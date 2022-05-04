Register now for Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association season

Panhandle Senior Women's Golf Association's Golf Season is now starting.

The PSWGA season will have its first outing on May 9 at the Monument Shadows Golf Course in Gering.

The course's golf pro will be doing pairings for the event and people are asked to register immediately by calling 308-635-2277.

Golfers can meet at the clubhouse between 8:30 a.m. and 9:30 a.m. for registration, coffee and doughnuts. The four-lady scramble will have a shotgun start at 10 a.m.

Yearly dues, $55, for the PSWGA are payable prior to the first event. All events, except for the kick-off event, will start at 9 a.m.

For more information, visit the PSWGA's website, pswga7.wixsite/com/2018. For questions, please call Joy Eberhardt, president, 308-225-2251.