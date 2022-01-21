Rematches on tap in MAC tourney finals

BRIDGEPORT - The championship games of the Minuteman Activities Conference Basketball Tournament are all set following semifinal action on Thursday in Bridgeport.

Saturday’s title tilts will have a similar look as all four finalists from last year’s tournament are back playing for championships again.

The Potter-Dix and Bayard boys will collide in one final, while the South Platte and Bayard girls will meet in the other. Both will be played Saturday at Bridgeport High School. The boys will tip at 6:30 p.m. and the girls will follow at 8.

Potter-Dix is aiming for a second straight MAC title after using a fast start to cruise past Garden County in Thursday’s semifinals by a final score of 67-41. The Coyotes, who improved to 11-2 on the season, led 21-3 at the end of the first quarter and never looked back.

“We had a great start and that helped us a lot,” Potter-Dix head coach Cory Michelman said. “These kids came off a very successful football season getting to the championship game. We have a lot of kids who don’t like to lose.”

Luke Kasten led the Coyotes with a game-high total of 26 points. He hit a trio of 3-pointers.