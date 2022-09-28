 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regional High School Football Leaders as of Sept. 27

Passing

Name, School C-A Yards TD

Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6

Broc Berry, Chadron 39-66 771 8

Isak Doty, Sidney 39-72 644 7

Jackson Howard, Gering 44-81 613 5

Trenton Marquez, Bayard 44-98 532 7

Johnny Vargas, Garden County 24-55 477 0

Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff 30-41 441 3

Dylan Young, Hay Springs 24-45 413 6

Cael Peters, Mitchell 24-43 409 3

Damyn Russ, Leyton 24-48 382 7

Rushing

Name, School Attempts Yards Avg. TD

Johnny Vargas, Garden County 98 714 178.5 8

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 103 1,010 168.3 18

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 47 796 159.2 19

Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff 104 680 136.0 9

Hayden Umble, Mitchell 70 660 132.0 14

Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 88 520 130.0 10

Cael Peters, Mitchell 75 587 117.4 6

Quinn Bailey, Chadron 84 581 116.2 7

Cody Galles, Hemingford 83 556 111.2 4

Luke Holly, Sidney 82 540 108.0 3

Receiving

Name, School Catches Yards TD

Justin Ernest, Leyton 16 296 6

Malachi Swallow, Chadron 11 262 3

Austin Roelle, Sidney 14 259 2

Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rush 20 250 2

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 6 247 3

William Skavdahl, Sioux County 10 214 4

Logan Slama, Gordon-Rush 13 210 2

Tristen Timbers, Alliance 19 203 1

Koleman Kaiser, Sidney 12 196 4

Tanner Gartner, Gering 12 191 2

Extra Points

Name, School Made-Attempts Percent

Colby Lewis, Bridgeport 29-31 .935

Tallon McDonald, Scottsbluff 11-12 .917

Santi Castillo, Mitchell 25-28 .893

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 8-9 .889

Ethan Prokop, Gering 11-14 .786

Chance Carter, Leyton 6-8 .750

Isak Doty, Sidney 11-15 .733

Punting

Name, School Punts Yards Avg. Long

Isak Doty, Sidney 12 477 39.7 50

Quinn Bailey, Chadron 9 326 36.2 60

Mason Gaudreault, Gering 15 515 34.3 52

Nikolas Weibert, Bridgeport 7 216 30.8 46

Aron Flores, Bayard 10 301 30.1 47

Michael Helmink, Hemingford 21 632 30.1 52

Hunter McDonald, Hay Springs 6 173 28.8 NA

Nathan Clement, Banner Co 12 326 27.1 40

Damyn Russ, Leyton 12 314 26.1 50

Tackles

Name, School Solo (2) Assists (1) Points

Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 38 21 97

Grady Robbins, Gering 37 21 95

Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff 24 38 86

Kolby Houchin, Bayard 28 30 86

Jacob Parsons, Banner Co 39 8 86

Seth Gaswick, Chadron 26 33 85

Gage Wild, Chadron 23 36 82

Xander Provance, Chadron 19 40 78

Caden Buskirk, Chadron 16 39 71

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 23 24 70

Sacks

Name, School Total

Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 8

Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff 3.5

Austin Worth, Mitchell 3

Grady Robbins, Gering 3

Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix 3

Damyn Russ, Leyton 2.5

Interceptions

Name, School Total

Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix 5

Justin Ernest, Leyton 4

Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport 3

Santi Castillo, Mitchell 3

Dylan Young, Hay Springs 3

Trenton Rushman, Leyton 3

Bridgeport runs past Bayard

Bridgeport runs past Bayard

The Bridgeport Bulldogs and Bayard Tigers faced off for the first time since 2017, with the Bulldogs taking the win.

Chasek twins win team roping title

Chasek twins win team roping title

Both EWC and Chadron State saw members of their rodeo teams compete in the Central Wyoming College Rodeo as Jake and Justin Chasek won the team roping event.

