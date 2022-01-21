Rematches on tap in MAC tourney finals

BRIDGEPORT - The championship games of the Minuteman Activities Conference Basketball Tournament are all set following semifinal action on Thursday in Bridgeport.
Saturday’s title tilts will have a similar look as all four finalists from last year’s tournament are back playing for championships again.
The Potter-Dix and Bayard boys will collide in one final, while the South Platte and Bayard girls will meet in the other. Both will be played Saturday at Bridgeport High School. The boys will tip at 6:30 p.m. and the girls will follow at 8.
Potter-Dix is aiming for a second straight MAC title after using a fast start to cruise past Garden County in Thursday’s semifinals by a final score of 67-41. The Coyotes, who improved to 11-2 on the season, led 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.
“We had a great start and that helped us a lot,” Potter-Dix head coach Cory Michelman said. “These kids came off a very successful football season getting to the championship game. We have a lot of kids who don’t like to lose.”
Luke Kasten led the Coyotes with a game-high total of 26 points. He hit a trio of 3-pointers.
Two other Coyotes scored in double figures. Karter Wittrock had 14 points with four 3-pointers and Thomas Muldoon finished with 13 points and three treys.
Garden County was led in scoring by Johnny Vargas with 14 points, including a pair of 3-pointers. Dillon Christiansen finished with 10 points for the Eagles.
The other boys’ semifinal proved to be a tale of two halves. Leyton busted out to a 17-point lead in the first half, but Bayard stormed back in the final two quarters to earn a 50-43 win. The Tigers outscored the Warriors 27-8 in the second half, including 19-6 in the third quarter.
Ben Sauer paced Bayard offensively with 16 points. Garret Hopkins finished with 12 and Trent Marquez had 11.
Leyton was led in scoring by Justin Ernest with 13 points. Kole Bush added 11 for the Warriors.
Bayard, which improved to 11-4 on the season, will take a five-game winning streak into Saturday’s final against Potter-Dix. Included in that stretch is a 63-60 win over the Coyotes back on Jan. 7.
The Bayard girls had little trouble in their semifinal win over Leyton in Thursday’s nightcap. The Tigers scored the first 11 points of the game en route to registering a 63-31 win.
Lexi Fiscus paced Bayard in scoring with 12 points. Danika Hassel followed with 10.
The Tigers led 29-15 at halftime and held a 47-21 advantage after three quarters.
Leyton was led offensively by Zaili Benish with 13 points. She had three 3-pointers. Shawnee Gamble followed with nine points for the Warriors.
Bayard, which improved to 12-3 on the season, will battle a South Platte squad in the final that is taking aim at a fourth consecutive MAC tourney title. The top-seeded Blue Knights earned a spot in the title game with a 65-30 win over Garden County.
South Platte (10-3) forced the Eagles into 30 turnovers and led 23-8 at halftime. The Blue Knights built their advantage up to 23 after three quarters.
South Platte’s Lauryn Stanley led all scorers in the contest with 23 points. Taylyn Bauer finished with 12.
Kamry Kramer paced Garden County offensively with eight points. Aubrey Evans followed with six.
Boys Semifinals
Garden County (7-7) 3 9 14 15 - 41
Potter-Dix (11-2) 21 17 12 17 - 67
GARDEN COUNTY
Johnny Vargas 14, Dillon Christiansen 10, Carter Dormann 8, Austin Smith 5, Wyland Lobner 2, Nate Billey 2.
POTTER-DIX
Luke Kasten 26, Karter Wittrock 14, Thomas Muldoon 13, Zach Rotert 9, Jared Anton 3, Gunnar Oleson 2.
Leyton (9-2) 22 13 6 2 - 43
Bayard (11-4) 11 12 19 8 - 50
LEYTON
Justin Ernest 13, Kole Bush 11, Dillon Juelfs 7, Scout Gamble 6, Cort Rummel 6.
BAYARD
Ben Sauer 16, Garret Hopkins 12, Trent Marquez 11, Trystan Muhr 6, Karter Winter 3, Ashton Mancias 2.
Girls Semifinals
Garden County (5-9) 6 2 16 6 - 30
South Platte (10-3) 16 7 24 18 - 65
GARDEN COUNTY
Kamry Kramer 8, Aubrey Evans 6, Mallory Zorn 5, Olivia Christiansen 4, McKenna Krueger 4, Kaylee Leach 3.
SOUTH PLATTE
Lauryn Stanley 23, Taylyn Bauer 12, Johanna Frerichs 8Haily Koenen 4, Avery Hayward 4, Allison Lofton 6, Isabelle Reichman 3, Zae Doncheske 2, Madison Cheleen 2, Aleah Blochowitz 1.
Bayard (12-3) 21 8 18 16 - 63
Leyton (6-5) 6 9 6 10 - 31
BAYARD
Lexi Fiscus 12, Danika Hassel 10, Scarlett Norman 8, Dani Harter 8, Joslyn Hopkins 7, Kierra Miller 6, Tayley Streeks 6, Erika Flores 4, Madi Oliverius 2.