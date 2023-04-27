TORRINGTON, Wyo. — Cole Patterson is vying for a third-straight title in the National Circuit Finals Steer Roping competition.

The Pratt Kansas, native, representing the RAM Prairie Circuit, accomplished a second straight title last year with a strong final day. He won the championship with an electric 8.4 second run in the four-man, sudden-death finals. His time tied the NCFSR record with Reo Lohnse, who hit the mark in Round 6 of the competition in /19.

The NCFSR is set for Saturday and Sunday. The competition begins at noon (mountain time) each day. This is the 14th time that Torrington has hosted the event.

"I'm stoked to be coming back," the 27-year-old Patterson told the Pro Rodeo Cowboy Association. "They take care of you, and you usually rope good steers."

Patterson told the PRCA he will make the run for a the three-peat on Dunny, his 11-year-old ride on the first day. He will then ride his award-winning horse Tigger, 18, to close out the competition.

"Both times I have been up there, I had terrible first days," Patterson said in a media release. "I don't even know if I won a check on the two first days. But then somehow I snuck into the semifinals both years. When you get back in the semifinals and finals, they have narrowed it down to the best eight steers in the semifinals and the best four steers in the finals. That setup there really fits Tigger, and on good steers I feel like we can go about as fast as anybody.

"It is also kind of rare in steer roping how they have that shootout deal there."

Patterson, who was the PRCA Steer Roping World Champion in '21, joins his father, Rocky, as the only two ropers to win the NCFSB twice. Rocky, a four-time world champion, won the even in 2012 and '19.