Regional High School Football Leaders as of Sept. 27

Passing
Name, School C-A Yards TD
Carter Anderson, Gordon-Rush 51-101 785 6
Broc Berry, Chadron 39-66 771 8
Isak Doty, Sidney 39-72 644 7
Jackson Howard, Gering 44-81 613 5
Trenton Marquez, Bayard 44-98 532 7
Johnny Vargas, Garden County 24-55 477 0
Braeden Stull, Scottsbluff 30-41 441 3
Dylan Young, Hay Springs 24-45 413 6
Cael Peters, Mitchell 24-43 409 3
Damyn Russ, Leyton 24-48 382 7
Rushing
People are also reading…
Name, School Attempts Yards Avg. TD
Johnny Vargas, Garden County 98 714 178.5 8
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 103 1,010 168.3 18
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 47 796 159.2 19
Sebastien Boyle, Scottsbluff 104 680 136.0 9
Hayden Umble, Mitchell 70 660 132.0 14
Gage Mintken, Hay Springs 88 520 130.0 10
Cael Peters, Mitchell 75 587 117.4 6
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 84 581 116.2 7
Cody Galles, Hemingford 83 556 111.2 4
Luke Holly, Sidney 82 540 108.0 3
Receiving
Name, School Catches Yards TD
Justin Ernest, Leyton 16 296 6
Malachi Swallow, Chadron 11 262 3
Austin Roelle, Sidney 14 259 2
Jace Freeseman, Gordon-Rush 20 250 2
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 6 247 3
William Skavdahl, Sioux County 10 214 4
Logan Slama, Gordon-Rush 13 210 2
Tristen Timbers, Alliance 19 203 1
Koleman Kaiser, Sidney 12 196 4
Tanner Gartner, Gering 12 191 2
Extra Points
Name, School Made-Attempts Percent
Colby Lewis, Bridgeport 29-31 .935
Tallon McDonald, Scottsbluff 11-12 .917
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 25-28 .893
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 8-9 .889
Ethan Prokop, Gering 11-14 .786
Chance Carter, Leyton 6-8 .750
Isak Doty, Sidney 11-15 .733
Punting
Name, School Punts Yards Avg. Long
Isak Doty, Sidney 12 477 39.7 50
Quinn Bailey, Chadron 9 326 36.2 60
Mason Gaudreault, Gering 15 515 34.3 52
Nikolas Weibert, Bridgeport 7 216 30.8 46
Aron Flores, Bayard 10 301 30.1 47
Michael Helmink, Hemingford 21 632 30.1 52
Hunter McDonald, Hay Springs 6 173 28.8 NA
Nathan Clement, Banner Co 12 326 27.1 40
Damyn Russ, Leyton 12 314 26.1 50
Tackles
Name, School Solo (2) Assists (1) Points
Kason Loomis, Bridgeport 38 21 97
Grady Robbins, Gering 37 21 95
Josiah Mobley, Scottsbluff 24 38 86
Kolby Houchin, Bayard 28 30 86
Jacob Parsons, Banner Co 39 8 86
Seth Gaswick, Chadron 26 33 85
Gage Wild, Chadron 23 36 82
Xander Provance, Chadron 19 40 78
Caden Buskirk, Chadron 16 39 71
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 23 24 70
Sacks
Name, School Total
Luke Kasten, Potter-Dix 8
Khristian Jiminez, Scottsbluff 3.5
Austin Worth, Mitchell 3
Grady Robbins, Gering 3
Jaxen Buettenback, Potter-Dix 3
Damyn Russ, Leyton 2.5
Interceptions
Name, School Total
Dylan Tabor, Potter-Dix 5
Justin Ernest, Leyton 4
Kolby Lussetto, Bridgeport 3
Santi Castillo, Mitchell 3
Dylan Young, Hay Springs 3
Trenton Rushman, Leyton 3