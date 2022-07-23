 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Regulators, Bombers win in area tournament

Regulators, Bombers win in area tournament

Regulator Trey Thorsen makes a play to first in the loss to Gering on July 5.

 BRYANNA WINNER/Star-Herald

The Class C, Area 7 Tournament continued in Rushville on Saturday as the Bridgeport Bombers won their game over the Hershland Trojans to stave off elimination while the Sheridan County Regulators defeated the Imperial Horns to continue in the winner's bracket.

The first game of the day saw Bridgeport take on Hershland in the loser’s bracket as the Bombers came away with an 11-10 win.

The Trojans scored in the first, fourth, fifth, sixth and seventh innings. Bridgeport scored one in the second and sixth and three in the third, fourth and fifth innings. Ethan Eckhardt got the win for the Bombers in the back-and-forth game.

Host team Sheridan County took an early lead against the top-seeded Imperial Horns to move into the winner’s bracket with a 13-3 run-rule win.

The Regulators began the game with singles by Tegan Snyder and Jace Freeseman before a walk drawn by Junebug Walking loaded the bases. Tyler Johnson hit a single to left field, scoring Snyder and Freeseman for a 2-0 lead.

Sheridan County ran away with the game in the second inning after scoring six runs. Singles by Marcus Stouffer and Traiton Starr put runners on as Logan Slama walked to load the bases. Snyder hit an RBI single to center field and a hit by pitch for Freeseman scored another. Walking brought in three with a bases clearing triple, all with no outs. Another run came in on a sacrifice fly to put the Regulators up 8-0.

Imperial got three on the board with one in the second inning and two in the third to put the score at 8-3.

With two runners on in the fourth and two outs, the Regulators scored four runs. The first two on Aydon McDonald and Louie Wilson singles. The third came on a Stouffer double and the fourth on a passed ball. The final run of the game on a Johnson single in the fifth.

Walking pitched the complete game and gave up six hits, three runs (two earned), and five strikeouts.

Bridgeport will play Imperial at 4 p.m. in the Bombers’ second elimination game as Sheridan County faces Valentine at 7 p.m.

Game 1

HRSH 100 412 2 - 10 8 5

BRDG 013 331 x - 11 8 5

WP-Ethan Eckhardt

Game 2

SCRT 260 41 - 13 14 1

IMPR 012 00 - 3 6 0

WP-Junebug Walking

2B-Marcus Stouffer

3B-Junebug Walking

