Russ Leyton 17 489 28.7 50

Chance Heine Bridgeport 8 223 27.8 38

Nathan Clement Banner Co 13 359 27.6 40

