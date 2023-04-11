Adryana Rodriguez had a hat trick as the Scottsbluff girls soccer team earned a shutout win over Lexington on Tuesday at Landers Soccer Complex, 7-0

The shutout was made possible by two big saves from Bearcats goalkeeper Jessica Schaff in the second half.

One of which saw Schaff fly-through-the-air like a hawk, extending her body and arms, and using her long reach to swat the ball away.

“We knew we could play, but we haven’t shown it lately,” Bearcats coach Chad Larson said. “This is the team I see in practice every single day. We are playing tough teams and it is helping us and I think it will bid well for us.”

Scottsbluff travels to Gering on Saturday as part of a boys/girls doubleheader between the two schools.

Larson said the defense is starting to come around and and Schaff’s performance was huge.

“That save was kind of pride thing. Once we started to get our goals, we said, ‘Let’s not let (Lexington) get any,” Larson said. “We had a little breakdown on defense and Jess made a fantastic save. She is playing great this year and the best I have ever seen her play.

“She played well and our defense is starting to play well. I feel like we are finally starting to get traction. It was one game, I know, but it was a big one for us and we needed it.”

The seven goals is the most Scottsbluff has registered this season.

“We haven’t scored in the past couple of games and I told them when we hit the back of the net, it will come in waves,” Larson said. “We tweaked the formation just a little bit, to try to open up Smalls (Rodriguez), Ella, and Shae in the attacking midspot and I think it worked.”

It didn’t take Scottsbluff long to score on Tuesday.

Rodriguez gave the Bearcats a 1-0 lead off an assist from Ella Foote just two minutes into the game.

Scottsbluff had four prime scoring chances to score again, but came up empty on each one. But Maddie Kovarik then made it 2-0 after the junior took the rebound off a Lexington goalkeeper save and pounded the ball into the net.

Twelve minutes later, Foote scored to make it 3-0. Then with two minutes left in the half, Anna Kelley took a free kick and sent it to the net, through the goalkeepers hands for the 4-0 lead.

Scottsbluff wasted no time in the second half to score. Just 10 seconds into the half, Kelley fed Rodriguez with a perfect pass and the sophomore raced down field and sent the ball in for the fifth goal.

Rodriquez netted the hat-trick in the 13th minute when she took a pass from Kovarik and put the ball in the net.

The seventh goal came from Kovarik off a corner kick that was delivered from Kelley in the 22nd minute of the second half.

Lexington, after Schaff’s stretched out save in the 10th minute of the half, had another chance to score in the 35th minute. Maylin Novoa took a shot and it was on-goal and Schaff got the save.

Scottsbluff outshot Lexington 22-4 and had four corners to Lexington’s one.