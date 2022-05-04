 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Register now for Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association season

Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association's Golf Season is now starting.

The PSWGA season will have its first outing on May 9 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The course's golf pro will be doing pairings for the event and people are asked to register immediately by calling 308-635-2277.

Golfers can meet at the clubhouse between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. The four-lady scramble will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Yearly dues, $55, for the PSWGA are payable prior to the first event. All events, except for the kick-off event, will start at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the PSWGA's website, pswga7.wixsite/com/2018. For questions, please call Joy Eberhardt, president, 308-225-2251.

